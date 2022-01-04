‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Teaser Hints

Wanda Maximoff’s first post-WandaVision appearance, New York City architecture folding in upon itself, a one-eyed tentacle monster, buzzsaw blades elicited from thin air, and an evil Doctor Strange all make an appearance as things get crazy in the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Things just got out of hand,” the Doctor informs his Doppelgänger.

Originally attached as the post-credits scene after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness preview doesn’t disappoint, dropping hints like anvils with the Marvel multiverse now fully exposed and jam-packed with intriguing teases. It’s going to be a long wait, however, for its release. In the meantime, let’s see what we can interpret from the trailer’s action.

In the film, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as the aforementioned Maximoff and the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as the MCU’s Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as returning villain Mordo.

“Your desecration will not go unpunished,” a disembodied Mordo whispers at the beginning of the clip.

After echoing dialogue from Spider-Man: No Way Home — in which Strange helps to save the multiverse from ripping apart — the Multiverse of Madness shows the chaotic aftermath of tampering with space-time. Apparently saving Spidey only opened up new threats to the multiverse’s existence.

“I never meant for any of this to happen,” the Doctor says.

In order to set things right, Strange is seeking out allies like Wanda, found here picking blossoms in a bucolic field before appearing as a meditating Scarlet Witch. We also catch a glimpse of the back of a star-decaled jean jacket, which suggests Young Avenger America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez) will also be joining the crew who might help Strange dive into the mystical and dark side of the multiverse in order to save the whole.

Things get out of hand quickly as the team faces an open door revealing floating, ancient ruins — a dimension of broken things, which looks at once like Kang’s realm, and the place things go to be destroyed, which appeared in the Loki finale.

Mordo’s narration begins as a smoky gray cloud envelops Strange and Wong in the courtyard at Kamar-Taj — the home and training grounds to the Masters of the Mystic Arts. Explosions, combat, and serpents bursting from Strange’s hands suggest a great battle to be waged at Kamar-Taj.

The trailer also flashed to a tentacled monster ravaging NYC streets (likely the one-eyed Shuma-Gorath, a very evil and very ugly Marvel villain). The beast throws a bus at Strange, only to have it severed by a conjured blade. Still alive, however, this is where things get real.

“I hope you understand: the greatest threat to our universe … is you,” Mordo says as we’re presented with a Strange-on-Strange faceoff.

The giddy evil Doctor then drops his line, menace glinting from a maniacal stare.

Helmed by Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi (who also plays Doc Ock), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.

