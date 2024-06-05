We'd love to try these luxury tequilas

Popular tequila brand Don Julio will be auctioning off an unusual set of five tequilas, each finished in a different cask. These expressions of the brand’s well-known 1942 tequila have been finished in casks that previously held a range of different wines and liquors to add a unique twist to the flavor profile of each.

The five varieties have been finished in casks that previously held bourbon, ruby port, orange wine, Madeira wine, and crémant, and each cask will be a one-of-a-kind offer. Given the rarity of just five casks being produced, they are bound to stir up interest. The auctions will start at a hefty price of $35,000 for each cask, which is equivalent to 240 bottles of 750 ml each, with the auction run through BlockBar.com.

Each cask is intended to enhance different aspects of the tequila’s flavor profile, such as dark chocolate and dried fruits from the ruby port or toasty, smokey notes from the bourbon.

“The culture surrounding agave-based spirits is exciting, constantly evolving, and this inaugural Tequila Don Julio 1942 global cask sale demonstrates our commitment to continue to push the boundaries of what a luxury tequila experience can be,” said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Global Tequila and Mezcal Categories at DIAGEO. “We recognize that for many, luxury tequilas are considered an extension of one’s lifestyle, so we’re meeting the demand for prospective buyers and tastemakers to not only own an extremely rare, super luxe-tequila, but to own a piece of the Tequila Don Julio history and legacy.”

The auction will close at 10 a.m. ET on June 20, 2024, so you have a couple of weeks to save up if you want to make a bid on a piece of tequila history.

