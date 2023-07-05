 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best mafia movies, ranked

From de Niro to James Cagney, we've ranked the best mob flicks you need to see

Shawn Laib
By
Al Pacino in The Godfather.
Paramount Pictures

Mafia movies are some of the oldest and most popular crime films in the entire medium. The best mob movies not only have incredible actors portraying the complex people on the screen, but they also deal with themes that are surprisingly relevant to our lives, no matter where we live or what decade it is. Loyalty, betrayal, familial ties, masculinity, and so much more are brought to the surface in mob movies. This makes people who normally wouldn’t be interested in sleazy men in suits captivated by the plot and characters.

We thought it would be fun to count down the 10 best mafia movies ever made, from pictures starring Robert De Niro to classic Hollywood cinema that remains in black and white aesthetic for that iconic look we’ll never forget!

Recommended Videos

10. The Public Enemy (1931)

10. The Public Enemy
83m
Genre Crime, Drama
Stars James Cagney, Jean Harlow, Edward Woods
Directed by William A. Wellman
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

When it comes to films that left a lasting legacy in their genre, there aren’t many mob movies more influential than The Public Enemy. Starring James Cagney in one of his first big roles, the picture is a brilliant and long-lasting look at crime during the Prohibition era in the United States. Cagney is Tom Powers, a young mobster who finds he has a knack for criminal activity and collecting money through organized crime during the 1920s and 1930s.

9. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

9. Once Upon a Time in America
229m
Genre Drama, Crime
Stars Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern
Directed by Sergio Leone
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu

With a runtime of almost four hours, Once Upon a Time in America is an engaging but arduous journey of introspection surrounding the life of a gangster named Noodles (Robert De Niro). Noodles returns to his New York upbringing and, in the process, is faced with more questions than answers about the decisions and relationships that have shaped his life as a man and a mobster. Joe Pesci and James Woods provide great supporting acting.

8. Eastern Promises (2007)

8. Eastern Promises
101m
Genre Thriller, Crime, Mystery
Stars Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel
Directed by David Cronenberg
watch on max
watch on max

Featuring Viggo Mortensen in one of his best roles outside of The Lord of the Rings, this mobster movie tells the story of the fallout from a rape that was perpetrated by a member of the Russian mafia. With similarities to classics like The Godfather, Eastern Promises guarantees fans all the trappings of your typical crime syndicate films with a few twists here and there. Also, if you’ve ever wanted to see Mortensen completely naked and in action, this is your chance!

7. The Untouchables (1987)

7. The Untouchables
119m
Genre Crime, Drama, History, Thriller
Stars Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Charles Martin Smith
Directed by Brian De Palma
watch on Paramount+
watch on Paramount+

Sometimes the best mob movies are based upon real people from the history books. The second Prohibition-era movie on our list, The Untouchables is an entertaining and gripping look at the team that was tasked with taking Al Capone down for his crimes during the early 1930s. Sean Connery won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Jim Malone. Kevin Costner delivers a great performance as agent Eliot Ness, a role that almost went to Jack Nicholson!

6. The French Connection (1971)

6. The French Connection
104m
Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
Stars Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Roy Scheider
Directed by William Friedkin
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

The French Connection is going to remind a lot of people of The Untouchables, minus the Prohibition-era topics and themes. Gene Hackman turns in an Academy Award-winning performance as NYPD officer Jimmy Doyle, the detective who expertly tries to capture the French heroin smuggler Alain Charnier. With plenty of exciting action sequences, car chases, and on-location shots of New York, the movie is an encompassing look at the crime-riddled exploits of the Big Apple during the mid-20th century.   

5. The Departed (2006)

5. The Departed
151m
Genre Drama, Thriller, Crime
Stars Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon
Directed by Martin Scorsese
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

One of the most modern pictures on this list is jam-packed with stars both in front of and behind the camera. Martin Scorsese directs this acclaimed story of two moles, one within the Irish Mob and the other within the Massachusetts State Police. Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio play the leads, creating an electric atmosphere in one of Nicholson’s last big roles before he retired in 2010.

