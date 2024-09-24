The movie will be Ryan Coogler's first attempt at a horror film.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan just can’t seem to quit one another, and we are the beneficiaries. The actor/director duo have worked together numerous times, and they have just dropped the trailer for their latest collaboration, a horror movie called Sinners.

The film also features Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku, and as the trailer suggests, it’s a period piece set in the 1930s. Jordan plays two different characters in the film, and while plot details remain unclear, the trailer suggests that Jordan will be charged with fighting something ominous in a deep South still roiled by segregation.

Sinners | Official Trailer

Coogler both wrote and directed Sinners, and is fresh off some time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever. Coogler is also working on Eyes of Wakanda, an upcoming animated series set in the Marvel universe but focused on Wakandan warriors throughout history who travel the world to reclaim stolen artifacts.

Recommended Videos

Coogler and Jordan have worked together consistently since 2013’s Fruitvale Station, which was Coogler’s debut feature. They then collaborated on the Rocky sequel Creed, and Jordan received some Oscar buzz for playing Killmonger in the first Black Panther movie.

Although we don’t know what Sinners is about, it’s safe to say that Coogler’s move into horror will be a departure from the things he has made thus far. If we can trust any director to effortlessly move between genres, though, Coogler would be that director.

Sinners is set for an IMAX release on March 7, 2025.