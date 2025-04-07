Everyone’s favorite sneaker-loafer shoe is releasing a new color

Although New Balance’s sneaker-loafer hybrid has drawn strong opinions from both sides, the style continues to be a major hit. With previous colors selling out quickly, it’s no secret that the hybrid shoe continues to draw attention with each release. While the brand has already released a flurry of colorways for the design, it’s gearing up for another major release. This time, New Balance is mixing some of their previous hues for a statement new color combination. While the silhouette and footwear features haven’t changed much, the colorway brings new life to the sneaker. Even though previous color combinations sought to subdue the eclectic design, this new release is bolder and wilder. This New Balance sneaker-loafer is created for the bravest and most adventurous style mavens, proving it’s just getting started.

New Balance 1906L “Silver Metallic”

The latest New Balance 1906L uses a similar design as the previous iterations. It has open-holed mesh uppers, synthetic overlays, and the 860v2 sole unit. While the colorways have been redesigned, the sneaker-loafer hasn’t lost its technology features. The shoe comes equipped with segmented ABZORB SBS pods at the heel. The 1906L features a combination of silver, black, cream, and grey colors for the latest release, which tie in with some of the hues found in previous releases. Starting April 16, this new sneaker will retail for $160 on the New Balance web store. A mix of retro design with a classic heritage, the sneaker-loafer continues to be one of the most interesting silhouettes in recent seasons. With new colorways and designs, there’s no doubt that the 1906L is here to stay.