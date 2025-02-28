Looking for shows like Suits and Suits LA? Here are 8 top picks

When you take a look at the plot of Suits, it’s a wonder it took so long for the legal series to explode into the phenomenon it stands as right now. The USA Network original series follows an exotic batch of professionals at a New York City firm as they backstab, fight, befriend, and intermingle in a quest for the ultimate legal success. The interpersonal relationships and unique characters make it one of the most relatable and intriguing legal shows of the last couple of decades. And for those who keep up with the tabloids, it starred Meghan Markle before she became known as the Duchess of Sussex.
Suits turned into the popular franchise we know it as in 2025 after benefiting from a move to Netflix. Its spinoff series, Suits LA, recently premiered on NBC and Peacock, but people may want something similar to the show outside of just this series. Don’t worry because we have a nice collection of shows that share at least a genre, a character thread, or a setting with Suits. These are the best shows like Suits to watch right away.