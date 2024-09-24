Below Deck’s Adam Glick shares tips, adventure-friendly recipes in new nomadic cookbook

Chef Adam Glick, known for his adventurous spirit and culinary skills showcased on Bravo’s “Below Deck,” has just completed another long-awaited milestone with the release of his debut cookbook, Live Free, Eat Well. Tailored for nomads and outdoor enthusiasts, this book is a treasure trove of recipes and techniques that make off-grid cooking not just feasible but also enjoyable and delicious.

In an exclusive interview with us, Chef Adam shared the journey behind creating Live Free, Eat Well, offering insights into what sets his cookbook apart from the rest, his favorite recipes and techniques, and some invaluable advice for those looking to elevate their outdoor cooking game.

What was the inspiration behind Live Free, Eat Well?

For Chef Adam, writing a cookbook has always been a dream, a way to tell his story through the language he knows best—food. He recalls how the idea for this book was driven by the overwhelming demand from his fans.

“Every chef out there dreams of one day having a cookbook and being able to tell their side of the story through their recipes,” he shared. The constant question from his followers, “Where’s the cookbook!?” eventually became the catalyst that brought Live Free, Eat Well to life.

What makes this cookbook different?

There are plenty of outdoor cooking books available, but Chef Adam’s approach offers something unique. Live Free, Eat Well isn’t just about cooking in the wild; it’s about unlocking your creativity no matter where you are.

“A lack of creativity is the only thing stopping you from turning water into wine,” writes Chef Adam, whose cookbook emphasizes using what you have at hand to create culinary masterpieces.

“Virtually all of my recipes can be done in a standard kitchen or backyard grill,” Chef Adam explained. Additionally, the book places a heavy focus on prepping before heading out on an adventure. That way, readers are ready to cook up a storm no matter where they are.

What’s your favorite recipe and cooking technique?

When asked about his favorite original recipe from the book, Chef Adam pointed to “Juniper Juice,” which is a fun and easy creation that encapsulates the essence of the entire cookbook. As for his favorite technique? It’s less about a specific method and more about a mindset. Chef Adam encourages readers to “exercise your creative muscle and be willing to break the rules.”

Live Free, Eat Well caters to all levels of cooking expertise. For those just starting out, Chef Adam suggests trying the “Any Berry Jam,” a recipe that is “just too easy and delicious.” On the other hand, for those who are up for a challenge, “Mama’s Chicken and Dumplings” is a time-consuming dish, but as Chef Adam assures, it’s “WORTH the wait.”

What’s the best way to get started with outdoor cooking?

Cooking outdoors can be daunting, but Chef Adam believes it doesn’t have to be. One of his top tips is to start small—grab an old grilling surface, toss it over some coals, and begin experimenting. He also emphasizes the importance of not feeling pressured to cook everything fresh on the spot. In fact, some meals taste even better when prepped in advance and reheated later, a method that not only saves time but also enhances the flavors.

For those worried about needing special equipment, Chef Adam offers reassurance that creativity is your best tool. “I encourage everyone to be creative with the appliances and tools they already have,” he said, advocating for resourcefulness over reliance on fancy gadgets.

One of the easiest ways to elevate a dish while on the road, according to Chef Adam, is by incorporating locally sourced ingredients. Whether it’s a stop at a farmer’s market or a roadside stand, the addition of just one fresh, local ingredient can transform the entire meal, adding a sense of place to your culinary experience.

What message do you hope readers take away from Live Free, Eat Well?

At its core, Live Free, Eat Well is about more than just cooking. In the end, it’s about embracing a lifestyle of freedom, creativity, and adventure. Chef Adam hopes that readers will take away a sense of empowerment, not just in the kitchen but in all aspects of life. “Be willing to make changes, think outside the box, and take the road less traveled,” he advises.

With Live Free, Eat Well, Chef Adam Glick has created a guide that is as much about living boldly as it is about eating well. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor cook or a newbie looking to try your hand at grilling over an open fire, this cookbook promises to be an invaluable companion on your culinary adventures.