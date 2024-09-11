The actor is embarking on his second directorial effort

Michael B. Jordan has his sights set on his next directing project. The Creed star is working with Amazon MGM Studios on a remake on The Thomas Crown Affair, according to reporting in Deadline. Jordan was already attached to star and produce the movie, but has now decided to take over as director as well.

As of right now, there are no other stars attached to the movie, and Jordan himself has been attached to a remake for almost a decade. Now, though, it looks like he’s more committed to actually making it, having wrapped production on a new film with Ryan Coogler, marking his fourth collaboration with the director.

The Thomas Crown Affair has already been made into two separate movies, one which was released in the 1967 and the second which came out in 1999. The movie follows a gentleman art thief who falls in love with the investigator tasked with tracking down one of the paintings he stole.

This will be Jordan’s second directorial effort, following up on the success of Creed III. It’s unclear whether Jordan is planning to direct any future installments in that franchise, but for now, he’s turning his attention to The Thomas Crown Affair. Drew Pearce, the writer behind movies like Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and The Fall Guy wrote the script based on a draft from Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.

As casting gets underway for the project, we should expect the focus to be on who the leading lady in this version will be. Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo had the role i the previous two installments, so there’s definitely a need for some real star wattage to sit alongside Jordan.