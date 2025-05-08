Reebok reunited with HYMNE for two new upgrades on their classic designs

Taking on another chapter in their collaboration journey, Reebok has again joined forces with Los Angeles-based studio HYMNE for another stellar collection. This time, the pair is remixing two of the renowned athletic brand’s classic styles for a modern twist. Along with the two new styles, the duo is also releasing an equally appealing matching apparel collection. Crafted for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, these new footwear options take on the utility-inspired personality from HYMNE while blending Reebok’s iconic silhouettes and features. Emphasising form and function, these new releases blend contemporary style with a design you already know.

Reebok and HYMNE reunite for S/S25

In this new collection, Reebok and HYMNE use Classic Nylon Plus and Club C Revenge for a street-style touch. The Classic Nylon Plus features a knitted upper with molded foam accents and unique shapes. This design is crafted in two colorways: a monochromatic black and a white-and-black combination. On the other hand, the Club C Revenge boasts a premium white and black leather colorway or an all-suede beige hue. Molded details are featured throughout the design for a pop of texture. The HYMNE x Reebok collection will be available first via the HYMNE webstore on May 14, with a wider release set to hit the Reebok website on May 16 at 10 AM ET. The Classic Nylon Plus will retail for $170, while Club C Revenge will have a pricetag of $150. A subtle upgrade, these new sneakers are a welcome addition to this growing partnership that gives these classic shoes a fresher look.