 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Everything we know about the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

The cast isn't the only thing we know

Blair Marnell
By
Anya Taylor-Joy is Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
Warner Bros. Pictures

As cinematic franchises go, Mad Max is expanding at a snail’s pace. George Miller and Byron Kennedy introduced Mel Gibson’s titular anti-hero in the original Mad Max in 1979, which was followed by a sequel two years later called The Road Warrior, and a third film, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, in 1985.

Then 30 years later, Miller revived the franchise in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road. But this time, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) wasn’t even the most popular character in his own movie. Instead, Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa was the breakout heroine and is now the star of her own upcoming prequel movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Although the new film won’t arrive until next year, we already know quite a bit about it.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Why is Anya Taylor-Joy starring in Furiosa instead of Charlize Theron?

Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the lead because this is a prequel film that serves as Furiosa’s origin story. Theron is also 21 years older than Taylor-Joy, and the story will presumably play into Furiosa’s relative youth. She’s not an Imperator yet, but this will be her trial by fire.

Recommended Videos

What’s the movie about?

Before she became a warrior, Furiosa lived in the Green Place of Many Mothers. At some point in her past, Furiosa was kidnapped by the Biker Horde and forced to live among them. In the film, Furiosa finds herself in the middle of a war between two tyrants as she tries to find her way back home.

Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is Chris Hemsworth playing in Furiosa?

Marvel’s Thor star, Chris Hemsworth, is taking a rare villainous role in Furiosa. He’s playing Warlord Dementus, the leader of the Biker Horde and Furiosa’s captor. He is the single biggest obstacle in the way of Furiosa’s freedom and one of two tyrants in a war for control of the Wasteland.

Related

Is Mad Max in this film?

If Mad Max is making an appearance, it’s being held as a surprise for now. Max and Furiosa didn’t know each other before Fury Road, so any meeting between those two characters in this film would seemingly contradict that.

Who else is starring in Furiosa?

Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus, with Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, and Daniel Webster as War Boy. Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Quaden Bayles, and Lachy Hulme also star in the film in currently unrevealed roles.

Is there a trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

There is, and it looks like director George Miller is still at the top of his game. It’s hard to make out much of the plot from this footage, but it certainly looks exciting.

When will Furiosa hit theaters?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on May 24, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Everything You Need to Know About Winter Olympics Skiing
Olympic skiier doing a slalom.

Many of the Winter Olympic sports are somewhat hard to relate to. How many of us have actually pushed a bobsled and jumped in, racing down an icy track, or tried curling, luge, or biathlon for that matter? While these events are still engaging to watch, there’s something to be said about watching a sport you’ve tried yourself or can at least imagine more easily. The various skiing events at the Winter Olympics are crowd pleasers for this very reason. Whether you are still a season pass holder at your favorite ski mountain or never made it back on downhill skis since your early days on the bunny slope, more of us have probably hit the slopes on a pair of skis than a ice track on a luge sled.
That said, the skiing events at the Winter Olympics are still foreign to plenty of people, and there are quite a few Olympic skiing events to keep track of. However, we’ve compiled a guide to the skiing events at the Winter Olympics, including the sports of alpine skiing, ski jumping, and freestyle skiing, to help you prepare for watching the Winter Olympics. Also, be sure to check out our guide to cross-country skiing events at the Winter Olympics.

What Are the Skiing Sports At the Winter Olympics?

Read more
Everything You Need to Know About Gilbert Burns Before UFC 264
everything you need to know about gilbert burns ufc fighter profile

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is happening tonight, bringing with it one of the most star-studded main cards of 2021 that features some of the best talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Among them is Brazilian mixed martial artist and champion grappler Gilbert "Durinho" Burns, who will be facing Stephen Thompson as the co-main event. If you're looking forward to watching the UFC 264 live stream online this evening and want to know more about one of the top fighters who will be entering the Octagon, read on to learn everything you need to know about Gilbert Burns. Then, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 264 PPV so you can watch it live tonight.

UFC 264 is shaping up to be one of the biggest MMA exhibitions of the year. The co-main event (taking place before the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor) features second-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, who most recently challenged Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 258. Burns currently holds a professional record of 19 wins and four losses and sits at the number two spot on the UFC welterweight roster behind Colby Covington.

Read more
Everything You Need to Know About Israel Adesanya Before UFC 263
Israel Adesanya at a press conference for a UFC event.

As the world's largest mixed martial arts league, it's no surprise that the Ultimate Fighting Championship boasts the best talent in the world of MMA -- but, as with any sport, there are always going to be a few stars that shine brighter than the others. Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, is one of those stars and a man that every fan of mixed martial arts should be familiar with. Here's everything you need to know about "The Last Stylebender."
Buy PPV
Adesanya was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1989, where he grew up and went to school. He took a shine to martial arts at a young age and enrolled in an after-school Taekwondo club before his mother removed him from it following an injury. This temporarily cooled the boy's interest in combat sports, and his parents later made the decision to relocate to New Zealand in order to pursue better educational opportunities for their children.

More UFC

Read more