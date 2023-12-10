The cast isn't the only thing we know

As cinematic franchises go, Mad Max is expanding at a snail’s pace. George Miller and Byron Kennedy introduced Mel Gibson’s titular anti-hero in the original Mad Max in 1979, which was followed by a sequel two years later called The Road Warrior, and a third film, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, in 1985.

Then 30 years later, Miller revived the franchise in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road. But this time, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) wasn’t even the most popular character in his own movie. Instead, Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa was the breakout heroine and is now the star of her own upcoming prequel movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Although the new film won’t arrive until next year, we already know quite a bit about it.

Why is Anya Taylor-Joy starring in Furiosa instead of Charlize Theron?

Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the lead because this is a prequel film that serves as Furiosa’s origin story. Theron is also 21 years older than Taylor-Joy, and the story will presumably play into Furiosa’s relative youth. She’s not an Imperator yet, but this will be her trial by fire.

What’s the movie about?

Before she became a warrior, Furiosa lived in the Green Place of Many Mothers. At some point in her past, Furiosa was kidnapped by the Biker Horde and forced to live among them. In the film, Furiosa finds herself in the middle of a war between two tyrants as she tries to find her way back home.

Who is Chris Hemsworth playing in Furiosa?

Marvel’s Thor star, Chris Hemsworth, is taking a rare villainous role in Furiosa. He’s playing Warlord Dementus, the leader of the Biker Horde and Furiosa’s captor. He is the single biggest obstacle in the way of Furiosa’s freedom and one of two tyrants in a war for control of the Wasteland.

Is Mad Max in this film?

If Mad Max is making an appearance, it’s being held as a surprise for now. Max and Furiosa didn’t know each other before Fury Road, so any meeting between those two characters in this film would seemingly contradict that.

Who else is starring in Furiosa?

Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus, with Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, and Daniel Webster as War Boy. Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Quaden Bayles, and Lachy Hulme also star in the film in currently unrevealed roles.

Is there a trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

There is, and it looks like director George Miller is still at the top of his game. It’s hard to make out much of the plot from this footage, but it certainly looks exciting.

When will Furiosa hit theaters?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on May 24, 2024.

