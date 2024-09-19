 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Industry’ will be back for a fourth season

The series is one of the most acclaimed shows on TV.

By
Myha'la in 'Industry'
HBO

HBO’s Industry is not yet the kind of juggernaut that some of the network’s biggest shows have been, but HBO clearly believes in it. The show recently premiered its third season, moving from Max over to HBO proper, and now, it’s been renewed for a fourth.

“For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

Recommended Videos

The series tells the story of a group of young, motivated finance employees who are fighting for survival at an investment bank in London. Featuring an international cast of young talent, it immediately found an audience and has only grown with each subsequent season.

Related

The show was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, two writers who had experience working in an investment bank before they went Hollywood.

“We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights,” they said in a statement. “We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”

The show is set to air its season 3 finale on Sunday.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
It’s official: Talks to continue the ‘Yellowstone’ story are underway
One of the show's stars confirmed that discussions are being had about more story.
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.

The cast of Yellowstone have been putting out some real mixed signals ahead of the debut of the show's fifth and supposedly final season. They've already said that the final season has a "perfect ending," but now, the stars have confirmed that there are ongoing talks about continuing the story of at least some members of the Dutton family beyond season 5.

There was initial reporting in August that Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to continue with their characters in some capacity, and now, Reilly has confirmed that discussions are happening.

Read more
Letterboxd has a new most-watched movie ever, and it’s exactly what you’d expect
Letterboxd has announced its the most-watched movie on its service.
A home screen for Letterboxd.

Although it started as a fairly niche social media app primarily for diehard film fans, Letterboxd has quickly a place for film fans of all kinds to congregate. The app has now announced the movie that has been watched the most times by its users, and it's not exactly a huge surprise. David Fincher's Fight Club, which was a box office flop upon its release but has since become totemic for many movie buffs, is the app's most watched title, beating Todd Phillips's Joker and Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which were both released in 2019.

The film has been watched by 4.12 million people on Letterboxd to Joker's 4.117 million and Parasite's 4.111 million. The rest of the top 10 most-watched films on the platform include Barbie (4 million), Interstellar (3.8 million), The Dark Knight (3.7 million), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (3.7 million), Inception (3.6 million), Get Out (3.6 million), and Pulp Fiction (3.6 million).

Read more
The best fall movies to watch this season
These autumnal movies are sure to leave you in a cozy mood
Chris Evans sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater

The arrival of fall typically means cooler temperatures, shorter days, and more opportunities to spend some time inside watching great movies. If you're looking for a movie that feels seasonally appropriate, then we've got you covered. We've selected eight of the best fall movies that you can watch to get you in the mood for one of the most beloved times of the year. From compelling dramas to unnerving thrillers, this list has a little bit of everything.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Read more