4. Scarface (1983)

4. Scarface
169m
Genre Action, Crime, Drama
Stars Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer
Directed by Brian De Palma
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

While initially criticized for its graphic violence and morbidity, Scarface eventually won over a large swath of fans in the decades after its 1983 release. Al Pacino is Tony Montana, a Cuban drug lord who grows his empire in Miami through any means necessary. Steven Bauer gives a great supporting performance as Montana’s friend, his only memorable role until he played Don Eladio on AMC’s crime drama series Breaking Bad.

3. Goodfellas (1990)

3. Goodfellas
145m
Genre Drama, Crime
Stars Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci
Directed by Martin Scorsese
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

We’ve now arrived at the true heavy hitters on the list. Some claim Goodfellas as their favorite mob film ever made. The story of Henry Hill’s tumultuous time as the head of a crime family in Brooklyn, the movie is filled with some of the most important characters in the genre and compelling performances from actors such as De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta. Lorraine Bracco’s turn as Karen Hill helped to establish her presence in the world of mobster fiction, leading to her casting as Dr. Jennifer Melfi on the HBO critical darling The Sopranos. Other actors from the show that got their start in this film also include Michael Imperioli and Vinny Pastore.

2. The Godfather Part II (1974)

2. The Godfather Part II
202m
Genre Drama, Crime
Stars Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Many lists will claim this sequel as the superior movie when comparing Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary movies, but The Godfather Part II will have to settle for second-best on our list due to it not having quite the same influence as the first film. The dual-timeline format of the plot, which shows father Vito Corleone and son Michael Corleone at various points in their lives, is still revelatory to this day.   

1. The Godfather (1972)

1. The Godfather
175m
Genre Drama, Crime
Stars Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

The first film in The Godfather trilogy remains not only the best mobster movie ever made, but to many critics also the most complete film ever put to screen. The acting, cinematography, soundtrack, and pace of the story all coalesce into something that has never been replicated. The tale of Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) pathway to the top of the mafia is still enjoyed by millions to this day.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best Val Kilmer movies of all time
Thief, swordsman, or genius? Take your pick of these Val Kilmer movies to watch

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

When the announcement dropped that Willow was coming back as a TV series on Disney+, fans were buzzing to know which of the original cast members would also make their return. The biggest freak-out was over the possible appearance of Val Kilmer's infamous character Madmartigan, especially since he had just reprised his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Willow has already aired, so we don't want to spoil it if you haven't watched it yet. In the meantime, we have a list of Val Kilmer movies you need to watch to appreciate this magical soul.

Read more
The 11 best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, ranked
From The Terminator to Total Recall, these are the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies from his long career
Scene from Last Action Hero

Action hero, bodybuilder, businessman, and governor: Arnold Schwarzenegger is a true testament to the American dream. Born in Austria in 1947, he was driven at a young age by his harsh upbringing and societal pressure to conform. His father, a cold and rigid policeman, expected him to follow in his footsteps and join the force, but Arnold vowed to never let anybody tell him who to be.
Starting at the very young age of 15, Schwarzenegger began his physical and psychological training, which would eventually turn him into a weightlifting and bodybuilding master. With his first Mr. Universe title in 1967 at the age of 20, he began to taste stardom and proceeded to win the next four years in a row. Many people know him for his physical and psychological feats, but everyone else knows him for his career in front of the camera starring in some of the best action movies ever made.
If you're just dipping your toe into Arnie's career, these are the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies to start with.

11. Last Action Hero (1993)

Read more
The best Mark Wahlberg movies of all time
From Pain & Gain to Boogie Nights, these are the best Mark Wahlberg movies that you can stream now
Christian Bale and Mark Wahlberg in The Fighter

Few actors have had more surprising careers than Mark Wahlberg. After living out a fairly troubled youth and having a brief career as a rapper, Wahlberg transitioned to the big screen and became one of the most enduring movie stars of the past 20 years. Across a wide range of genres, Wahlberg has managed to prove that he has the kind of charisma and charm to carry big-budget spectacles. At the same time, he's also proven that his skills as an actor can be used in smaller, supporting performances, leading to a far more successful acting career than many might have assumed 25 years ago. The films on this list are the best Mark Wahlberg movies, and the ones that crystallize what a great Wahlberg movie should be.

Instant Family (2018)

Read more