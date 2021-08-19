If you’re a strict Keto bro, you might want to turn away now. This article is dedicated to our savory, sweet, and starchy friend, the potato. Although they ruin our low-carb lifestyle, potatoes are still the fourth largest staple crop in the world.

Many people think the potato originated in Europe, and Ireland, specifically. In fact, it originated in the Andes region of Central America some eight to ten thousand years ago. The special spud contains more vitamin C than an orange, more potassium than a banana, and more fiber than an apple. That’s why the potato alone has enough nutrients, like vitamins B6, C, E, K, to sustain life.

Not only is the potato nutritious, but it’s also an extremely versatile food that allows for a lot of creativity in the kitchen. We here at The Manual are paying homage to the tried and true tuber with a roundup of some unique and delicious recipes from food industry pros across the country.

Potato Latkes with Sour Cream and Applesauce

(By Shep’s Delicatessen)

Starting off the roundup is a delicious traditional Jewish recipe from Shep’s Delicatessen in Nashville. This savory and crispy treat is served with sour cream (not pictured) and apple sauce, which perfectly complement the crisp, buttery goodness of the latke.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1/2 cup raw potatoes, finely grated

1/4 cup yellow onion, finely grated

1 egg

1/2 Tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Method

In a large bowl, combine grated potatoes and onion and gently fold until evenly distributed. Carefully strain the water out, removing as much water as possible. Add egg, salt, and pepper to the potato mixture and gently stir together. Form 4 equal-sized rounds and pat flat. In a large skillet or on a griddle, heat butter or oil of choice over medium-high heat. Add potato rounds and fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve with sour cream and apple sauce.

Smoked Hasselback Potatoes

(By Smoked Meat Sunday)

While you have the smoker out smoking up some meats, throw on these amazing potatoes from Chris Riley of Smoked Meat Sunday. It has everything you could ask for in a potato and more; meat, cheese, garlic, butter, salt, and a deep smoky flavor.

Ingredients

4 Idaho Potatoes, Russet

8 ounces block of Muenster cheese

8 Tablespoon butter

1/4 cup fresh chives

1 tsp garlic salt

1/2 pounds leftover pulled pork or carnitas

Method

Wash, scrub, and dry your potatoes. Grab two wooden spoons and lay them parallel to one another. Put a potato in between the two spoons, and start slicing. Make the slices about a 1/4 inch apart. Grab a stick of butter, and slice it into 1/4 tablespoon pieces. Alternating between slices, place a pat of butter, and then a small piece of pulled pork. You can use the back of a butter knife to push the meat or butter down into the slot. This isn’t going to look pretty when you’re done, but that’s OK. Sprinkle the potatoes with garlic salt, and then cover the skillet with tin foil. Set your smoker to cook at 300 degrees. Once the smoker is up to temp, put your cast iron skillet in, and let the potatoes cook for an hour. After an hour, remove the foil, and carefully push a small slice of cheese into each of the slots that once held the butter. The cheese is going to melt while you do this, and that’s OK. Put additional slices of cheese on top of the potatoes, and then put the skillet back in the smoker and let it cook uncovered for another hour. The potatoes are done when the internal temp hits 210 degrees. Sprinkle some more cheese on top of each potato, followed by a dollop of sour cream, and fresh chives. Enjoy!

Potato Salad

(By Little Chef Little Café)

This potato salad isn’t the soupy slop that you get in large buckets at the supermarket. Chef Diana Manalang of Little Chef Little Café in NYC brings us this fresh and delicious potato salad recipe that will be a hit at any gathering.

Ingredients (Serves 6-8)

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

4 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar, divided (2 tbsp plus 2 tbsp)

1/4 cup cream cheese or mascarpone

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise – real Mayo. No miracle whip! My favorite is Duke’s.

