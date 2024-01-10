 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Montblanc watch looks like a Patek Philippe, and it’s 20% off

John Alexander
By
The Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase on a man's wrist.
Montblanc

If you’ve been browsing luxury watches, you’ll likely familiar with Patek Philippe’s gorgeous watches. We’re particularly enthralled, for example, with the Patek Complications series, a series of watches that often feature gorgeous moon phase dials. Unfortunately, these watches can cost nearly as much as the typical American’s annual wage, with the cheapest costing somewhere around $43k!

To give you the chance at owning a watch with a glorious ‘complication’ (a watchmaker’s term for a mechanical extra not related to the time of day) that rivals those of Patek Philippe, we’ve found a great offering from Montblanc. Montblanc is a Swiss watch brand known for creating luxury watches, pens, and premium leather goods, meaning their watches are still premium (and pricey) but are actually affordable for mere mortals. Montblanc’s Star Legacy Moonphase 42mm watch, which features a moon phase dial that we would swear was a Patek Complications dial, normally costs $5,700, but is down to $4,560 while this offer lasts. That’s $1,140 off for you if you tap the button below.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase

The first thing to examine on the Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase is check out its moon phase dial, just above the “SWISS MADE” emblem at the bottom of the face. As with Patek Philippe moon phase dials, it features a semi-circular port for a moon indicator to swing around through the course of its cycle. Another big similarity is the curved coverings of either side of the slot, helping you visualize the moon’s crescent shape during both its waxing and gibbous stages. Where this watch differs from most Patek Complications watches is the tiny date numbers surrounding the moon phase dial. A small, pitchfork-like hand points out the day of the month.

Related

There is more to the quality of the Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase than just a moon phase dial, of course. It features a quality Montblanc alligator leather strap and stainless steel case. The hands and case rim are both rose gold-coated, leaving a lasting impression of quality.

Once again, Montblanc offers luxury style watches at premium, but affordable prices. The Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase 4smm watch is $4,560 today. That’s $1,140 down from the usual $5,700, which is still expensive, but reasonably priced for quality craftsmanship. And, certainly more so than the Patek Philippe it imitates. Again, find it for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The North Face New Year sale brings jackets from $50 and more
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.

One of the best times of the year to catch some clothing deals for your wardrobe is immediately after the holidays, and today The North Face is leading the charge. North Face has discounts to take advantage of across its clothing lineup, with jackets and other outerwear starting at just $50 and t-shirts going for as little as $15. A range of accessories like gloves, hats, and backpacks are also seeing price drops. All told, nearly 150 products are discounted in the North Face New Years Sale.

Why You Should Shop the North Face New Year Sale
The North Face has been making quality outdoor clothing and styles since the 1960s. It’s known for making some of the best outdoor backpacks over the years, and while it isn’t currently on our list of the best outdoor clothing brands, it’s always a competitor. In the North Face New Year Sale you can keep warm through the winter with price drops on jackets and outerwear. The PolarTec 100 Zip Jacket is the lowest priced of them all, coming at at

Read more
The most sophisticated smoking jacket options: Our top picks
Upgrade your wardrobe with a gentlemanly, classic smoking jacket
James Bond in blue velvet smoking jacket in Diamonds are Forever

When you're at work, there are all kinds of specific dress codes. You may have to wear a suit every day. You may be forced to delve into the always confusing business casual look. But when you are at home, there's no dress code. You can wear whatever you want. Some of us are keen to wear sweatpants and hoodies. The same T-shirt and jeans we wear to mow the lawn are the choice of others. But for us who prefer to sit in our elegance, we look to something more elevated. We look to the smoking jacket. 

While languid sessions of pipe smoking may have fallen out of fashion, there's no reason why you shouldn't invest in a smoking jacket all your own. Sure, it might not be the most practical investment, but there's no denying it's an incredibly luxurious menswear essential. Plus, it can be an excellent addition to your arsenal of men's travel clothes or work-from-home jackets, which can make for a perfect conversation starter at your next party — virtual or not.

Read more
Men’s fashion advice: How to get F1 driver Lewis Hamilton’s look without spending a fortune
Step one: Be bold
Lewis Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix 2023

Besides being one of the most successful and prolific drivers on the Formula 1 grid, Sir Lewis Hamilton is also an iconic style star. There are plenty of reasons why Hamilton is as big of a sports star as he is; besides winning 7 World Drivers’ Championships and dominating for several years, Hamilton is also the current face of the sport. Anyone who has followed Hamilton’s journey since 2007 will have witnessed the immense style journey of the driver and the influence Hamilton has had with crossing fashion and sports. 

While we are used to seeing Hamilton in his typical F1 gear, his paddock walks are his version of the red carpet and runway. Always donning the most talked about looks, there’s no doubt why his arrivals are always news. From high-street fits to over-the-top looks, Hamilton proves you can simultaneously be a successful sports star and one of the best fashion icons. 

Read more