 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Black Negroni is a darker, moodier variation on the classic cocktail

Swap in the Italian amaro Averna to add a spicy chocolate note to your negroni

By
Paul Minami / Unsplash

The negroni is, to my mind, just about as close as it’s possible to get to the perfect cocktail. It’s deep, bitter, and complex, showing off the best of the gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari that goes into it. And with just three main ingredients used in equal parts, it’s easy to make even with barely any equipment.

But while there are millions of negroni variations, and every cocktail bar you visit seems to have its own take on this classic, I rarely find a variation which bests the original. However, there is one variation which even a purist like me has found space in my heart for, and it’s a dark and moody take called a black negroni.

Recommended Videos

How to make a black negroni

Confusingly, you’ll find a number of different variations all referred to as a black negroni, including some made with cold brew coffee or alpine liqueur. But the version which I love is a simple substation of the amaro Averna in place of the sweet vermouth:

  • 1 oz gin
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz Averna

Stir with ice and strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube. Add a dash of chocolate bitters and garnish with a orange twist.

What makes this variation interesting to me is that you might assume you should sub the Averna for the Campari, as both are Italian amaros. But Campari is much more bitter than Averna, which has a spicy, almost chocolatey flavor. So you want to keep the bitterness of the Campari and use the Averna in place of the sweetner instead — in this case, the sweet vermouth.

The black negroni comes out even darker in appearance and flavor than the classic, and it has a spicy, mole-esque vibe that I love. If you can find some Avenera, then try it out — Averna isn’t expensive but it can be difficult to find, so keep an eye out in liquor stores or supermarkets with specialty drinks sections.

Editors' Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Classic Ukrainian brand Mikolasch Vodka is getting relaunched
Classic Ukrainian brand Mikolasch Vodka is getting relaunched by Origen X Group
Vodka

Some historic brands of spirits have been lost over the years as the distilleries which make them have closed or owners have moved on, but a Swiss company called Origen X Group specializes in acquiring and relaunching certain heritage brands. Its latest project is a relaunching of Mikolasch Vodka, a Ukrainian brand that began in 1842.

“As the team at Origen X continues to focus on building the world’s most valuable portfolio of historic spirits brands, it has taken over a dozen historians and other professionals across all of Ukraine to help us shine the light on what was originally one of the most exciting spirit brands in the world,” said Zak Oganian, CEO of Origen X Group. “The return of Mikolasch to global markets marks the first step in the construction of one of Ukraine’s first global premium brands, and we are excited to be part of it.”

Read more
6 essential Scotch cocktails that you need to know
If Scotch is your thing, then you need to put these on your home bar list
Rusty Nail cocktail

Scotch whisky isn't called the water of life for nothing -- it's a divine spirit that works on so many levels. It brightens the days of the sad, and it calms the nerve-wracked masses. It's always there for you. You can drink it neat, on the rocks, or with a few drops of water — however you choose, it's a wonderful liquor.

We will admit that there are times when we want to enjoy Scotch whisky in a cocktail. We're not saying use that bottle of Macallan 50 Years Old to mix up a drink, but if you've got a nice mid-shelf whisky, you can occasionally step outside your comfort zone and mix up a Scotch whisky cocktail to drink any time of the day.

Read more
Black Tot rum shares details of its new 2024 release
black tot rum 2024 1

Black Tot Rum, a brand based in London, has announced the details of its latest limited release -- a Master Blender's Reserve for 2024. The annual release uses the same blend for its base, but each year different additions are blended in to create a unique flavor experience.

“For this new release, we wanted to focus on the warmth and fruit of rums from Barbados, which has given us a foundation of juicy pineapple, lime and sweet melon,” said master blender Oliver Chilton.

Read more