 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Looking for shows like Suits and Suits LA? Here are 8 top picks

These legal shows like Suits are funny and fascinating

By
Manuel Garcia-Rufo in The Lincoln Lawyer
Netflix

When you take a look at the plot of Suits, it’s a wonder it took so long for the legal series to explode into the phenomenon it stands as right now. The USA Network original series follows an exotic batch of professionals at a New York City firm as they backstab, fight, befriend, and intermingle in a quest for the ultimate legal success. The interpersonal relationships and unique characters make it one of the most relatable and intriguing legal shows of the last couple of decades. And for those who keep up with the tabloids, it starred Meghan Markle before she became known as the Duchess of Sussex.

Suits turned into the popular franchise we know it as in 2025 after benefiting from a move to Netflix. Its spinoff series, Suits LA, recently premiered on NBC and Peacock, but people may want something similar to the show outside of just this series. Don’t worry because we have a nice collection of shows that share at least a genre, a character thread, or a setting with Suits. These are the best shows like Suits to watch right away.

Recommended Videos

Better Call Saul (2015)

Better Call Saul
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn
Created by
Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould
Watch on Netflix
Better Call Saul revels in the dirty and obscure quirks of legal activity that Suits also enjoys tapping into. Unlike Suits, this series is more of an individual character study. Following the downfall of Jimmy McGill in his years before and after Breaking Bad, BCS possesses mesmerizing cinematography, intelligent Easter eggs, and some of the best acting performances of the 21st century with Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton, and especially Rhea Seehorn at the forefront of the story. You don’t have to enjoy the legal setting of Suits to love Better Call Saul, rather you just need to like diving into what makes humans make poor decisions. This is the best show to never win an Emmy and it’s not particularly close (sorry to The Wire, another legendary Emmy-less hit). And don’t forget that Saul Goodman is a fashion icon.
Related

The Good Wife (2009)

The Good Wife
tv-14
7 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry
Created by
Michelle King, Robert King
Watch on Paramount+
The Good Wife is similar to Suits in that it examines the stress of juggling legal career aspirations with domesticity. Julianna Margulies won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her depiction of a housewife who turns back to her previous legal career after her husband embarrasses the family. For those who can’t get enough of The Good Wife, the spinoff series The Good Fight is also a solid choice when picking a legal drama.

Psych (2006)

Psych
tv-pg
8 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Crime
Stars
James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson
Created by
Steve Franks
Watch on Amazon
Psych shares Suits’ ability to entertain while analyzing the intricacies of a complicated and messy work environment. James Roday plays a consultant at a police department who possesses a seemingly inhuman memory. This resembles the memory skills of Mike Ross in Suits. This show definitely went under the radar before becoming available on Amazon Prime Video.

Industry (2020)

Industry
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey
Created by
Mickey Down, Konrad Kay
Watch on max
Industry is the sexy, sometimes too messy, look at the arrogant and immature investment bankers trying to one-up each other in a quest to move up the career ladder at a British bank. These occupational dynamics are depicted by talented actors such as Marisa Abela and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington. The series is struggling to climb the HBO Mount Rushmore, but it’s an entertaining and addictive binge-watch.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2022)

The Lincoln Lawyer
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Yaya DaCosta
Created by
David E. Kelley
Watch on Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most adapted legal stories of the last couple decades (it already was a movie starring Matthew McConaughey). Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is the lawyer at the heart of the story who overcomes a variety of obstacles while practicing law  … wait for it … out of the back of a Lincoln. This one might be more similar to Better Call Saul than Suits, but through the transitive property, we think it counts enough to be on this list.

Mad Men (2007)

Mad Men
tv-14
7 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser
Created by
Matthew Weiner
Watch on Amazon
Mad Men is the prestigious alpha dog of cable TV during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Don Draper is the head of the snake at a 1960s New York City advertising agency, but there are plenty of other deep and fascinating supporting characters in the office. The aesthetic of this show doesn’t parallel Suits, but the occupational interactions and the way both shows dig into the tiny interactions in a workplace that affect everyone’s day will appeal to a widespread fanbase.

Damages (2007)

Damages
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Drama, Crime
Stars
Glenn Close, Rose Byrne, Ryan Phillippe
Created by
Allen Coulter, Glenn Kessler, Todd A. Kessler
Watch on Hulu
Damages stars the legendary Glenn Close as a lawyer who must overcome some of the biggest legal cases of her career while mentoring a new lawyer at the firm and confronting her personal demons. This show has a tight plot and serves as a throwback to some of the classic law shows of the 1990s, such as Law & Order. Close is one of the most decorated actresses in history, although she didn’t win an Emmy for this performance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
8 amazing shows like The White Lotus that will keep you hooked
Murder mysteries and cringey dramedies galore
shows like white lotus patrick schwarzenegger sarah catherine hook sam nivola

What is it about The White Lotus that makes us want to travel into our TV screens and escape to creator Mike White's messy world of miserable elites? Is it the pristine settings of Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand that contrast with the ominous backdrop of murder and mystery? Is it the big-name star actors that encapsulate unique characters? I mean we're talking about Emmy winners like Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, and Michael Imperioli and Academy Award winners such as F. Murray Abraham. The combination of a dazzling cast, rich themes, and on-location cinematography rivaled by few other series in 2025 makes this HBO miniseries-turned-drama program one of the most prestigious on air right now.

With The White Lotus season 3 just heating up on Max this month, the weekly release schedule probably has you waiting with bated breath for the next episode to air. Don't know what to watch during the week? We have your back. These shows like The White Lotus are the closest you'll get to the cursed resort we've come to know and love.

Read more
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is coming back for at least one more season
The show is already one of the most expensive in the history of TV.
Charlie Vickers in Rings of Power

Through its first two seasons, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive shows in the history of TV. And it looks like Amazon is willing to fork over at least a little more dough.

The company announced today in a press release that the show had been renewed for a third season, which is now in preproduction. Amazon also said that, while it hasn't determined an exact release window for season 3 yet, the show is expected to start filming in the spring of this year. Since 2022, the show has apparently pulled in “170 million viewers worldwide, and continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.”

Read more
Study reveals the 5 shows you should avoid before bed
Watch something more relaxing than these hits before bed
Kendall Roy looking out at the water after failing to take the company in Succession

We all know that watching TV is one of the most popular ways for people to wind down after a long day at work. In fact, Onebed recorded a study that proves 82% of adults like to watch streaming content before sleeping. Before bed, it feels comforting to engage with some of the best stories on Netflix, Max, and Hulu, but that doesn't mean it's the healthiest option for entertainment. Before sleeping, it's best to relax your body and your mind in preparation for a good night's rest. Being on pins and needles as you live vicariously through a zombie apocalypse or engage with past familial trauma through the eyes of a wealthy empire is way more likely to reinvigorate you and encourage more binge-watching when you need to shut those eyes down for the night.

Onebed's study went a step further to find out which recent shows are the most restrictive to quality sleep after binging them. If you want to stay caught up on all of the modern classics, it's best to watch these hits during the wake of the day instead of mere minutes before shutting down for the day. Studies say don't watch these five TV shows before bed.

Read more