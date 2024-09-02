 Skip to main content
Whisky distillery Tamdhu launches its new rare and aged series with a 43 Year Old

As you'd expect from a rare and very old release, it will retail for a collector's price

Tamdhu is one of the lesser known Scotch distilleries, but it’s well worth checking out if you enjoy the Speyside style. Now, the brand is launching a new Dedicated Collection series of the oldest and rarest whiskies produced by the distillery, and it’s kicking off with a 43 year old expression.

The release of Tamdhu 43 Years Old will be limited to just 100 bottles, which offer whisky made from the natural spring at Tamdhu and aged in Sherry-seasoned oak casks for notes of toffee, spices, and citrus, with flavors of Sherry, orange and fruits, and molasses, with a long oak finish with a hint of berries.

As reported by The Spirits Business, Distillery manager Sandy McIntyre said: “At Tamdhu, our whisky is the ultimate artistic expression. So to launch this landmark collection we didn’t want to get side-tracked by gimmicks. Or look away from our whisky. Because it’s there, in the spirit itself, you see our craft, passion and dedication.”

To celebrate the launch, the brand commissioned photomicrographer Peter Woitschikowski to take up-close images of the whiskey to show it off. “You never know how the images will come out. And every picture is different and unique,” Woitschikowski said. “Tamdhu was a special case because the whisky is so pure. So perfect. We had to add extracts to create the crystallization required. The results are quite beautiful, I believe.”

The expression has an abv of 50.8% and will be available globally. As you’d expect from a rare and very old release, it will retail for a collector’s price of £13,500 ($17,750).

Researchers extract valuable chemicals from whisky distillery waste
The research looks at extracting compounds like lactic acid from whisky by-products
Like virtually all forms of production, distilling Scotch creates by-products. Now, researchers are looking into whether these by-products could be put to use to both save money and promote sustainability.

The researchers from the University of Aberdeen, working with the startup Ripcell, have investigated recovering chemical compounds like lactic acid from materials like pot ale and spent lees. These compounds can be used by the chemical industry such as in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Read more
Two new Glenmorangie whiskies will only be available at duty free
The Vindima and Aureum expressions will be available in Heathrow airport first
Whisky fans will once again be heading to duty free sections in airports around the world, as popular Scotch brand Glenmorangie is releasing two new duty free exclusives. The Vindima and Aureum single malt whiskies are aged for 16 years and 21 years respectively, each resting in different types of casks to bring out different flavors.

The Vindima, named after the grape harvest festival on the island of Maderia, is aged in both bourbon casks and casks used for the sweetest type of Maderia wine, called Malmsey. The flavors of grape and fruit are on show here with notes of orange peel and sultanas. The Aureum is aged in bourbon casks and is more familiar to Glenmorangie's other offerings, with the brand's signature flavors of pear, lemon sherbert, and jasmine.

Read more
Ultra-rare 52-year-old The Macallan whisky goes on sale for $10,000
Two bottles in the Rarest Reserve series are 52 and 33 years old respectively
Renowned Scottish whisky brand The Macallan will be celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, and in time for the celebrations, independent bottler Duncan Taylor is releasing two exceptional whiskies from the distillery. The releases are 52 and 33 years old respectively, marking them out as unique collector's items straight away.

Not only is the whisky itself storied and rare, but the packaging matches the pedigree of the release, being presented in gold bars. The 52 year old release is particularly unusual in that it is aged in a bourbon barrel, unlike the vast majority of Scotch whiskies which are aged in sherry casks. The release series is appropriately named Rarest Reserve, as just 500 bottles of each will be on sale.

Read more