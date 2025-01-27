 Skip to main content
Christopher Nolan is planning to shoot part of ‘The Odyssey’ where Homer’s epic is set

The movie is set to hit theaters in July of 2026

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.
Few directors care as much about fidelity to the real world as Christopher Nolan, and it seems that his most recent project is no exception. Variety is reporting that Nolan’s new adaptation of The Odyssey is set to film at least partially in Sicily on “Goat Island,” which was one of the locations that Odysseus landed on in the original story. In the story, Odysseus uses the island as a place to stock up on food (goats). The island is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast.

The film is also set to shoot sequences in Morocco and the U.K., and has a confirmed cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Robert Pattinson. The film is set for release through Universal in July of 2026 and is obviously going to be hotly anticipated when it finally hits theaters.

While we don’t know how closely he’s planning to adhere to the original source material, but Homer’s original epic tells the story of the King of Ithaca as he journeys home from the Trojan War, a quest that takes him 10 years. Along the way, he faces numerous adventures and bizarre encounters, even as his wife and son struggle to keep Ithaca calm in his absence.

The Odyssey is one of the foundational pieces of fiction in world history, and it’s certainly an ambitious project for Nolan to take on. Following his tremendous success with Oppenheimer, though, now seems like the perfect project to cash all of his chips on.

