Tamdhu is one of the lesser known Scotch distilleries, but it’s well worth checking out if you enjoy the Speyside style. Now, the brand is launching a new Dedicated Collection series of the oldest and rarest whiskies produced by the distillery, and it’s kicking off with a 43 year old expression.

The release of Tamdhu 43 Years Old will be limited to just 100 bottles, which offer whisky made from the natural spring at Tamdhu and aged in Sherry-seasoned oak casks for notes of toffee, spices, and citrus, with flavors of Sherry, orange and fruits, and molasses, with a long oak finish with a hint of berries.

As reported by The Spirits Business, Distillery manager Sandy McIntyre said: “At Tamdhu, our whisky is the ultimate artistic expression. So to launch this landmark collection we didn’t want to get side-tracked by gimmicks. Or look away from our whisky. Because it’s there, in the spirit itself, you see our craft, passion and dedication.”

Recommended Videos

To celebrate the launch, the brand commissioned photomicrographer Peter Woitschikowski to take up-close images of the whiskey to show it off. “You never know how the images will come out. And every picture is different and unique,” Woitschikowski said. “Tamdhu was a special case because the whisky is so pure. So perfect. We had to add extracts to create the crystallization required. The results are quite beautiful, I believe.”

The expression has an abv of 50.8% and will be available globally. As you’d expect from a rare and very old release, it will retail for a collector’s price of £13,500 ($17,750).