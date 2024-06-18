 Skip to main content
Black Tot rum shares details of its new 2024 release

By
Black Tot Rum

Black Tot Rum, a brand based in London, has announced the details of its latest limited release — a Master Blender’s Reserve for 2024. The annual release uses the same blend for its base, but each year different additions are blended in to create a unique flavor experience.

“For this new release, we wanted to focus on the warmth and fruit of rums from Barbados, which has given us a foundation of juicy pineapple, lime and sweet melon,” said master blender Oliver Chilton.

The latest edition will be a run of 3,000 bottles, and will come in at 54.5% abv. It has been aged in both American and European oak casks, and boasts aromas of pineapple, lime, chili, and coconut. These tastes of Barbados are key to this release, as the brand highlights Barbados as the “cultural birthplace of rum.”

“I knew I wanted to highlight Barbados, and then bring in some of the older Jamaican blends that we created a few years back, for added intensity,” said Chilton. “We also used some deep, rich rums from Guyana and Trinidad, including the one from the closed Caroni distillery.”

Black Tot is known for high-end rums like its British Royal Navy Rum, but its Master Blender’s Reserve has been a popular series since it debut in 2020. A previous version, released last year, aimed to recreate original Navy rum using rum from Grenada.

The new 2024 version will sell for around $180 for a bottle of 700ml in size. It will be launched for sale around the world on July 1.

