Will Black Rabbit be your next favorite binge?

While it may not have been the most watched show of the past five years, Succession was a major topic of conversation for basically its entire run on the air. The series, which told the story of the siblings of a media tycoon as they competed for control of his empire, was the kind of organic phenomenon that can be hard to predict. It didn’t have any major stars, but its potent combination of excellent dramatic writing and brilliant comedy made it hard for many to resist.

Succession chose to bow out at exactly the right time, but following its departure in 2023, many fans have felt the show’s absence. Now, Netflix may be getting ready to debut its answer to Succession, Black Rabbit, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the series can live up to the quality of Succession.

Black Rabbit and Succession have very similar premises

Netflix’s new series stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and it’s about the difficult intermingling of business and family. The show’s official logline explains:

“When the owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) allows his turbulent brother (Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built.”

Who is in the cast of Black Rabbit?

While Bateman and Law are the show’s leads, it also stars Amaka Okafor (The Responder, Bodies), Cleopatra Coleman (Rebel Moon) and Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London). One of its most important ties to Succession comes in the form of another member of the cast, Dagmara Dominczyk, who played Karolina Novotney, the head of public relations at Waystar Royco on Succession.

When will Black Rabbit be released?

Filming for the series just started in New York in late April 2024, so the show is not likely to debut on Netflix for at least a year. It’s scheduled to wrap filming in September 2024, and there is always a fairly lengthy post-production period before shows actually air.

Right now, the series is being billed as a limited series, which is another difference from Succession, which was always meant to be ongoing. The show comes from Kate Susman and Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard and Bob Marley: One Love.

Is there a trailer for Black Rabbit?

Given that the series is still filming and will be through September, there is no trailer for the show yet.

The show marks Jason Bateman’s return to Netflix

Bateman has already had one sizable success in partnering with Netflix on Ozark, which ran for four seasons and became one of the streaming service’s most beloved dramas. Jason is set to direct the first two episodes of Black Rabbit, resuming the role of star and director that he also held on Ozark.

