 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler reunite in the first trailer for ‘Sinners’

The movie will be Ryan Coogler's first attempt at a horror film.

By
Michael B Jordan in Sinners
Warner Bros.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan just can’t seem to quit one another, and we are the beneficiaries. The actor/director duo have worked together numerous times, and they have just dropped the trailer for their latest collaboration, a horror movie called Sinners.

The film also features Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku, and as the trailer suggests, it’s a period piece set in the 1930s. Jordan plays two different characters in the film, and while plot details remain unclear, the trailer suggests that Jordan will be charged with fighting something ominous in a deep South still roiled by segregation.

Sinners | Official Trailer

Coogler both wrote and directed Sinners, and is fresh off some time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever. Coogler is also working on Eyes of Wakanda, an upcoming animated series set in the Marvel universe but focused on Wakandan warriors throughout history who travel the world to reclaim stolen artifacts.

Recommended Videos

Coogler and Jordan have worked together consistently since 2013’s Fruitvale Station, which was Coogler’s debut feature. They then collaborated on the Rocky sequel Creed, and Jordan received some Oscar buzz for playing Killmonger in the first Black Panther movie.

Related

Although we don’t know what Sinners is about, it’s safe to say that Coogler’s move into horror will be a departure from the things he has made thus far. If we can trust any director to effortlessly move between genres, though, Coogler would be that director.

Sinners is set for an IMAX release on March 7, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The final ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer sees the return of a key ‘Logan’ character
The final trailer may only scratch the surface of the cameos in this movie.
Deadpool 3

The hype for Deadpool & Wolverine continues to increase as we get closer and closer to July 26. As Marvel continues to release new sneak peeks for the highly anticipated superhero movie, we're also learning more and more about the movie's plot, and which characters we already know might show up.

The final trailer gives us a decidedly emotional spin on the story, focusing on Logan where we pick up with him at the start of the movie. This version of the character is burdened by his past, and no longer even remotely convinced that he's the hero the world needs. Wade Wilson doesn't accept that, though, encouraging him to buck up and help him save the world.

Read more
Jenna Ortega’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ role becomes a little clearer in new trailer
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will feature Winona's Lydia looking to the titular character for help.
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

 

Almost 40 years after the original hit theaters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters in the fall of 2024. The movie is a sequel to Beetlejuice, one of the best comedies ever made. Now, the promotion for the sequel has been careful to tease out elements of the plot, although it's clear that we're going to get plenty of Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice in the film.

Read more
Deadpool’s variant in new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer is on all fours
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The entire summer movie season feels like it has been building toward a single event. Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters on July 26, and promises to be a hilarious Deadpool movie and also a potential game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has now acquired 20th Century Fox's catalog of characters.

The promotion for the movie is ramping up in the days leading up to the event, and a new trailer gives us another look at what the movie has up its sleeve. The promotional materials have leaned heavily into teasing Deadpool's variants, as Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to spend some time traveling the multiverse in the new film. While there's a female variant we likely won't get to see until the movie itself, this latest trailer has revealed that one of Deadpool's variants will be a little doggy that he carries around. The new trailer also features a sneak peak at Cowboy Deadpool, although once again we don't get to see who will be playing him.

Read more