Discover the best comedy shows on Netflix for your next binge

Comedies are often the gateway to the wonderful world of TV. I remember frantically turning on ABC Family after school to watch a rerun of Full House each day. I stayed up late to laugh with George Lopez in his self-titled sitcom on Nick-at-Nite. TV comedy series serve as the appetizer for fans to dive into more complex series, but sometimes a sitcom or a comedy is good enough to satisfy audiences all on its own.

Netflix is home to some of the best comedy series available today. Not many streamers have the expansive library of original series and classic oldies to serve multiple generations of fans. These are the best comedy shows on Netflix to try out. If you don’t like at least one of these, then “NO SOUP FOR YOU!”

BEEF (2023) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee Created by Lee Sung-jin Watch on Netflix BEEF is the darkly comedic road rage series that premiered on Netflix in 2023 to critical acclaim. A depressed man and an overly stressed woman engage in a game of back-and-forth that goes far beyond their wildest thoughts after an argument in a parking lot. With eight Emmy Awards on the mantle and a second season on the way with a new cast, this show stands as one of the pinnacles of Netflix’s original programming.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013) tv-14 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime Stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews Created by Michael Schur, Daniel J. Goor Watch on Netflix Police shows aren’t often feel-good experiences, especially with the controversy surrounding real-life political turmoil and law enforcement in the last decade. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is able to flip this negativity on its head with a chaotic, fun group of characters. The police department in this show has their differences, but they love each other and give an example of what cop culture could look like in an ideal world.

Grace and Frankie (2015) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen Created by Howard J. Morris, Marta Kauffman Watch on Netflix Comedy legends Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are outstanding in this buddy comedy about two older women who find solace in each other after div0rcing their husbands. Both actresses received Emmy nominations for their performances. Grace and Frankie is a great LGBTQ+ series and one of the best Netflix original shows to come out in the last ten years.

Seinfeld (1989) tv-pg 9 Seasons 9 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards Created by Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David Watch on Netflix Seinfeld maintains its status as a 1990s classic while garnering new viewers in the 2020s because the show bluntly embraces its style of humor and doesn’t compromise its punchlines the way so many contemporary sitcoms do. Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine aren’t good people, but these four friends struggle with much of the mundane daily activities that afflict human existence, from finding where you parked to warding off nasty restaurant workers.

Arrested Development (2003) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett Created by Mitchell Hurwitz Watch on Netflix Jason Bateman and Will Arnett found their comedic claims to fame on this sharp satire of American wealth and nepotistic family dynamics. The Bluth family thinks they have all the money in the world, but without family patriarch George Bluth they don’t really know which end is up. People who love Succession might also love Arrested Development.

That '90s Show (2023) tv-14 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, Lindsay Turner Watch on Netflix While it was only given two seasons on Netflix, That ’90s Show served as a worthy follow-up to the much more famous That ’70s Show. Starring a new cast of teens as they navigate the 1990s, this series captures the quirks of the decade while applying a proper amount of nodding to the parent series with cameos and regularly returning actors. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are even better as Kitty and Red Foreman than 20 years ago.

How I Met Your Mother (2005) tv-14 9 Seasons 9 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel Created by Craig Thomas, Carter Bays Watch on Netflix How I Met Your Mother was the bridge between Friends and New Girl in the line of romantic sitcoms about a group of young lovers traversing their 20s and 30s with laughter and chaos. This show’s unique angle is how it tells the story from a past-tense point of view with a narrator. Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel are the best actors in the cast featuring plenty of talented folks. How I Met Your Father has helped keep this show relevant, too.

Young Sheldon (2017) tv-pg 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Comedy, Family, Drama Stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber Created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro Watch on Netflix Sheldon Cooper seems like an impossible character to play. Jim Parsons made this non-neurotypical nerd one of TV’s favorite sons in The Big Bang Theory, but Iain Armitage showed that he could also add to Sheldon’s story in this underrated prequel. Young Sheldon uses a different style than its predecessor but sticks to the script to create an extended universe that we didn’t know we needed for the CBS sitcom.

The Bernie Mac Show (2001) tv-pg 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Bernie Mac, Jeremy Suarez, Camille Winbush Created by Larry Wilmore Watch on Netflix The late Bernie Mac was one of dozens of stand up comics who got their own sitcom in the 1990s and 2000s. The Bernie Mac Show developed a cult following for its brash sense of humor and ability to turn tropes upside down. Mac plays a fictional version of himself, one who must figure out how to be a father to his nieces and nephews on the fly.