Believe it or not, Las Vegas has some of the best restaurants in the country. With celebrity chefs, master sommeliers, and incredibly sourced ingredients, Vegas has really upped its culinary scene. Pick a cuisine and odds are you will not only find it in Las Vegas but you’ll be blown away by the experience. Our round-up of the best restaurants in Vegas is a mix of sophisticated, casual, inventive, and memorable.

Michael Mina

Located inside of the Bellagio

This Michelin-starred restaurant is nothing short of superb. Albeit tucked away in a corner of the Bellagio, it would be regretful to overlook dining at Michael Mina. The décor is chic and sophisticated with rustic wood and white tablecloths and the menu is innovative and refined. Fresh seafood dishes weigh heavy on the menu with items having been sourced from Japan, the Mediterranean, and France. Before your tastebuds are ignited by the savory dishes, your eyes will be impressed by the well-designed presentation of each plate. We urge you to splurge by committing to the signature or season’s tasting menu. Diner favorites (as well as ours) include the lobster pot pie, caviar parfait, and the potato gnocchi with glazed king crab. For those who prefer greens, you’re in luck! Michael Mina offers an entire vegetarian tasting menu. No matter what you select, be prepared to have a memorable dining experience, one you will not soon forget.

Mayfair Supper Club

Located inside of the Bellagio

Bring glamour to your night at The Mayfair Supper Club. This restaurant is so much more than just a dinner. It’s a phenomenal experience. Inspired by supper clubs around the world, this supper club is anything but the usual. With spectacular sights and sounds, impeccable flavors, and incredibly unique food presentations, The Mayfair is a treat for every sense. The energy in this restaurant is unmatched and fully immersive. Menu favorites include tuna tartare, lobster thermidor, and truffle pasta. Save room for dessert as they are the showstoppers of the meal. The Cigar (pictured) consists of milk chocolate, pear, and hazelnut while the strawberry cheesecake comes with cotton candy perched atop.

Primrose

Located inside of Park MGM

This French-style restaurant with a charming outdoor patio is not to be overlooked while in Vegas. Primrose is the quintessential breakfast and brunch spot to fuel up for the day or to have the perfect garden party. Menu standouts include avocado toast with a soft-poached egg, sunflower seeds, and radishes; granola and Greek yogurt with berries and honey; the mushroom and spinach omelette with fresh herb and garlic cheese; and the absolute knockout – the brioche French toast with cinnamon crust, whipped cream and an option to add chocolate sauce, blueberry compote, or apple butter. An added bonus is that Primrose offers all-you-can-drink mimosas and rosé!

Zuma

Located inside of The Cosmopolitan

Zuma takes its inspiration from the popular Japanese izakaya, where guests enjoy a dining and drinking style that uniquely embraces every element of Japanese cooking under one roof. Zuma’s menu features a variety of dishes from its three kitchens—the main kitchen, the sushi counter, and the robata grill. True to the izakaya experience, guests are offered dishes designed to be shared and brought to the table continuously throughout the meal. The menu offers a wide selection of elegantly presented dishes, including many items that are bolder in flavor than traditional Japanese cuisine. With this being said, we highly recommend going with the chef’s tasting menu. Zuma’s exemplary drink menu features cocktails using fresh ingredients, fruits, and juices; Japanese ingredients like sake, shochu, yuzu, and shiso leaves; as well as hand-carved ice blocks shaped appropriately for cocktails. Zuma’s interior design incorporates natural materials, for example, the bar and sushi counter is made of tree trunks sourced from Thailand.

CATCH

Located inside of ARIA

We like to call CATCH the perfect party brunch spot. Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed by neon lights that spell the restaurants’ name and walk through an arched trellis displaying glimmering flora and flowered walls before reaching the hostess stand. Once inside, the décor that steals the show is the olive tree in the center. What do we recommend on the menu? Truffle sashimi with tuna Hamachi, chili oil, ponzu, caviar, and black truffle; toro tartare with caviar, wasabi, and soy; A5 Japanese Miyazaki wagyu with yuzu soy, garlic oil, Maldon sea salt, sesame cooked table-side on a hot stone; and the grilled Spanish octopus with crispy potatoes, sofrito, and garlic aioli. As for dessert, which is a meal in and of itself, the ‘Hit Me Chocolate Cake’ with liquid Klondike, dulce de leche ice cream and brownie, and devil’s food; the donut wonder wheel with raspberry, cream cheese, caramel, and chocolate sauce; and the sky-high anytime waffle tower piled high with maple, milk chocolate, and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam, and toasted almonds are all incredibly photo-worthy options. If you’re into taste more than the IG photo, try the vegan pistachio cheesecake with coconut sorbet and black cherries (you’d never know it’s vegan!).

