2024 action movies: A guide to the year’s most explosive releases (and where to stream them)

2024 has been a busy year in more ways than one. If you’re an action aficionado, though, it’s been the kind of movie you dream of (and maybe even look forward to). The year’s not over yet, but we’ve already got a list of excellent action movies that came out this year.

Some of these titles debuted exclusively on streaming, while others hit theaters first before becoming available online. We’ve pulled together a list of the best streaming movies that were released in 2024, and they range from sci-fi epics to more streamlined romantic comedies. Without further ado, here are the best action movies of 2024 so far.

Recommended Videos

Rebel Ridge (2024) Play 132m Genre Crime, Action, Thriller, Drama Stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb Directed by Jeremy Saulnier Watch on Netflix A brilliant, supremely satisfying ground-level action movie, Rebel Ridge tells the story of a man who has a run-in with a Southern police force and has the bail cash he assembled for his cousin confiscated. While he tries to find a peaceful resolution, he ultimately discovers that the department is corrupt beyond his wildest imagining and becomes determined to take it down. Featuring a commanding central performance from Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge is riveting from the minute it starts, and the movie’s carefully constructed action beats are among the very best in any movie this year. Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) Play 149m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke Directed by George Miller Watch on max George Miller’s prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road could have been a disaster. Instead, it manages to live up to its predecessor, telling a five-part story that explains exactly how Furiosa became the war rig driver she is in Fury Road. The film’s epic scale includes action sequences that rival anything in Fury Road. While this movie is not as relentlessly propulsive as Fury Road, though, Furiosa is more contemplative, a story of one woman’s quest for revenge and the many indignities that she suffers on the way there. Anya Taylor-Joy is remarkable at its center, and Chris Hemsworth delivers what might be the best performance of his career. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Movie Review

Hit Man (2024) Play 116m Genre Comedy, Romance, Crime Stars Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio Directed by Richard Linklater Watch on Netflix The movie that cemented Glenn Powell’s 2024 dominance, Hit Man tells the story of a regular guy who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. When he finds himself having chemistry with one of the people who wants to hire him, he starts a dangerous romance with her as a different version of himself. Hit Man is funny, daring, and entirely reliant on the chemistry between Powell and Adria Arjona. Thankfully, the two of them are more than capable of selling their romance, which turns out to be crucial to the movie’s plot. Hit Man | Official Trailer | Netflix

Dune: Part Two (2024) Play 167m Genre Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson Directed by Denis Villeneuve Watch on max Somewhat shockingly, Dune: Part Two was even better than the first installment. The movie picks up right where Part One leaves off, following Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and slowly comes to be seen as their messiah. As he begins to plot his revenge agains the Harkonnens who plotted against his family, he must reckon with the violent future he sees in his future. Featuring a slew of great performances from Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and the rest of the ensemble, Dune: Part Two has the kind of awe-inspiring scale that we should want from every blockbuster that hits theaters. Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

Civil War (2024) Play 109m Genre War, Action, Drama Stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny Directed by Alex Garland Watch on max One of the more serious movies on this list, Civil War is set in an America that has been torn apart by a a civil war. Notably, that war does not neatly align to our current political realities, but it is a bracing story about what it would be like to live in an America where you weren’t sure who you could trust. The film follows journalists who are traveling to Washington, D.C. to chronicle the final days of the war. As they travel across the country, they encounter a wide array of dangers, and discover exactly what it means to be a journalist in a war zone. Featuring a genuinely great performance from Kirsten Dunst, Civil War is well worth checking out. Civil War | Official Trailer HD | A24

Monkey Man (2024) Play 121m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Dev Patel, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash Directed by Dev Patel Watch on Amazon Dev Patel’s directorial debut has lots of flair, and while the movie’s plotting isn’t perfect, Monkey Man has more than enough gritty action to compensate for it. The film follows an underground fighter who finds his way into the elite echelons of power and is able to enact revenge as a result. Monkey Man is all the proof we need that Patel could be an outstanding James Bond, but what’s even more exciting about the project is what it suggests about Patel’s directorial capabilities. Once the plotting is nailed down, Patel will be a force both in front of and behind the camera. Monkey Man | Official Trailer

The Fall Guy (2024) Play 126m Genre Action, Comedy, Romance Stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Directed by David Leitch Watch on Peacock A fun, thrilling action movie in a more old-fashioned mold, The Fall Guy follows a stunt performer who comes out of retirement to work on his crush’s first directorial effort. When the star of the movie goes missing, he springs into real-world action to save the movie and the star. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling are key to the movie’s overall success, as their charisma allows the film to overcome its weakest moments. Overall, though, The Fall Guy is the kind of blockbuster we should want more of, filled with genuinely great stunts and enough solid jokes to remind you just how fun movies can be. The Fall Guy | Official Trailer