 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Here’s what you should be doing with your old outdoor gear

These schemes will give your outdoor gear a new lease of life, and they give you something back too

Tom Kilpatrick
By

Your outdoor gear gets put through a lot. No matter how well designed and manufactured, even top-end outdoor gear eventually reaches the end of its life, even with proper care and storage. Sure, there are steps you can take to keep your gear alive beyond this — many companies now offer repair programs, even for other brands, or you can always wear your gear for shorter adventures or pottering about at home — but eventually, it’s time to say goodbye. But just because your gear has outlived your needs doesn’t mean that it had to end up in the landfill.

Recycling outdoor gear can be challenging, with many garments requiring all kinds of chemicals to make them water-repellent and durable. This reason alone gives us a responsibility as outdoorsmen to do all we can not to get pulled into outdoor-fast-fashion, but to buy gear we need from quality companies who make reliable products. It also gives us a responsibility to properly dispose of our used outdoor gear when the time comes. Fortunately, there are more and more programs to step in and deal with your gear, either by repairing it and giving it a new home or finding appropriate ways to recycle it, and these are some of the best around.

Patagonia's Worn Wear
Patagonia

Patagonia Worn Wear

No sustainability list is complete without Patagonia, who push the notion of buying less, only buying what you need, and, of course, buying used. This idea is taken into their Worn Wear movement, which is made up of two parts. Worn Wear events are a mobile repair shop where outdoor gear experts will do what they can to fix your outdoor clothing and backcountry gear, no matter what brand it’s from. The second part of the Worn Wear movement allows you to trade in your old gear, either online or in-store, and receive a credit to buy yourself some gear that you need. It’s a win-win.

Group hiking at sunset
Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock

REI Resupply

REI is one of the top outdoor stores in the US, so it’s no surprise that when it’s time to trade in your used camping gear, they’re one of the easiest to work with. The REI Resupply program will only accept items that REI has stocked at one time or another, but given the enormous range of outdoor gear they have sold and continue to sell, this covers most articles. From tents to bikes, backpacks to snow gear, they do it all and renew it all. Check the eligibility and rough price on the REI Resupply website, then trade it in online or in-store and receive REI store credit in return.

The Northface/REI

The North Face Renewed

The North Face is one of the largest outdoor manufacturers worldwide, so it’s no great surprise to see them stepping up with their Renewed scheme. The premise is easy; you take along your used and no longer needed The North Face gear to one of their stores or retail outlets, and they give you $10 off your next purchase. Think your gear is too far gone? Well, thanks to The North Face Remade scheme, it’s probably not. This movement uses pieces from various recycled garments to make the most unique outdoor gear on the market that represents your commitment to recycling.

Jake Burton Carpenter
Late ’70s Burton

Burton Pass Along

Burton is a company heavily invested in the future of snowsports, and a part of that is its Pass Along program. Given that even the most historic Burton snowboards are still competitive in today’s lineup, Burton believes that there’s no reason for your old boards to end up in a landfill. Simply trade in your used Burton and Analog boards and outerwear — in exchange for credit — and Burton makes sure your gear stays on the mountain. You can either take the credit to buy new gear or donate the full amount to The Chill Foundation, which helps young people overcome challenges using board sports.

Snowvana winter sports event
Snowvana 2023

Snowvana Ski Swap

Based in Portland, Snowvana is just one example of many outdoor and ski festivals around the US every year that hosts a used gear swap. In this instance, the 40,000 square feet of manufacturing village is taken over by lightly used snow gear at prices you will struggle to beat anywhere else. If you’ve not been to a gear swap like this before, it’s a great way to trade in old gear and find something new-to-you. It’s one of the highlights of a weekend that’s packed with amateur film festivals and sneak peeks at the upcoming gear for the new season.

Evo Seattle Evo Seattle

Evo used ski gear

As part of Evo’s ongoing pursuit of being the best ski and snowboard retailer in the US, they go above and beyond simply selling new gear at new prices. Evo’s used gear ranges from lightly used or nearly new all the way to their bargain bin options. This is set up to ensure that newcomers to the sport can get a feel for the snow without incurring the costs of new gear. Want to get some late-season rock skis for summer slush, or fancy finally making that Franken-ski you’ve always dreamed of? The bargain bin is for you. For those of us looking to turn in old gear, Evo will take gear in almost any useable condition; just drop by their store.

