 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Don Julio will auction off 5 unusual cask-finished tequilas

We'd love to try these luxury tequilas

By
Don Julio

Popular tequila brand Don Julio will be auctioning off an unusual set of five tequilas, each finished in a different cask. These expressions of the brand’s well-known 1942 tequila have been finished in casks that previously held a range of different wines and liquors to add a unique twist to the flavor profile of each.

The five varieties have been finished in casks that previously held bourbon, ruby port, orange wine, Madeira wine, and crémant, and each cask will be a one-of-a-kind offer. Given the rarity of just five casks being produced, they are bound to stir up interest. The auctions will start at a hefty price of $35,000 for each cask, which is equivalent to 240 bottles of 750 ml each, with the auction run through BlockBar.com.

Recommended Videos

Each cask is intended to enhance different aspects of the tequila’s flavor profile, such as dark chocolate and dried fruits from the ruby port or toasty, smokey notes from the bourbon.

Related

“The culture surrounding agave-based spirits is exciting, constantly evolving, and this inaugural Tequila Don Julio 1942 global cask sale demonstrates our commitment to continue to push the boundaries of what a luxury tequila experience can be,” said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Global Tequila and Mezcal Categories at DIAGEO. “We recognize that for many, luxury tequilas are considered an extension of one’s lifestyle, so we’re meeting the demand for prospective buyers and tastemakers to not only own an extremely rare, super luxe-tequila, but to own a piece of the Tequila Don Julio history and legacy.”

The auction will close at 10 a.m. ET on June 20, 2024, so you have a couple of weeks to save up if you want to make a bid on a piece of tequila history.

Join the Auction

Editors' Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Where to get George Clooney, Cindy Crawford-backed Casamigos Jalapeño Tequila
Casamigos and spicy peppers? Why not.
casamigos jalapeno tequila release cindy crawford casamigas jalape o tif

Cindy Crawford with Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila Casamigos

If you’re an avid alcohol drinker, you probably know all about flavored spirits. Vodka, gin, whiskey, and even tequila makers have been known to add fruit, vegetable, and herbal ingredients to add new dimensions of flavor. While tropical fruits and citrus seem to be the staple flavors, some brands get a little wilder with it. Some even add a little spicy heat. This is the case with Casamigos’ newest expression.

Read more
5 fan-favorite budget bourbon bottles, ranked
We picked 5 of the best budget bourbons
Whiskey glass

If you’re a whiskey drinker on a budget, your best bet is bourbon. While you can find deals in the single malt scotch whisky world and with other types of whisk(e)y, the best bargains can be found in the bourbon realm.

For those new to this sweet, mellow whiskey, in order to be called a bourbon, it must fit a few parameters. First and foremost, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn (although many bourbons have a much higher percentage). Secondly, it must be made in new, charred oak barrels, be distilled to no more than 160-proof, added to the barrel at no more than 125-proof, and bottled at a minimum of 80-proof and no more than 150-proof.

Read more
Mijenta has a new cristalino tequila — here’s why bourbon fans will love it
Mijenta has a cristalino tequila perfect for bourbon drinkers
Mijenta Cristalino

If you’re new to tequila, you might not know all the terms. Even if you’re just a beginner, you probably know all about blanco, reposado, añejo, and maybe even joven. But chances are, you’re not familiar with Cristalino tequila. This reasonably contemporary style is simply añejo tequila that’s been charcoal filtered to remove its natural caramel color and various impurities.

The style is more than just a little popular. It’s actually the fastest growing style of tequila according to Nielsen data. The newest brand to get in on the Cristalino trend is Mijenta.

Read more