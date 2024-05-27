8 shows you have to stream this summer

Summer used to just be for the movies. Blockbusters were a reprieve from the sweltering sunshine, and the biggest names in Hollywood always saved their best for June, July, and August. As movie theaters have become less prominent and at-home entertainment takes over during the digital age, streaming and television have become just as popular during the hottest time of the year.
2024 looks to be another loud reminder of the greatness that continues to kindle on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and the other prominent streamers. Debut seasons of historical dramas, superhero shows in their primes running on all cylinders, and comedies that should be deemed dramas are all up at bat in the season’s best new shows. Let’s look at the top eight you need to stream immediately upon release!
Editors' Recommendations
- The best war movies to watch on Netflix
- 11 classic films everyone should watch (or re-watch) now
- The best summer movies to watch in theaters: 10 flicks we can’t wait to see
- Obsessed with Only Murders in the Building? The 11 best Steve Martin movies and shows, ranked
- The best Hulu Original shows to watch now – from Only Murders in the Building to The Great