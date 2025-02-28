Looking for shows like Suits and Suits LA? Here are 8 top picks

When you take a look at the plot of Suits, it’s a wonder it took so long for the legal series to explode into the phenomenon it stands as right now. The USA Network original series follows an exotic batch of professionals at a New York City firm as they backstab, fight, befriend, and intermingle in a quest for the ultimate legal success. The interpersonal relationships and unique characters make it one of the most relatable and intriguing legal shows of the last couple of decades. And for those who keep up with the tabloids, it starred Meghan Markle before she became known as the Duchess of Sussex.

Suits turned into the popular franchise we know it as in 2025 after benefiting from a move to Netflix. Its spinoff series, Suits LA, recently premiered on NBC and Peacock, but people may want something similar to the show outside of just this series. Don’t worry because we have a nice collection of shows that share at least a genre, a character thread, or a setting with Suits. These are the best shows like Suits to watch right away.

Better Call Saul (2015) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Created by Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould Watch on Netflix Better Call Saul revels in the dirty and obscure quirks of legal activity that Suits also enjoys tapping into. Unlike Suits, this series is more of an individual character study. Following the downfall of Jimmy McGill in his years before and after Breaking Bad, BCS possesses mesmerizing cinematography, intelligent Easter eggs, and some of the best acting performances of the 21st century with Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton, and especially Rhea Seehorn at the forefront of the story. You don’t have to enjoy the legal setting of Suits to love Better Call Saul, rather you just need to like diving into what makes humans make poor decisions. This is the best show to never win an Emmy and it’s not particularly close (sorry to The Wire, another legendary Emmy-less hit). And don’t forget that Saul Goodman is a fashion icon

The Good Wife (2009) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry Created by Michelle King, Robert King Watch on Paramount+ The Good Wife is similar to Suits in that it examines the stress of juggling legal career aspirations with domesticity. Julianna Margulies won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her depiction of a housewife who turns back to her previous legal career after her husband embarrasses the family. For those who can’t get enough of The Good Wife, the spinoff series The Good Fight is also a solid choice when picking a legal drama.

Psych (2006) tv-pg 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Crime Stars James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson Created by Steve Franks Watch on Amazon Psych shares Suits’ ability to entertain while analyzing the intricacies of a complicated and messy work environment. James Roday plays a consultant at a police department who possesses a seemingly inhuman memory. This resembles the memory skills of Mike Ross in Suits. This show definitely went under the radar before becoming available on Amazon Prime Video

Industry (2020) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey Created by Mickey Down, Konrad Kay Watch on max Industry is the sexy, sometimes too messy, look at the arrogant and immature investment bankers trying to one-up each other in a quest to move up the career ladder at a British bank. These occupational dynamics are depicted by talented actors such as Marisa Abela and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington. The series is struggling to climb the HBO Mount Rushmore , but it’s an entertaining and addictive binge-watch.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2022) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Yaya DaCosta Created by David E. Kelley Watch on Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most adapted legal stories of the last couple decades (it already was a movie starring Matthew McConaughey ). Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is the lawyer at the heart of the story who overcomes a variety of obstacles while practicing law … wait for it … out of the back of a Lincoln. This one might be more similar to Better Call Saul than Suits, but through the transitive property, we think it counts enough to be on this list.

Mad Men (2007) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser Created by Matthew Weiner Watch on Amazon Mad Men is the prestigious alpha dog of cable TV during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Don Draper is the head of the snake at a 1960s New York City advertising agency, but there are plenty of other deep and fascinating supporting characters in the office. The aesthetic of this show doesn’t parallel Suits, but the occupational interactions and the way both shows dig into the tiny interactions in a workplace that affect everyone’s day will appeal to a widespread fanbase.

Damages (2007) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Mystery, Drama, Crime Stars Glenn Close, Rose Byrne, Ryan Phillippe Created by Allen Coulter, Glenn Kessler, Todd A. Kessler Watch on Hulu Damages stars the legendary Glenn Close as a lawyer who must overcome some of the biggest legal cases of her career while mentoring a new lawyer at the firm and confronting her personal demons. This show has a tight plot and serves as a throwback to some of the classic law shows of the 1990s, such as Law & Order. Close is one of the most decorated actresses in history, although she didn’t win an Emmy for this performance.