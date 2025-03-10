 Skip to main content
Johnnie Walker is launching a new luxury platform

Johnnie Walker is launching private blending experiences and more

By
In the world of blended Scotch whisky, there’s no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker. This iconic brand offers expressions ranging from inexpensive gems to high-end expressions. Recently, the Scottish brand announced the global launch of a new luxury platform called Johnnie Walker Vault.

Johnnie Walker Vault

Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

Curated by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, the Johnnie Walker Vault holds a selection of around 500 whiskies featuring rare, mature, and ghost casks aging underneath Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The Johnnie Walker Vault is more than just the 10 million barrels Walker has at her disposal. It features various collaborations and whisky experiences.

“Johnnie Walker Vault is our treasure trove. It’s where I can curate and share our rarest and most exceptional Scotch whiskies, and from these create unique blends which sing to my guest and showcase the blending artistry at the heart of Johnnie Walker,” Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender said in a press release.

“It is a very special place to me, but it’s also much more than just a physical space – it’s a platform through which I can take deeply personal stories and translate them into beautiful, one-of-a-kind blends. It’s a real privilege to be a part of capturing and bottling these wonderful stories.”

Bespoke Private Blend Experience

Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

The first is the ‘Bespoke Private Blend Experience,’ an experience in which Walker will personally create nuanced blended whiskies from the invite-only Johnnie Walker Vault physical space. Each blend is layered and balanced to fit each guest’s specific palate.

This package is definitely not for whisky novices. It begins at £50,000 and includes a Michelin-starred meal and a stay at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

There’s more on the horizon as well. Johnnie Walker will also launch a limited-edition collection with Walker and a yet-to-be-named “visionary artist in couture fashion.” More details about this collection will be released this spring.

If you’re interested in learning more about Johnnie Walker Vault, including registering for the bespoke private blending experience, you can visit www.johnniewalker.com/en/vault beginning on March 12th.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
