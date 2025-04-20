 Skip to main content
Johnnie Walker just created the world’s lightest whisky bottle

There’s no bigger name in the Scotch whisky world than Johnnie Walker. If you’re a blended whisky aficionado, you will likely have a bottle or two of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Recently, the brand announced the launch of a limited-edition version of the iconic blend.

Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

This isn’t your average limited-edition Scotch whisky. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is a one-of-its-kind, highly innovative expression. That’s because, at just 6.3 ounces, it’s the world’s lightest 700ml bottle. It’s made using new, patented glass technology created by Diageo’s design team. The result is not only a lighter bottle but one with lower carbon and a sleek design.

Not only is the bottle unique, but so is the whisky inside. It’s not like they made an innovative bottle and filled it with the same Johnnie Walker Blue Label recipe. Instead, this limited-edition expression is made up of a special blend of whiskies (including Oban, Brora, and Royal Lochnagar, as well as “ghosts whiskies” from shuttered distilleries) created by Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender.

Johnnie Walker says the result is a memorable, complex whisky loaded with flavors like “fresh red berries, sweet vanilla, wood spice, toffee, and warming wood smoke.”

“With Blue Label Ultra, we are pushing the boundaries of design in the world of luxury – with Johnnie Walker at the intersection of artistry and sustainable packaging design,” Jesse Damashek, SVP of Whiskey at Diageo, says.

“This release is a bold step forward, combining an extraordinary new blend with our most innovative bottle yet. Through many of our innovations with Johnnie Walker, it has remained a priority that we celebrate and collaborate with leading progressive creators around the globe.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch by candlelight
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Did we say this was a limited-edition expression? Johnnie Walker is only releasing 888 bottles of this soon-to-be highly sought-after blend. It will be available at select whisky retailers in the US beginning May 1st for the suggested retail price of $1,250.

Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
