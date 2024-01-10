This Montblanc watch looks like a Patek Philippe, and it’s 20% off

If you’ve been browsing luxury watches, you’ll likely familiar with Patek Philippe’s gorgeous watches. We’re particularly enthralled, for example, with the Patek Complications series, a series of watches that often feature gorgeous moon phase dials. Unfortunately, these watches can cost nearly as much as the typical American’s annual wage, with the cheapest costing somewhere around $43k!

To give you the chance at owning a watch with a glorious ‘complication’ (a watchmaker’s term for a mechanical extra not related to the time of day) that rivals those of Patek Philippe, we’ve found a great offering from Montblanc. Montblanc is a Swiss watch brand known for creating luxury watches, pens, and premium leather goods, meaning their watches are still premium (and pricey) but are actually affordable for mere mortals. Montblanc’s Star Legacy Moonphase 42mm watch, which features a moon phase dial that we would swear was a Patek Complications dial, normally costs $5,700, but is down to $4,560 while this offer lasts. That’s $1,140 off for you if you tap the button below.

Why you should buy the Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase

The first thing to examine on the Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase is check out its moon phase dial, just above the “SWISS MADE” emblem at the bottom of the face. As with Patek Philippe moon phase dials, it features a semi-circular port for a moon indicator to swing around through the course of its cycle. Another big similarity is the curved coverings of either side of the slot, helping you visualize the moon’s crescent shape during both its waxing and gibbous stages. Where this watch differs from most Patek Complications watches is the tiny date numbers surrounding the moon phase dial. A small, pitchfork-like hand points out the day of the month.

There is more to the quality of the Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase than just a moon phase dial, of course. It features a quality Montblanc alligator leather strap and stainless steel case. The hands and case rim are both rose gold-coated, leaving a lasting impression of quality.

Once again, Montblanc offers luxury style watches at premium, but affordable prices. The Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase 4smm watch is $4,560 today. That’s $1,140 down from the usual $5,700, which is still expensive, but reasonably priced for quality craftsmanship. And, certainly more so than the Patek Philippe it imitates. Again, find it for yourself by tapping the button below.

