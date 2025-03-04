 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve Releases 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle

Woodford Reserve is launching its 2025 Kentucky Derby bourbon bottle this week

By
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve

It might feel like spring is far away, but it’s never too soon to think about what you’ll drink while watching the Kentucky Derby. If you’re anything like us, it will likely be a Mint Julep or a glass of well-made bourbon, especially if it’s Woodford Reserve. To celebrate the May event this week, the iconic bourbon brand announced the release of its 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle.

Woodford Reserve 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle

Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve

“The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” is better with Woodford Reserve. That’s why we’re so excited to hear about the launch of the Versailles, Kentucky-based distillery’s 2025 Kentucky Derby Bottle. Woodford Reserve’s Derby bottle is highly collectible and has been released to honor the horse racing event since 1999.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 release features artwork by Cuban-born Humberto Lahera (who now lives in Louisville), an artist well-known for his photorealistic paintings. The bottles feature his painting “Carrera Dinamica,” which translates to “Dynamic Race.”

Related

“Humberto’s ability to blend rich colors and movement perfectly captures the excitement and tradition of the Kentucky Derby,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release.

“As a Cuban-born artist now calling Kentucky home, his work brings a unique perspective to this celebrated moment.”

Where can I buy it?

whiskey glass
istock/timnewman

This collectible, artistic Kentucky Derby bottle is currently available for purchase on ReserveBar’s website. Beginning on March 5, it will also be available for purchase at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and at the distillery’s online store for the suggested retail price of $49.99. Purchase a bottle for the big day and another to collect.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
World Whiskey Society introduces Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case Straight Bourbon Whiskey
World Whiskey Society is launching a whiskey in a very unique collector's case
World Whiskey Society

If you read our whiskey-related news stories often, you know that the World Whiskey Society doesn't mess around when it releases a new whiskey. While it's well-known for its rare, limited-edition expressions, its latest release takes that to a new level. That's because it's releasing the Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector's Case Straight Bourbon whiskey.
Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector's Case Straight Bourbon whiskey

This timeless bourbon was matured to perfection for ten years. The result is a memorable whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of sweet caramel, buttered cornbread, orange peels, chocolate malt, and a gentle kiss of spice. The palate blends rye spice, caramel, chocolate, and a light fruit flavor that rolls throughout. The finish is long, spicy, and sweet, with notes of tobacco, chocolate, and chili peppers.

Read more
Jameson Irish Whiskey is launching Jameson Triple Triple
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Jameson is launching Triple Triple
Jameson

There Aren’t many whiskeys more entrenched in St. Patrick’s Day festivities than Jameson Irish Whiskey. And while you can’t go wrong with a bottle of its classic Jameson Irish Whiskey, this March 17th, why not elevate your holiday by cracking open a bottle of the newly released Jameson Triple Triple?
Jameson Triple Triple

Jameson is already the world’s most popular Irish whiskey. Now, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, it’s adding to its memorable expressions with the release of Jameson Triple Triple. This triple-distilled and triple-cask matured whiskey is available in the U.S. for the first time ever.

Read more
The Shed Distillery launches Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey
The Shed Distillery is releasing a Tawny Port-aged whiskey
The Shed Distillery

We seem to say this a lot lately, but there’s another Irish whiskey to get excited about before St. Patrick’s Day next month. That’s because The Shed Distillery is set to launch a new Drumshanbo Irish whiskey aged in Tawny Port barrels.
Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

The award-winning Shed Distillery is launching Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, a special and rare limited-release expression. This Irish whiskey begins with a mash bill featuring malted Irish barley, unmalted Irish barley, and Irish Barra oats. It’s triple distilled and matured for seven years in Tawny Port casks.

Read more