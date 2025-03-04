Woodford Reserve Releases 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle

Table of Contents Table of Contents Woodford Reserve 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle Where can I buy it?

It might feel like spring is far away, but it’s never too soon to think about what you’ll drink while watching the Kentucky Derby. If you’re anything like us, it will likely be a Mint Julep or a glass of well-made bourbon, especially if it’s Woodford Reserve. To celebrate the May event this week, the iconic bourbon brand announced the release of its 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle.

Woodford Reserve 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle

“The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” is better with Woodford Reserve. That’s why we’re so excited to hear about the launch of the Versailles, Kentucky-based distillery’s 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle. Woodford Reserve’s Derby bottle is highly collectible and has been released to honor the horse racing event since 1999.

The 2025 release features artwork by Cuban-born Humberto Lahera (who now lives in Louisville), an artist well-known for his photorealistic paintings. The bottles feature his painting “Carrera Dinamica,” which translates to “Dynamic Race.”

“Humberto’s ability to blend rich colors and movement perfectly captures the excitement and tradition of the Kentucky Derby,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release.

“As a Cuban-born artist now calling Kentucky home, his work brings a unique perspective to this celebrated moment.”

Where can I buy it?

This collectible, artistic Kentucky Derby bottle is currently available for purchase on ReserveBar’s website. Beginning on March 5, it will also be available for purchase at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and at the distillery’s online store for the suggested retail price of $49.99. Purchase a bottle for the big day and another to collect.

