 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Dubai will soon be home to a carbon-neutral pyramid that can hold 1 million people

All about the planned Ziggurat Pyramid in Dubai

Sarah Joseph
By
Ziggurat Pyramid in Dubai
Ziggurat

In recent decades, Dubai has cultivated its skyline with many architectural wonders, including the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Frame. The city is gearing up to add another jewel to its crown: the Ziggurat Pyramid. This mega-structure won’t just be an architectural marvel but is also set to embody futuristic sustainability, following in the footsteps of other carbon-neutral projects like Saudi Arabia’s The Line.

The Ziggurat Pyramid was announced in 2008, and construction started in 2021. Slated for completion by 2028, this structure is poised to eclipse the Great Pyramid of Giza in both size and splendor. Its design, inspired by the timeless aesthetics of ancient Egyptian and Mayan pyramids, is scaled to a magnitude never seen before. Towering at an astonishing height of 1,200 meters and sprawling across 2.3 square kilometers, the Ziggurat is designed to house a staggering one million people.

Recommended Videos

Who is the mastermind behind all this? The Ziggurat Pyramid is the brainchild of Timelinks, a Dubai-based consortium of urban planners, scientists, and architectural designers. This team has not only envisioned a building of unprecedented scale but also one that harmoniously blends with its surroundings and is sustainable at its core. Their innovative approach to urban design could very well become a blueprint for future megacities around the world.

Ziggurat in Dubai
Ziggurat

The Ziggurat will be carbon-neutral and self-sustainable

The technological advances that will be used in the Ziggurat aim to minimize climate change and maximize eco-friendly innovation. One way that this gargantuan structure is going to do that is through a completely carbon-neutral infrastructure. Everything within the pyramid, from the lighting to the appliances, will be powered by renewable energy sources, including solar panels and wind turbines. This initiative places Dubai at the forefront of sustainable urban development, showcasing a commitment to creating livable spaces that harmonize with the environment.

Related

The Ziggurat Pyramid is also redesigning urban mobility. Those who decide to live here will enjoy the pyramid’s own internal public transport system, which will traverse not only horizontally but also vertically across the building. This revolutionary system aims to eliminate the need for cars within the pyramid, thereby reducing traffic congestion and pollution and contributing further to the structure’s eco-friendly ethos.

Spread over 300 floors, the Ziggurat Pyramid is envisaged as a self-sufficient vertical city. It will encompass residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, providing a holistic living experience. From lush green parks to bustling marketplaces and tranquil residential areas, every aspect of urban life is thoughtfully incorporated into this mega-structure.

While the Ziggurat Pyramid is not the only carbon-neutral building project on the horizon, it does take a bold step into the future of urban living. By 2028, Dubai is set to unveil not just the tallest or the largest structure but a pioneering model of sustainable and integrated urban development.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Fly high in style with the best travel accessories for long flights in 2024
Modern air travel can really suck, but with the right gear, it doesn't have to
Passengers walking through an airport.

Without a doubt, taking a flight is still the most convenient mode of transportation, but let's be honest, modern air travel kind of sucks. Thanks largely to the pandemic, it's only gotten worse in the last three years. On the list of humanity’s favorite pastimes, flying ranks just above listening to babies cry and just below eating a partially frozen chicken sandwich. Unfortunately, many flights feature both.

However, flying can be much less terrible if you're prepared with the right gear. If you’re fortunate enough to sit in first class, you're probably sitting comfy with a pre-flight bourbon, back rubs, and a complimentary amenity kit. For the rest of us plebs, however, we need to make our own. So recline your seat the full inch, put that tray table down, and check out this list of the best air travel accessories to pack for your next long flight.

Read more
Are you a minimalist? Then here’s how to pack and travel like one
Packing hacks to lighten your load
A person packing their suitcase with dress clothing.

Minimalism is all about eschewing extra "stuff" and embracing the experience. Some travelers go to extremes, like carrying only what they can fit in their pockets and relying on their destination for everything else. But traveling like a minimalist doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort -- quite the opposite.

How many times have you packed a whole bunch of stuff "just in case," only to find much of it unnecessary? If you’re willing to give up the big, heavy suitcase, along with clothing and gear you don’t really need, in exchange for comfort and convenience, we can help.

Read more
Travel tips: Study says these are the best (and worst) airports to catch a connecting flight
Travel tips: If you can't fly nonstop, travel through this airport
airport

Choosing a good airport for your connecting flight is essential for a smooth air travel experience. An efficient airport can significantly impact your journey, minimizing the risk of delays, missed connections, and other hassles. FinanceBuzz recently performed a study ranking the best and worst airports for a connecting flight- and some of the airports on the list may surprise you.

The best airports and worst airports for connecting flights
The study ranks these hubs as the best airports for connecting flights:

Read more