1.5 Tablespoons Dijon or spicy mustard

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 cup small-diced red onion

1/4 cup chopped carrots

2-3 stalks of celery, small dice

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles or prepared relish

1/4 cup chopped mixed herbs; dill, parsley, basil

salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Cook potatoes whole! Place potatoes — not peeled — in salted cold water to cover potatoes. Add 2 tablespoons vinegar to the water, cover pot, and allow to come to boil. Once the water is boiling, turn the heat down to low and allow to simmer 15-20 minutes until you can pierce the potatoes with a fork. Remove from heat and run potatoes under cold water or drop into an ice bath. Once cool enough to handle, remove peels from potatoes by hand – they will easily come off! Chop potatoes into bite-sized chunks. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of vinegar to the chopped potatoes. Allow to sit with vinegar while preparing the dressing. Mix the mayo, cream cheese, sour cream, and mustard together well with a whisk, then add the granulated garlic and incorporate. Add in the remaining ingredients (red onion, carrots, celery, chopped pickles/relish, herbs) Combine the mixture with the chopped potatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow it to sit in the fridge for at least 1 hour before serving. The potato salad is best when made the day before serving.

Kartoffel Poppers

(By Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten)

This twist on kartoffelkloesse (German potato dumplings) comes from chef Jeremy ‘Boomer’ Acuna of Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten in New Braunfels, Texas. Traditionally this German delight is boiled; however, what isn’t better fried?

Ingredients

2 pounds russet potatoes shredded

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoon kosher Salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper ground

1/2 cup eggs beaten (about 4 large eggs)

1/3 cup glour

Method

Add all dry ingredients (flour, onion powder, garlic, salt, white pepper), to shredded potatoes and mix thoroughly, add egg yolk, mix thoroughly. Preheat Dutch oven with 1 inch of oil to 350 degrees. Use a candy thermometer to gauge temperature. Using a 1 oz scoop, scoop potato mixture forming a ball onto a wire skimmer then lower into hot oil, be careful not to get splashed with hot oil. Portion one sample, fry, and taste. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve with apple sauce or sour cream.

Purple Sweet Potato Pie

(By Natural Grocers)

Little known fact: Sweet potatoes aren’t really potatoes. Instead, they’re considered root vegetables and members of the morning glory family. Potatoes are part of the nightshade family and are classified as tubers. Regardless, we’re not going to split hairs and we are going to include this delicious, from-scratch purple sweet potato pie recipe from our friends at Natural Grocers.

Ingredients

For Pie Crust

1 tablespoon chilled butter to grease the pie dish

1 1/4 cups almond flour

1/4 cup potato starch

1/2 cup tapioca flour

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 tablespoons chilled butter cut into tablespoons

4 tablespoons chilled Nutiva shortening – preferred or palm oil shortening measured out in tablespoons

1 egg

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

For Pie Filling

2 purple sweet potatoes, one medium and one small

1 tablespoon butter

3 eggs

1 5.7-ounce can coconut milk, blended to emulsify

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Method

For Pie Crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease a 9-inch pie dish with butter. Add the dry ingredients to a food processor and pulse to combine. Add butter and shortening in tablespoon-sized pieces, pulsing between each addition to incorporate. Add the egg, coconut sugar, and vanilla. Process for several minutes until the dough forms a ball. (If you did not refrigerate your shortening, the dough will not form a ball. This is okay. Just make sure you process it until it is thoroughly mixed. Once it is thoroughly mixed, “pour” or spoon into the greased pie dish.) Place the dough in the middle of the greased pie dish. Grease your fingers with some butter and flatten the dough until the bottom and the sides of the pie dish are evenly covered. Crimp the edges if you like. Poke the dough multiple times on the sides and the bottom with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool.

For Pie Filling

Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into chunks. Place into a medium-sized saucepan and cover with water. Cover and boil on high to medium-high heat for 5 to 10 minutes, until the sweet potato is fork-tender. Remove from the heat and drain most of the water, leaving just a small amount of water in the pan. Add the tablespoon of butter and mash sweet potatoes with a hand masher or purée in a food processor. In a medium mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, coconut milk, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Sprinkle the spices over the top of the mixture prior to mixing and make sure to whisk out any lumps of spices. If you hand-mashed the sweet potatoes add them to the egg mixture, stir a couple of times with a spoon and then whisk until smooth. If you used a food processor to purée the potatoes, add the egg-coconut milk mixture to the bowl of the food processor and process until smooth and well combined. If the pie crust bubbled up during baking, press it down. Pour the sweet potato pie filling into the crust and bake for 50 minutes, or until pie filling is set. It should be just slightly jiggly. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool. Let cool for one hour prior to serving or refrigerating.

