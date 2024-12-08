 Skip to main content
The ultimate guide to Global Entry: Fast track your way through customs

man standing in airport looking at flight schedule
Anete Lūsiņa / Unsplash

If you travel often, you’ve probably heard of Global Entry. It’s a program designed to simplify reentry into the United States for low-risk, pre-approved travelers. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works and how you can benefit from it.

What is Global Entry?

two hands holding passports outside
Spencer Davis / Pexels

Global Entry is a trusted traveler program U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) runs. Its primary purpose is to expedite customs clearance for pre-screened travelers arriving in the United States. Instead of waiting in traditional customs lines, Global Entry members use a dedicated kiosk to complete the process quickly and efficiently.

But here’s the kicker – Global Entry doesn’t just speed up customs. Membership also includes TSA PreCheck, which means shorter security lines and a less invasive screening process when flying domestically (no need to remove your shoes, belt, or jacket at security checkpoints).

How does Global Entry work?

people inside the terminal of an airport
Brett Sayles / Pexels

Once you’re a member, using Global Entry is easy. When you land in the U.S. after an international flight, you’ll head to a Global Entry kiosk instead of waiting in line for a customs officer. At the kiosk, you’ll:

  1. Scan your passport or U.S. permanent resident card.
  2. Verify your identity with fingerprint biometrics.
  3. Complete a short customs declaration on the screen.
  4. Receive a receipt to present to an officer before exiting.

Most travelers are in and out within minutes, which is perfect if you’re juggling a tight connection or just want to get home after a long trip.

Who is eligible for Global Entry?

people boarding a plane outside
Longxiang Qian / Pexels

Global Entry isn’t for everyone. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, or citizens of specific partner countries (such as the U.K. and Germany). However, even eligible individuals must pass a rigorous background check and an in-person interview to ensure they’re considered low-risk.

Keep in mind, not everyone who applies is approved. Criminal records, past customs violations, or other red flags can lead to denial.

How do you apply for Global Entry?

man using a laptop
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

The application process for Global Entry takes a bit of effort, but the payoff is worth it for frequent travelers. Here’s a quick rundown:

  1. Create a Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) account. Start by visiting the official TTP website and setting up an account.
  2. Complete the application. Fill out the online form, which asks for personal information, travel history, and details about your employment and addresses.
  3. Pay the application fee. The fee is $120, and it’s non-refundable, even if your application is denied. Membership lasts five years, which makes it a reasonable investment for frequent flyers.
  4. Schedule an interview. If your application is conditionally approved, you’ll receive an invitation to schedule an in-person interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center. Be prepared to wait, though. Appointments can book out weeks or even months in advance.
  5. Attend the interview. During the interview, a CBP officer will verify your information. Remember to bring your passport and one other form of identification. This is also your chance to ask any questions about the program.

If approved, you’ll get your Global Entry card in the mail. While the card is handy for land or sea crossings, you don’t actually need it for air travel – your passport is linked to your Global Entry membership.

What are the benefits of Global Entry?

people in line in airport
Connor Danylenko / Pexels
  • The most obvious benefit is cutting down on wait times at customs. If you’re tired of standing in line after a long-haul flight, Global Entry can be a game-changer.
  • Global Entry membership comes with TSA PreCheck, which simplifies domestic airport security. This perk alone costs $78 separately, so it’s a great bonus.
  • Global Entry is available at most major U.S. airports and even some preclearance locations abroad.
  • If you travel frequently, especially internationally, Global Entry can make the entire process smoother and less stressful.

Are there any drawbacks?

While Global Entry has plenty of perks, it’s not perfect. Here are a few potential downsides:

  • At $120 for five years, it’s not the cheapest option, especially for those who only travel occasionally.
  • The process can be lengthy, especially if interview appointments are hard to come by in your area.
  • Even if you’re conditionally approved, you could be denied during the interview process.
  • While Global Entry speeds up reentry into the U.S., it doesn’t offer the same benefits when arriving in foreign countries.

Is Global Entry worth it?

airplane in sky
Pixabay / Pexels

The answer depends on your travel habits. If you take a couple of international trips a year – or even just one long-haul journey – the time savings alone can make Global Entry worth the investment. Plus, the added benefit of TSA PreCheck is a great perk for domestic travel.

For occasional travelers, however, the cost and application process might not feel justified. In that case, you might consider just applying for TSA PreCheck or looking into other trusted traveler programs, such as NEXUS or SENTRI, which might better suit your needs.

