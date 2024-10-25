From Rome to Venice: the basics of Italian style

Some places in the world just draw you in; Egypt has the pyramids, Rio has nightlife, and Italy has history and fashion. Those things have drawn visitors from all over to visit the country for centuries and it is still strong today. As one of the most popular destinations in the world, there is a good chance you are thinking of going. But what to wear in Italy for guys is a question many of us ask over and over. Do we want to dress to the nines to be able to compete with the high fashion of Milan? Do we want to dress for adventure instead and explore the ruins of the Colosseum? All we know is we don’t want to be the American dad in jorts and New Balance. So, what do you wear in Italy? Here is our take.

Dressing in Italy

When you think of fashion meccas, there is Paris, Milan, London, and New York that jump into most people’s minds (at least here in America — there are dozens of fashion centers around the world that will pop into minds globally). Italy is known for its attention to detail and its fashion industry, thanks to Milan Fashion Week, which tells all of us what high fashion we should emulate year in and year out. Before we get into what you should take with you and what you should wear in each season, let’s first go over a few tips to keep you on the right track.

Ignore the idea of Fashion Week. You’re not on a runway, and that’s fine. Italy loves their fashion, but most of the time the people attempting to recreate it end up making a mockery of it. Focus on practical style, not high fashion.

Fashion is what you wear, style is how you wear it. This is a rule we say all the time in the clothing sections of The Manual. It doesn’t matter what you wear if it doesn’t fit well or you wear it incorrectly. Focus on fit and the overall look of the ensemble and you’ll get good attention in Italy.

Quality neutrals over many styles. Choose a color palette and a style and go with it. Focusing on high-quality basics that fit well and are neutral colors working together allows you not only to always look good, but also move across the country to different climates and cultures easily.

Attention to detail is vital. A good outfit becomes a great outfit when you finish it off with the right accessories. A high-quality watch (not sure why, but a leather band seems to fit the Italian vibe in our heads), a well tied day cravat, or a stylish hat will completely transform any look that seems basic.

Shoes, shoes, shoes. Italy is known for shoes. If you need to skimp on an area of your wardrobe (Italy isn’t cheap to visit, we get it), don’t let it be on the shoes. Polished leather dress shoes in the city and high-end loafers or drivers on the coast will go a long way to endearing you to the local populace.

Spring

Spring in Italy is similar to here in the States, albeit maybe a little cooler in some places. There is an average temperature across the country ranging from 50-70 degrees. That is a pretty wide range, which means that layering is key to making it through the transition months. When you are looking to create a good layering system, there are some great things you can pick up that will make these shoulder months comfortable for you. There are two options, one for the city and one for trips into the Italian countryside, depending on where you are going.

Wool sport coat or waterproof shell

The spring months in Italy can bring with them a lot of random, sporadic showers. That means you want to be ready with a good top layer that will guard you from the elements. The sport coat will double as a dress item so make sure you carry an umbrella.

Light sweater

This is good for both places. You don’t need anything chunky or heavy. This is a great layering piece under the coats and good on its own whenever the weather improves.

Dress shirt or sport shirt

When you want to dress up your looks, consider the dress shirt under the sweater for an elevated casual look. For the evening event, throw on the sport coat and polish the whole thing off. The sport shirt is a great alternative for the dress shirt when you head into the countryside, either on its own or open over a tee.

Dress denim or performance denim

If you can grab one item that is both performance and dress denim, then it is a score, and you should never leave home without it. These are going to be great everyday items that look stellar with the sweater alone or the sport coat. Performance denim is perfect for exploring the countryside.

Leather chelseas or rugged boots

If you are in Rome, chelsea boots will be the best look you have with your dress denim and sweater. Throw on a day cravat and some stylish sunglasses and you will be the center of attention in the best ways. Rugged boots will be your go-to when you leave Rome, no matter if you are exploring a ruin or getting lost in the woods.

Summer

The summers in Italy are a beautiful time to explore the coastal areas with temperatures from 80 to 90 degrees. If you are not exploring the Mediterranean and are instead in the much more humid cities, then you will want to focus solely on comfort and breathability. Here are your choices for being on the coast, or the second option in the city.

Linen overshirt or Linen Sport coat

We know the idea of the word coat when the temps get that high is alarming. But you will want to dress for evening events, and a good linen sport coat is perfect for doing just that. Tan is a great color and the most common for linen. The overshirt is a great way to add depth to your evening wear on the coast. Tip — the linen sport coat will work just as well in the beachside bar.

Lightweight cotton button-up or breathable merino wool polo

The short sleeve button-up shirt screams the coast. Keep it a light color and you will be able to wear it to your coastal breakfast or your fireside dinner. The merino wool polo will allow you to wear it on its own and look elevated while keeping cool.

Cotton shorts or linen pants

If you are on the coast, the cotton shorts will help you fit in with the locals who are prepared for anything throughout the day. When you are in the city, the linen pants will keep you cool in the humidity while retaining the level of style you want to achieve. You should take the linen pants to the coast with you as well if there is a chance you will go to an elevated dinner. No shorts there.

Drivers or leather loafers

The go-to summer shoes in an Italian summer will be the drivers or the loafers. We choose the drivers for the coast, preferably suede, due to their casual and laid back vibe you will feel off the beach every day. The leather loafers will keep you looking like you belong in the Italian cities regardless of your citizen status.

Fall

The fall weather in Italy is very similar to the weather in the springtime. The temperatures are about the same, the rain is about as often, and that means the importance of layering is simply just as vital. However, since we are talking style here and we don’t want to get looks from our Italian friends, we must look for a fall vibe separate from the spring vibe. Note — the pants are the same in both seasons.

Tweed sport coat or light field jacket

These are the outer layers of your outfit and will be the centerpiece when you are outdoors. They don’t need to be extremely warm, but they should have a little more heft than, say, an overshirt.

Dress shirt or flannel

You will wear the dress shirt the same as you do in springtime, on its own or under a sweater. The flannel takes the place of the sport shirt perfectly in any country for the fall, and it is perfect in the countryside, especially (you guessed it) open over a tee.

Cardigan or fisherman’s sweater

In the interest of a fall vibe we will go a little heavier in the sweater department. The cardigan can take the place of the sport coat for the more casual cooler day and can be the perfect outfit centerpiece over a tee. The fisherman’s sweater is a great go-to for the walk in the country when the weather drops slightly. It also layers perfectly under the field jacket.

Oxfords or Chukkas

These two shoes offer very different feels for their looks. The oxford dress shoe offers a classic and elevated option for any outfit, especially your dress denim. The chukka boots are a perfect mix between your casual look and your elevated ensemble. If you want some extra depth and texture, make them suede.

Winter

No matter what you do, there is going to be a drastic difference in winter weather depending on where you go in the country during the winter. If you are north, alongside the Alps, you can probably guess that it is pretty cold. So the advice there is dress for a cooler layer with your fall wardrobe. If you are farther south, near the sea, it will be more mild so the fall wardrobe will likely be enough, but maybe add a heavier coat to your packing job just to ensure you don’t end up freezing with some unseasonably cold weather. The entire world feels a bit unpredictable now in that regard.

Finally, these are some ideas to help you fit in and look like you belong among the locals in Italy, whether you are in the more conservative places like Tuscany or the more metropolitan places like Rome and Milan. Remember to focus mostly on comfort and fit, and the style piece will take care of itself. Now grab your passport, pack your bag, and book a flight.