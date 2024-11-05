 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Your ultimate guide to delicious winter camping meals

Stay warm with these winter camping meal suggestions

By
Man winter camping with a green tent
Till Daling / Unsplash

Many discard the idea of winter camping because of its challenges, but despite the cold temperatures, this winter activity is actually pretty fun. As long as you’re warm and well-fed, winter camping can be a great opportunity to connect with nature. In this guide, we’ll give you the expertise you need to cover winter camping meals so that you and your crew stay full during your adventure.

General tips for preparing winter camping meals

Woman with a headlamp camping in a winter tent surrounded by snow.
Cody Duncan/Aurora Photos / Getty Images

Keep it simple

Winter conditions can make even the most basic tasks more challenging, so it’s essential to stick to simple, straightforward meals. Complex recipes that require a lot of chopping, have multiple steps, or need delicate cooking techniques can be difficult to manage when you’re cold and tired. Instead, focus on one-pot meals or recipes that can be pre-prepped at home.

Recommended Videos

Honestly, no one wants to have to take off their gloves to chop potatoes, so prep everything you can at home. Store your pre-cut veggies, meats, oils, and spice mixes in resealable bags or containers. That way, you can quickly throw everything into the pot when it’s time to cook. One-pot meals are your best friend while winter camping since it will minimize dishes and reduce the amount of water you will need to melt for cleaning.

Related

Choose high-calorie foods

Due to the cold, winter camping causes you to burn more calories than summer camping, so you need to pack calorie-dense foods that provide sustained energy. Think of foods high in fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. Cheese, nuts, peanut butter, and hearty grains like rice and quinoa are all excellent choices.

Use the right cooking gear

Not all camping stoves are suitable for winter conditions. In freezing temperatures, canister stoves can lose pressure, which can make them inefficient or even unusable. Liquid fuel stoves, like the ones that run on white gas, perform better in cold weather. Bring plenty of fuel since cooking in the cold requires more of it, especially if you need to melt snow for water.

Stay hydrated

It’s easy to forget about hydration when it’s cold, but staying hydrated is just as important in winter as it is in summer. Hot drinks like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate are great for warming up, but make sure you’re also drinking water. Help keep your water from freezing with an insulated water bottle, and store your bottles upside down to prevent the top from freezing.

Meal recommendations for winter camping

Hot chocolate cooking over a campfire
Evan Wise / Unsplash

Winter camping doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor. A small spice kit with basics like salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika can take your winter camping meals to the next level. Extra points of you pre-mix your spices for a unique blend. Here are some ideas to get your creativity flowing:

Breakfast ideas

  • Quinoa bowls: Instant oatmeal is quick and easy to prepare, but if you want something different, try a quinoa bowl! Pre-cook this breakfast at home in vegetable broth, and add nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and honey for extra energy.
  • Breakfast burritos: Pre-make burritos at home with scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, and veggies. Wrap them in foil and store them in your cooler. Heat them over the campfire or stove for a warm, hearty meal.
  • Sweet potato & chorizo hash: Sauté diced sweet potatoes with spicy chorizo and onions over a camp stove or fire. The mix of sweet and spicy will warm you up, and you can top it with a fried egg for extra protein

Lunch ideas

Lunch should be easy to prepare, especially if you’re taking a break from winter hiking or other activities. Aim for something warm that provides a good mix of carbohydrates and protein.

  • Soup in a Thermos: Prepare soup at home and store it in an insulated thermos to enjoy a hot lunch without having to cook. Options like chicken noodle, lentil, or vegetable soup are nutritious and filling.
  • Grilled Cheese Sandwiches with Soup: Bring along bread, cheese, and butter to make grilled cheese sandwiches on the stove or campfire. Pair with an instant soup packet or a soup in a thermos for meal that’s easy to make in the winter.
  • Instant Ramen with Extras: Ramen noodles are quick and easy, and they can be enhanced with added proteins and veggies. Bring pre-cooked chicken, tofu, or canned fish to mix in, and add some hot sauce or chili flakes for an extra kick.

Dinner ideas

After a day of winter activities, you’ll want a dinner that is both filling and easy to prepare. Stick to meals that don’t require a lot of time but offer plenty of nutrients.

  • Chili: Chili is the perfect winter camping dinner. It’s warm, hearty, and full of protein and fiber. You can make it with ground meat or beans, and pack it with spices and veggies. Make a batch at home and reheat it at camp, or cook it in one pot over the stove.
  • Pasta with Sauce: Pre-cooked pasta that can be reheated is a great option for winter camping. Heat up jarred marinara or pre-made sauce, and add pre-cooked meatballs or sausage for extra protein. If you have a fire going, you can warm everything up quickly.
  • Foil Packets: Prepare foil packets with ingredients like sliced potatoes, sausage, onions, and bell peppers. Wrap tightly and cook over the fire or on a grill. The foil keeps the ingredients juicy and flavorful while making clean-up a breeze.

Winter camping meals require a bit more preparation, but it’s worth it for the crisp, beautiful experience of camping during the most magical time of year. Stick to simple, hearty meals that provide plenty of energy and warmth. Prep as much as you can at home, pack the right gear, and focus on calorie-dense foods that will keep you fueled for adventure.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Now’s your last chance to visit this popular national park before winter closures
It's your last chance to visit Yellowstone National Park before it winterizes
West ridge of Amphitheater Mountain at Yellowstone National Park in the winter

Yellowstone National Park is open year-round, but several closures in the wintertime can impact your visit. This year, Yellowstone will implement its winterizing procedures on October 31st, so get in your fall visit while you still can.
Here's everything you need to know about Yellowstone's upcoming winter closures.

Starting November 1, the West, South, and East entrances and most park roads will close to regular vehicles as park officials prepare them for snowmobile and snowcoach season. The road from Tower Fall to Canyon Village (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through October 31, weather permitting. Not every road will close, though. One road that will remain open is the route between the North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and the Northeast Entrance (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana), which passes through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, and Lamar Valley.

Read more
This tiny travel trailer transforms into a spacious, multi-room overlanding rig
There's room for a queen-sized bed, a spacious slide-out kitchen, and a full bathroom with an outdoor shower.
Invader Duo X Off-Road Camper expanded and setup at camp.

Teardrop trailers are big on convenience, portability, versatility, and affordability. What they're not so big on is living space. Invader Off-Road Campers is bucking that trend with the Duo X, an off-road camper with a clever, expandable design that pops, slides, and automatically raises into a surprisingly spacious multi-room camping rig.
Get the low-down on the Invader Duo X off-road camper

In profile, Invader's Duo X off-road camper is about the same size and footprint as many of our favorite teardrop travel trailers. Indeed, the 73-inch collapsed height makes this an easy tow down the tightest backcountry trails. But, the functional, ruggedized aesthetic is your first hint that this is something more. That size, coupled with a long list of off-road-ready features, make this a true, go-anywhere towable. The shell is primarily constructed of seamless, laminated fiberglass (to cut weight) that rides on 245/75 R15 all-terrain tires with 10-blade leaf springs to cushion the ride on whatever nasty trails you'll almost certainly be taking this down.

Read more
The ultimate guide to snowmobiling: What to expect and how to ride like a pro
The right gear, the key techniques, and the best sleds for your first-ever snowmobile ride.
Person snowmobiling at high-speed on a Ski-Doo snowmobile.

 

Spring feels like it's barely sprung. But if you love crisp mountain air and are already daydreaming about next winter's adventures or escaping the upcoming summer heat, maybe snowmobiling is in the cards? If you've never been but are eager to try, now is as good a time as any to start prepping and gearing up.

Read more