Arc'teryx ReBird Program
Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx Rebird

The Arc’teryx Rebird program has been running for several years now and is their approach to circular design and keeping their gear in use and out of the landfill. For you, it’s simple; trade in your old Arc’teryx outdoor gear and in return, you’ll receive 20% off your next Arc’teryx purchase. But what happens from there? Well, most gear will go through the ReGear program that gets your stuff fixed up and ready to be rewilded. Gear that can’t be rescued will instead go to the ReCut program, where multiple garments come together to create one workable item that can head back into the hills.The best tents for heavy rain can protect campers in even the worst weather.

Recommended Videos

Sell or gift your gear privately

There are loads of great causes out there where you can trade in your preloved outdoor gear — far more than we could ever have fitted onto this list. Your best bet, if none of these suits, is to check out your gear’s manufacturer, or your local stores, for their incentives. Alternatively, you can always head online, take a photo of your used outdoor gear, and find a new owner for it yourself. Whether it’s eBay, Facebook marketplace, or any other online sales platform, you can sell your gear and either pocket the cash or donate it to a good cause, or just donate the gear to a local group or organization that can make use of it instead. So long as you’re honest about the condition and sell your gear at a reasonable price, you’ll find that there are plenty of would-be owners out there who would love to get your used outdoor gear back onto the trails.

Whatever you do, the less gear that ends up in landfill, the better.

Editors' Recommendations

Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
How to care for your Gore-Tex gear properly for max performance
With a few simple products and a washing machine, you can keep your Gore-Tex in tip-top shape
Best Waterproof Men's Jackets

Spring is here, which means the end of the skiing season is fast approaching. It's shoulder season time, and that can mean only one thing: It's time to sort out your outdoor gear. I spent an entire afternoon last weekend pulling all the boxes off my garage shelves, checking that my snowboarding gear was ready to be stored away for summer if we don't get another dump of snow, and making sure that my summer hiking and trail running gear was in the right boxes. Honestly, get some shelves, boxes, and some labels; organizing your kit changes your life.

I have a lot of Gore-Tex gear. I mean a lot. Perhaps too much — I have at least five Gore-Tex jackets that I regularly use, along with plenty of pairs of pants and Gore-Tex shoes. Part of my shoulder season gear management process is cleaning this gear. However, you can't just sling your Gore-Tex gear in the washing machine with your normal clothes — at least, not if you want it to work. So how do you wash and care for your Gore-Tex gear?

Read more
This is why your Gore-Tex jacket isn’t keeping you dry
What does breathability really mean, and how can Gore-Tex keep you dry?
A man in a yellow GORE-TEX jacket walks past a lake

Gore-Tex. It's become the brand name synonymous with waterproof outdoor gear. Sure, other brands offer the same thing — eVent, for example — and increasingly, brands are making their own, but Gore-Tex is still the market leader; there's no denying that. However, with great power comes great responsibility — not to mention a hefty price tag. In this sense, Gore-Tex's responsibility is to keep you dry.

That's what Gore-Tex promises: Waterproof and breathable materials, but it just doesn't match up. You spend hundreds of dollars on a Gore-Tex waterproof jacket, only to find a few months down the line that you're finishing your hike almost as wet inside as you would be without it. Sure, some of this is bad luck or manufacturing faults; always be sure to check your warranty, as it could be worth it. Sometimes, though, it might just be that all that glitters isn't gold, or perhaps those naysayers on forums worldwide are expecting a little too much from their outdoor gear. I've hiked, ran, skied, backcountry snowboarded, canoed, and done just about everything else you can imagine in Gore-Tex layers, and I've learned a lot along the way.

Read more
Dust off your gear, it’s time to hit the trail: The spring hiking tips you need
These spring hiking tips will keep you safe and comfortable on the trail
tips for hiking in the spring hike

I don't know about you, but I love the fact that spring is here, and I can hit the trail again. I went out the other day without having to load up in all of my outdoor layers and enjoyed a trail run along some snow-free tracks. It's that time of year when you can dust off your hiking boots, dig out your trekking poles, and start to make some hiking plans. But spring isn't all sunshine and dry tracks. A little like fall hiking, spring trails can be muddy, and some of the wettest, coldest days I've had on the trail have come in springtime. Maybe it's not quite a time to pack away all that warm gear after all.

Spring is changeable. That's what I'm getting at. It's perhaps the toughest time of the year to pack a hiking pack because, on any given day, you might need to change layers four times. The days are long enough to get a good hike done, but you can still find yourself caught out after dark if you're not careful, and once that sun drops, the temperature goes with it. In return, though, spring rewards us with those golden hours at sunrise and sunset — the outdoor photographer's dream — raging waterfalls as the snow melts off, and the sounds and sights of nature coming back to life after a winter's hibernation. It's great if you get it right, and if you follow our spring hiking tips, you won't go far off track.

Read more