The Bear Season 3: Everything we know

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.
Since emerging as one of the best and most stressful shows on Hulu, The Bear has become a critical and awards juggernaut. The show, which follows a group of Chicago restaurant workers as they attempt to transform their family’s sandwich shop into a more high-class eatery, has been off the air for more than a year. Now, many fans are eagerly anticipating the show’s third season, both because they want to know where the show will go and because their lives have been too light on stress recently.

Reports have suggested that the show could film seasons 3 and 4 back to back. While FX has not officially picked The Bear up for a fourth season, it seems like everyone is hungry for more. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, here’s what we know about season 3.

When will The Bear season 3 premiere?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear
The third season of The Bear is set to premiere in June of 2024. Unlike previous seasons, which had a more wintery feel, it seems like season 3 could be embracing the heat of a Chicago summer. And, as was the case with previous seasons, they’re planning to drop it all at once:

“It wasn’t lost on me, or anyone who worked on the show, that it was anxiety-inducing,” FX chairman John Landgraf said. “So we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.”

What will The Bear season 3 be about?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich. CR: FX
Season 2 of The Bear ended with Friends & Family night at The Bear, which means that although the restaurant is close to opening, it hasn’t officially yet. Although there aren’t a ton of hanging plot threads, we know that Carmy broke up with Claire and that they still owe Uncle Jimmy a pretty significant debt for the costs of the restaurant, so it better start turning a profit sooner rather than later.

By its very nature, though, The Bear could take its third season in a number of different directions, and it’s hard to say for sure what the third season will cover.

When did The Bear season 3 start filming?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear
The show’s third season started filming in February, which doesn’t give them a super long runway between when the show films and when it will air. With a show like this, though, most scenes don’t require too much post-production work, so the show should air exactly as expected.

Is there a trailer for The Bear season 3?

No official trailer for the third season has been released yet, but given the show’s June premiere date, one will likely drop sometime in May. Some fans did get a chance to see some early footage from the third season that involves Carmy freaking out about a wall of food critics who descend on the restaurant, which gives you at least some sense of what the third season will contain.

