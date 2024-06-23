 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best TV shows of 2024 (so far)

These TV shows are totally binge-worthy

By
The official promo art for Shogun.
FX

Summer is always a good time to relax, recharge, and reflect on the first half of the year. When it comes to entertainment, the middle of the calendar features some of the best programs on the docket. From Hulu’s The Bear to brand new series on Apple TV+, there’s no dearth of material to dive headfirst into while soaking up the sunshine on a lazy day in the coming months.

Just because the best is yet to come doesn’t mean there hasn’t been great TV so far in 2024, though. As we turn the corner and begin the second half of the schedule, it’s important to look at the best TV shows of 2024 (so far) to make sure folks have consumed all the best stuff streaming and cable television have to offer!

Recommended Videos

Hacks (2021)

Hacks
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Created by
Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs
Watch on max

Hacks is the best buddy-comedy on TV right now, and it’s not even close. The legendary Jean Smart whips her lines at the speed of a firecracker as she spars with Hannah Einbinder in this comedy-drama about two female comedic talents who help and hurt each other’s cause on a professional and personal level. The third season upped the stakes as Smart’s Deborah Vance pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a talk show host.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Masters of the Air
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle
Created by
John Orloff
Watch on Apple TV+

If you’re a fan of Band of Brothers, The Pacific, or any other of the famous World War II stories that have littered the big and small screen for decades, Masters of the Air will be right up your alley. Austin Butler and Callum Turner show up strong in this brutal but honest depiction of air warfare during the height of battle. More than just violence and gore, Masters of the Air resembles its forebearers with a deep look at the historical ramifications of the people affected by the war.

Shōgun (2024)

Shōgun
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai
Created by
Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo
Watch on Hulu

Shōgun is a story about the fight for power in 1600s Japan after an English sailor arrives on the shores of the country with unknown intentions. Based on a book by James Clavell, the FX spectacle has been praised as one of the greatest examples of prestige drama on TV in the last decade. The series oozes a creative aura that exhibits how much the writers, directors, and actors cared about forming a memorable program for every person who gives it a chance. The subtitles and slow storytelling require patience, but it will result in a satisfying payoff for most people. 

The Boys (2019)

The Boys
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure
Stars
Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr
Created by
Eric Kripke
Watch on Amazon

While getting criticized for repetitive plotting and stale character arcs, The Boys fourth season keeps all of the overwhelming satire and foul language in fans faces. Diehard viewers wouldn’t want it any other way! Eric Kripke continues to up the stakes as Homelander gains more power and completes his transformation into one of TV’s greatest villains. The upcoming fifth season was just announced to be the last one for the Prime Video superhero series.

Baby Reindeer (2024)

Baby Reindeer
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau
Created by
Richard Gadd
Watch on Netflix

While not for those who want their TV shows to be bright and cheery, Baby Reindeer is a captivating thriller that flips gender norms upside down. A writer who thinks he’s developed a solid friendship with a woman at a bar can’t believe the lengths he has to go to when she stalks him mercilessly every moment after their first meet-up. Jessica Gunning is brilliant as the creepy woman tracking down the protagonist, bringing a new look to a horrifying situation.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh
Created by
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Scott M. Gimple
Watch on Amazon

The Walking Dead was unlike anything on TV back in the early to mid-2010s. When the series became overwrought with filler and overdue for cancellation, some of the best actors left the program. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brings back fan favorites Rick and Michonne for a resolution to their character arcs and one more look at what happens to the world after the conclusion of the original series.

INVINCIBLE (2021)

INVINCIBLE
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons
Watch on Amazon

Invincible rises above the mess of superhero gluttony on TV with sharp writing, dense characters, and excellent voice work by Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons. The second season finished strong this Spring with young Mark Grayson taking his next step into being a hero while battling his inner morality and the soured legacy of his father, Omni-Man. Still, a little more attention to detail on the animation side of things would make the third season just as good as the first. These episodes certainly served their purpose as a bridge for bigger things to come.

Sugar (2024)

Sugar
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Mystery
Stars
Colin Farrell, Kirby, Amy Ryan
Created by
Mark Protosevich
Watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has become well-known for taking chances that other streamers won’t. Sugar is the latest example of the company taking a genre and putting a spin on well-worn tropes to great effect. This Colin Farrell vehicle possesses a lot of mystery pizazz and fun action as a detective goes through a roller coaster of plot lines and twists to uncover the truth behind a disappearance.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)

Curb Your Enthusiasm
tv-ma
12 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman
Created by
Larry David
Watch on max

Most people who watched Seinfeld in the 1990s never expected creator Larry David to follow up that masterpiece with yet another one, but Curb Your Enthusiasm manages to carve out its own unique lane while even surpassing David’s previous work in some cases. The final season of Curb was a resounding success that featured some of the series’ best episodes and jokes, and it closed out the story in a way befitting of its offbeat humor.

3 Body Problem (2024)

3 Body Problem
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama
Stars
Jovan Adepo, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham
Created by
David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Alexander Woo
Watch on Netflix

Featuring the creative talents of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem is exactly the type of exhilarating, unique drama that Netflix has come to feature on its streaming airwaves so often. This adaptation of the Chinese novel updates the apocalypse story for a new generation as scientists grapple with the profound impact of alien lifeforms never before seen or thought to exist. Jovan Adepo and Liam Cunningham are standout actors in the show, and it will return for a second season and third season at a later date.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 11 best Tom Cruise movies, ranked
Tom Cruise is still providing great movies almost four decades into his career
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

The term "movie star" is thrown around a little loosely these days. Actors appear in one big blockbuster, and suddenly they're thrust into celebrity status for the foreseeable future. There are very few performers who have stood the test of time and created hits for decades. Sometimes, though, it works out. Tom Cruise fits this definition as well as any actor who's ever lived.

Cruise puts his all into his performances and movies, doing a majority of the stunts himself without a body double and funding his films through his own production company. While he may not have the Academy Awards of Jack Nicholson or Al Pacino, he's been arguably the defining actor of the action genre since the mid-1980s.

Read more
The 9 best movies to watch over Father’s Day weekend
Watch these films together and bond with your dad or father figure
Family watching TV together

In between grilling burgers and brats and checking sports scores, celebrating fatherhood presents a chance for men (and masculine-identifying people) to enjoy the people who appreciate and support them. Bonding over a great story on the big screen that both dads and children can relate to brings the entire family together for some fun!
Sure, they’ll still have to take out the garbage and clean the garage. But when the paternal figures in your life get an opportunity to rest on their day, the best Father's Day gift you can give is quality time. If his favorite hobby is watching movies, then you're in luck! Here are some Father's Day movies to watch with dear old Dad (Gramps, or Freat Grandpa). 

Daddy's Home (2015)

Read more
‘Slow Horses’ Season 4: Everything we know so far
All about the new season of Slow Horses
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.

Following three critically acclaimed seasons and a steadily growing audience, Slow Horses is returning for season 4 on Apple TV+. The series, which is adapted from novels by Mick Herron, tells the story of a group of MI-5's worst agents who constantly find themselves in the middle of various international incidents. Thanks to a brilliant central performance from Gary Oldman and a remarkably deep cast, the show has earned a loyal following over the course of its first three seasons.

If you've been looking forward to the upcoming fourth season (as well as the fifth that has already been announced), we've got a rundown of everything we know about the upcoming season, including details on the plot, casting, and potential release date.
What's the plot for Slow Horses season 4?

Read more