Din Tai Fung

Located inside of ARIA

You enter Taiwanese excellence the moment you step foot in Din Tai Fung. As you walk to your table, you’ll pass a glassed-in kitchen where dumplings are being made by hand…what a nice sight to see! The menu is extensive and can be overwhelming, that’s why we are here. Drinks such as lychee martinis and spiced boba that combines Absolut vanilla, Kahlua, black tea, cream, cinnamon, and boba can be found on the menu along with Japanese green tea. Choose appetizers such as the cucumber salad and wood ear mushrooms then follow up with the main event. Good choices are the truffle and pork dumplings; Jidori chicken dumplings; and vegan dumplings, the latter is stuffed with bean curd, baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, glass noodles, and jicama – but it’s the green color (from spinach juice) that will provoke your curiosity. Plump buns and noodles are on the menu as well. The hot and sour soup (pictured) is packed with ingredients, while the vegan wonton soup is light. Wok specials include shrimp fried rice and pork chop fried rice. The choices are endless, and every dish will have you contemplating a second…or third order! Not to worry, there are plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians to revel in this blanket of goodness as well.

Kassi Beach House

Located inside of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

This poolside Italian restaurant gives off bohemian vibes with an interior that mimics the Mediterranean islands. Kassi Beach House’s terracotta arched entrance and imported Italian stone furnishings will transport you overseas without needing a passport. The indoor/outdoor space has fireplaces throughout, a dance floor with a disco ball, relaxing lounge seating, and a poolside patio complete with daybeds and cabanas. The beach house is open for brunch and dinner. Must-try menu items include; whipped ricotta with honey, Hamachi Crudo, grilled octopus salad, burrata pizza, and truffle pasta. Don’t skimp on the bottomless rosé!

Located inside of the Bellagio

Far from a simple breakfast spot, Sadelle’s is open from 6 am to midnight and serves all meals in between. This 10,000 square foot space is a larger version of the original New York City location. The walls are a shade of green and there’s a colorful array of seating options including leopard print chairs, deep-green bar stools, and rattan chairs. Although breakfast is served all day long, a signature item is the fish and bagel tower with tomatoes, cucumbers, and capers. If you feel like being bougie, caviar service is available as well. Our personal favorite part of the experience is ordering a dessert from the rolling dessert cart!

Mizumi

Located inside of the Wynn

It’s hard to beat Mizumi’s intimate and romantic vibe. Overlooking a Japanese garden complete with a koi pond and a 90-foot waterfall, the restaurant has one of the best settings in the city. The food is elegant, the sake types are rare, and the atmosphere is sceney. Some of our favorite dishes are the yellowtail Hamachi carpaccio, freshwater eel sushi, and the Inaniwa udon noodles. The restaurant also features a Teppanyaki Omakase menu. For a truly breathtaking dining experience, reserve seating on the floating pagoda in front of the waterfall.

Secret Pizza

Located inside of The Cosmopolitan

Secret Pizza is exactly what it sounds like, pizza so secretive you barely can find it. And yes, we are here to reveal the secret. This unmarked pizza haven disguises itself by being situated at the end of a long hallway with walls covered with album covers. This isn’t a fancy spot by any means, but it’s an ideal late-night snack joint. Depending on the time of night, hungry wanders can usually choose between four topping options. Beer, wine, and soda are also available. Here’s how to locate it – Enter The Cosmopolitan and walk towards The Chandelier Bar. Take the elevator up two floors to level three. On level three you’ll find the pizza lover’s paradise in the hallway between Blue Ribbon and Jaleo.

