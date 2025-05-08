 Skip to main content
Reebok reunited with HYMNE for two new upgrades on their classic designs

Taking on another chapter in their collaboration journey, Reebok has again joined forces with Los Angeles-based studio HYMNE for another stellar collection. This time, the pair is remixing two of the renowned athletic brand’s classic styles for a modern twist. Along with the two new styles, the duo is also releasing an equally appealing matching apparel collection. Crafted for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, these new footwear options take on the utility-inspired personality from HYMNE while blending Reebok’s iconic silhouettes and features. Emphasising form and function, these new releases blend contemporary style with a design you already know. 

Reebok and HYMNE reunite for S/S25

In this new collection, Reebok and HYMNE use Classic Nylon Plus and Club C Revenge for a street-style touch. The Classic Nylon Plus features a knitted upper with molded foam accents and unique shapes. This design is crafted in two colorways: a monochromatic black and a white-and-black combination. On the other hand, the Club C Revenge boasts a premium white and black leather colorway or an all-suede beige hue. Molded details are featured throughout the design for a pop of texture. The HYMNE x Reebok collection will be available first via the HYMNE webstore on May 14, with a wider release set to hit the Reebok website on May 16 at 10 AM ET. The Classic Nylon Plus will retail for $170, while Club C Revenge will have a pricetag of $150. A subtle upgrade, these new sneakers are a welcome addition to this growing partnership that gives these classic shoes a fresher look.

