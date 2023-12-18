 Skip to main content
Patagonia releases new Black Hole Duffel Bag early with a cool sustainable upgrade

It's perfect for a long weekend

Sarah Veldman
By
Patagonia, the trailblazer in outdoor gear, has surprised fans everywhere by releasing an upgraded version of their trendy Black Hole Duffel Bag before Christmas, with its original release scheduled for Spring 2024. The Black Hole Duffel Bag has achieved major cult status since its creation 19 years ago, and it marries functionality, durability, and, best of all, a commitment to the planet.

The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel: A symphony of sustainability and style

In an essay for the New York Times, the founder of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, wrote, “People ask me how [Patagonia] has managed to stick around so long … I tell them it’s been our unrelenting focus on quality, which includes making things that last and that causes the least amount of harm to our planet.”

A significant transformation graces the latest Patagonia bag lineup, marking a pivotal shift towards sustainability. In a notable departure from the past, these bags proudly showcase a 100 percent recycled thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coating, replacing the previous use of virgin TPU. This strategic change extends beyond the surface, touching the very fabric, lining, and webbing, all of which are now crafted from 100 percent recycled materials.

At the heart of this innovation lies the recycled TPU coating, a laminate renowned for imparting exceptional weatherproofing and durability to the bags. This eco-conscious adaptation not only enhances the bags’ environmental profile but does so without compromising their inherent capabilities. It’s a triumph for those who value the symbiosis of functionality and eco-friendliness in the Black Hole line.

This evolution aligns with a broader industry trend of making thermoplastic polyurethane more circular and sustainable. The recycled TPU coating emerges as a beacon of progress, emphasizing the potential for eco-friendly practices within the manufacturing landscape. As we delve into this eco-friendly metamorphosis, it becomes clear that the Black Hole bags are not just accessories but ambassadors of responsible design. This shift towards recycled TPU showcases a commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising the high standards for which the Black Hole line is known.

Black Hole Duffel Bag 40L

Ethical production

Behind every product is a story, and the Black Hole Duffel’s story is one of fairness. Manufactured in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory, it ensures that the hands behind the masterpiece earn a premium for their craftsmanship. It’s not just a bag; it’s a commitment to ethical and responsible production. Patagonia stands tall in a world where the line between luxury and responsibility blurs, beckoning us to explore with purpose. The Black Hole Duffel isn’t just a travel companion; it’s a testament to the power of conscious choices in every aspect of life.

Black Hole Duffel Bag 100L

The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel: It’s all in the details

Equipped with removable, ergonomic shoulder straps, the Black Hole Duffel transitions seamlessly from duffel to backpack. Perfect for those who prefer to swagger through terminals with the cool confidence of a backpacker but demand the functionality of a duffel. Reinforced haul handles guarantee survival even in the hands of the most overzealous baggage handlers.

This bag isn’t just a black hole for your belongings; it’s a vortex of order. A strategically placed zippered side pocket, accessible from both inside and outside, adds an element of convenience. When empty, the duffel defies its size, magically stuffing it into its pocket for neat, compact storage. The padded base of the Black Hole Duffel serves as a guardian, shielding your possessions from the wrath of rough terrain and unforeseen knocks.

For those who like to push boundaries, the Black Hole Duffel boasts sturdy, reinforced exterior daisy chains. Secure your gear with style, whether you’re scaling a mountain or conquering the urban jungle. With a massive capacity, this duffel is a globetrotter’s dream. It effortlessly fits most airline carry-on requirements, ensuring your adventures begin the moment you step off the plane. Who said traveling light meant sacrificing style?

The Black Hole Duffel bag comes in four capacities–40L, 55L, 70L, and 100L and seven different colors, including Matte Phosphorus Green and Matte Vessel Blue. They come with a price tag of $159, $169, $199, and $219, respectively.

So, for the modern explorer who demands more from their gear than just functionality, the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel is not an option; it’s a necessity. Because in the end, it’s not just a bag; it’s a symbol of a lifestyle that refuses to compromise on style or sustainability.

