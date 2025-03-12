 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

9 must-watch shows like Running Point to binge next

These funny shows are just like Netflix's basketball comedy

By
shows like running point
Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix

Netflix never runs out of ways to grab new fans and implement hits at the top of their charts, even during a supposedly slow period in the calendar. Their latest hit is Running Point. This sports comedy is loosely based on the life of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and her journey to the top of the decision-making hierarchy for her father’s basketball team. Running Point stars Kate Hudson as a fictional version of Buss who takes over the best franchise in basketball and maneuvers through the personal and professional hurdles that come with being a fish out of water in the sports world. Other actors in the series include Chet Hanks and Brenda Song (shoutout to Disney Channel).

This Netflix comedy combines the charm of sports with the drama of family conflict to make it an engaging but not wholly unique take on several different genres. For those who have already finished Running Point and want to binge something similar, we have shows from all over the streaming world. These are the shows like Running Point to stream next.

Recommended Videos

Clipped (2024)

Clipped
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
Ed O'Neill, Laurence Fishburne, Jacki Weaver
Created by
Gina Welch
Watch on Hulu

Clipped is the fictional retelling of the NBA’s biggest 2010s scandal. Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was a lifelong racist and one of the league’s biggest hacks. After his girlfriend decides she can use his bigotry against him, the world finally finds out how hateful Sterling is, and his players must battle for their pride on the basketball court while turmoil overflows in the national media spotlight. If you love a good dose of tabloid storytelling and are a fan of Ed O’Neill or Laurance Fishburne, you’ll enjoy Clipped

Related

Ted Lasso (2020)

Ted Lasso
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift
Created by
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly
Watch on Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, the SpongeBob-like, overtly optimistic American head coach of a European soccer team who infuses his group of overachievers with his positivity whether they like it or not. Ted Lasso is perhaps Apple TV+’s most famous series, it won multiple Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, and it’s potentially returning for a fourth season after initially being concluded in 2023.

Ballers (2015)

Ballers
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Stars
Dwayne Johnson, Rob Corddry, John David Washington
Created by
Stephen Levinson
Watch on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson is mostly known for his big screen movie success, but it’s the TV show Ballers that may feature his most earnest performance. Based on his brief football career before he went to WWE, Johnson plays a fictional version of himself as he leads a football team with mismatched personalities and various goals that don’t always align with the team’s spirit. Sports fans and HBO subscribers watched this enough for it to be renewed for a total of five seasons in the back half of the 2010s.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Created by
Max Borenstein, Jim Hecht
Watch on max

The Los Angeles Lakers dynasty of the 1980s featuring Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Pat Riley is one of the most romanticized basketball teams of all time, but we can’t fault the media for retelling their stories ad naseum. Winning Time is a carefully crafted, wonderfully acted historical drama about the personal lives of the Lakers players who helped change the NBA during that time period. It was cancelled after only two seasons with more story to tell. Adrien Brody is the most famous actor in the cast.

Succession (2018)

Succession
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Stars
Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook
Created by
Jesse Armstrong
Watch on max

Succession has nothing to do with sports, but fans of Running Point will love its portrayal of nepotistic and egotistical bombast from the cast of characters. The Roy children try everything to gain their father’s trust as he starts to fade out of his company’s CEO seat, but none of the kids are all that qualified for such a responsibility. Succession is a three-time winner for Outstanding Drama Series and one of the best shows in the history of HBO.

Brockmire (2017)

Brockmire
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet, Reina Hardesty
Watch on Amazon

Hank Azaria carries Brockmire with his signature sense of humor and a solid script. The show follows the journey of a disgraced baseball announcer who tries to turn his life around in the aftermath of his wife cheating on him. Amanda Peet and Reina Hardesty help out with genuine supporting performances. 

Blue Mountain State (2010)

Blue Mountain State
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano
Created by
Chris Romano, Eric Falconer
Watch on Amazon

Blue Mountain State is a lot more chaotic than the critically acclaimed high school football series Friday Night Lights, but that also makes it more similar to Running Point than the latter. Reacher’s Alan Ritchson is one of the stars of this hilarious comedy that satirizes the raunchy aspects of football culture. Ritchson says the show may be revived soon, so it’s a great time to check out its origins.

Mr. Throwback (2024)

Mr. Throwback
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Stephen Curry, Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim
Created by
David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman
Watch on Peacock

Fans of the Golden State Warriors will love this comedy about a man who reconnects with childhood basketball teammate, Stephen Curry, in a quest to get out of yet another quandry set up by his poor decision making. Curry is a surprisingly good actor compared to other athletes in this Peacock original series.

Sports Night (1998)

Sports Night
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Josh Charles, Peter Krause, Felicity Huffman
Created by
Aaron Sorkin
Watch on Apple TV+

What would a list of sports shows be without Sports Night? The cult series from the late 1990s features Peter Krause, Josh Charles, and others as news anchors who spend their time off the TV screen getting into plenty of problems. Few workplace shows feature newsrooms, so this is a great example of a niche setting in a sports TV series, most of which occur on the field or the court.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Must-see films: The best movies on Peacock this March
Peacock is a TV service, but it also has a great catalog of movies to stream, too
Jack Black in Bernie.

A fun bit of historic TV trivia is that the original NBC peacock logo was first implemented in 1956 to highlight the network's new color programming. Even though the logo has gone through numerous iterations since then, the network has stuck with the colorful bird, in one form or another, for going on six decades now. It’s fitting, then, that Peacock is known most for its TV programming, highlighted by shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and the self-mocking (and hilarious) 30 Rock. If you are on Peacock for the shows, however, don't overlook that the platform is also home to a number of great movies spanning cinema history, including everything from great comedy to excellent sports movies.

Below, I've picked out some of the best movies available on the service. I was surprised to see just how many greats there are to choose from, and I'm confident that whatever you like to watch, you'll find something good below.

Read more
March’s best: Shows on Max that will keep you hooked
From new originals to the best shows in HBO history, these are great shows to stream on Max
Scene from Succession

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to the volume and the quality of the shows and movies on the platform. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform has been replaced by Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the shows like Succession and The Sopranos that were available on HBO Max, and this new streaming service also includes the kinds of reality shows that were available on Discovery+. Essentially, the libraries of the two services have been merged.
As is the case for many young TV lovers, HBO was one of the places I checked first for great TV, and some of the shows on this list made me realize everything that TV was capable of. What's even better, though, is that Max always has another show on deck.
Whatever kind of show you're looking for, you're likely to find it on Max. From iconic dramas to some of the funniest comedies ever created, every show on this list is a must-watch, whether it's 30 years old or just came out this year. Here are the best Max shows.

The Wire (2002)

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for March
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Maestro (2023)

Read more