After Daredevil was canceled after a three-season run, it looked as if Charlie Cox’s time playing the blind lawyer-turned-reluctant-superhero Matt Murdock had run out. Until now.

Disney Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the superhero would return to the MCU in an early December interview with CinemaBlend. This marks Daredevil’s first confirmed progress since Disney+ reacquired the show’s right from Netflix in November 2020. A fourth season got the nod, granting the masked man’s many fans. Though Cox’s role in the new season has been confirmed, there is no specific project yet in the works.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said. “Where we see that how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Fans are over the moon with the news. After the interview’s publication, theories immediately began flying as to where the red-horned vigilante may appear next. Because the rights to Daredevil are in Disney+’s hands, rumors are flying that Cox-as-Murdock could make an appearance in deeply-shrouded Spider-Man: No Way Home, arriving in tandem with Daredevil’s nemesis, the big bad Kingpin.

With Vincent D’Onofrio also making a return as Kingpin, fans are left wondering when the boss might appear after hints that he’ll show up in the new Disney+ “Hawkeye” series. With four episodes left, there’s plenty of room for Murdock to punch his way into the action, joining with the Hawk and his mentor to take on the Russian mob and whatever crime lords they may be connected to.

While audiences may be geeked, Cox wants to take a thoughtful approach to Daredevil’s reemergence. There’s reassurance there because the creative team who brought him to life three years ago won’t be the same. During an October YouTube interview with The Pop Culture Spotlight on SiriusXM, the 38-year-old actor wanted to make sure that Devil of Hell’s Kitchen maintains what creators made over three superb seasons, from 2015 to 2018.

“You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got,” he explained. “If we never come back, you’ve got these three great seasons — and our third season was our best-reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have.”

If the show lives up to any of 2021’s Marvel Universe work under Disney+, including the aforementioned Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, there shouldn’t be any cause for concern.

The Man Without Fear is back. Where we see him next, remains to be seen.

