The series is one of the most acclaimed shows on TV.

HBO’s Industry is not yet the kind of juggernaut that some of the network’s biggest shows have been, but HBO clearly believes in it. The show recently premiered its third season, moving from Max over to HBO proper, and now, it’s been renewed for a fourth.

“For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

The series tells the story of a group of young, motivated finance employees who are fighting for survival at an investment bank in London. Featuring an international cast of young talent, it immediately found an audience and has only grown with each subsequent season.

The show was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, two writers who had experience working in an investment bank before they went Hollywood.

“We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights,” they said in a statement. “We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”

The show is set to air its season 3 finale on Sunday.