Potato-Artichoke Torte

(By Amy Riolo)

This healthy and tasty recipe comes from Amy Riolo’s Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook. This one-skillet dish is easy to make and can double as a side dish or entreé.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of high-quality extra virgin olive oil

1 pound (about 2) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4 inch rounds

1 (14-oz) can artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Romano cheese

2 tablespoons plain bread crumbs

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Oil an 8-inch cake pan or oven-safe skillet with 1 tbsp olive oil and place potatoes in one layer on the bottom of the pan. Scatter artichokes along the top. Sprinkle kosher salt (if desired), pepper, garlic, parsley, Romano, and bread crumbs over the top. Drizzle the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil over the top, then bake 30–45 minutes, or until the tops of the potatoes are golden.

Gnocchi di Patate Conpeperoni Cruschi/Potato Gnocchi with Sundried Sweet Peppers

(By Chef Luigi Diotaiuti)

Perfecting tender yet slightly firm gnocchi from scratch is a challenging task for professional chefs, let alone home cooks. This recipe from Chef Diotaiuti from Al Tiramisu in DC will help you get it right. Cruschi or sweet, sun-dried peppers from the ancient town of Senise in Diotaiuti’s homeland of Basilicata are the base of a flavorful sauce that you will want to make again and again. A tip from the chef; Italians prefer to use older potatoes for gnocchi because they have a higher starch content and therefore require less flour to bond the gnocchi together. The result is a lighter, fluffier texture.

Ingredients

For the Gnocchi

2 pounds Russet potatoes (unpeeled), boiled until fork-tender

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for work surface

1 large egg

Salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

For the Sauce

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/4 pound prosciutto, cut into cubes or strips

1/2 pound sundried sweet peppers, finely chopped (See Where to Buy Guide.)

2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Method

For the Gnocchi

Peel the potatoes and pass them through a ricer and into a bowl. Add flour, egg, a teaspoon of salt, nutmeg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and mix well to form a paste. Lightly sprinkle a work surface with flour. Roll out the paste into a log about 9 inches long. With a sharp knife, cut the log into pieces 1-inch long and ½-inch diameter. Fill a large pot ¾ full with water and add 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the gnocchi and cook until they float to the surface, about 2 to 3 minutes. With a slotted spoon, skim the gnocchi out of the pot, reserving cooking water. Transfer the gnocchi to a platter.

For the Sauce

Place oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until it begins to release the aroma. Add prosciutto and brown until it is crunchy on all sides. Add the chopped sundried sweet peppers and ½ cup of reserved cooking water and mix well. Add the gnocchi to the pan and toss gently to combine. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano. Serve immediately.

Adele’s JW Potatoes

(By Adele’s)

These potatoes from Adele’s are coveted by Nashvillians everywhere. They are perfect for any season and any meal. This simple yet mouth-watering recipe will quickly become a go-to in your recipe book.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

6 baby russet potatoes

4 sprigs Rosemary

4 cloves garlic

1.5 cups olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 cup pecorino cheese

Method

In a large pot, add russet potatoes, 2 teaspoons of salt, and enough cold water to cover the potatoes. Add garlic and 1/2 of the rosemary and bring to a boil. Cook until just fork-tender, remove potatoes from water, and allow to cool. (Discard garlic and rosemary.) In a large skillet, heat olive oil until hot. Smash cooked potatoes by hand. Add smashed potatoes and a sprig of fresh rosemary to a hot skillet. Fry for 5 minutes or until golden brown, flip, and cook until brown on all edges. Remove potatoes and rosemary from oil and toss with kosher salt and grated pecorino cheese.

White Sweet Potatoes with Maple, Butter, and Sesame

(By Braised & Deglazed)

This recipe comes from our friend, chef Devan Cameron over at Braised & Deglazed. These sweet potatoes are an excellent side for a backyard BBQ or can up your culinary game while you’re camping out in the wild. With only five ingredients, you’d have to be trying to mess up this recipe.

Ingredients

2 white sweet potatoes large

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

salt and pepper

Method

Wash and peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into thick wedges. Add the butter and maple, and season generously with salt and pepper. Wrap with a double layer of tin foil. Cook the sweet potatoes over medium heat for about 25-30 minutes or until soft when poked with a knife. Remove the sweet potatoes from the tin foil and save the butter that’s leftover to finish the sweet potatoes later. Grill over high heat until nicely colored on both sides (about 5-10 minutes). Brush the finished sweet potatoes with the leftover butter/maple and sprinkle generously with sesame seeds. Share on a big plate. Enjoy!

