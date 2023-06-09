 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Behold the most insane, street-legal go-karts for grown-ass adults

Treehouses and Hot Wheels were the stuff of boyhood dreams. But legit go-karts were where the real fun was at

Mike Richard
By
Ariel Atom 4 open-cockpit racecar, parked with sunset in the background.
Arielna

Tricked-out treehouses, Nerf slingshots, retro gaming consoles, Hot Wheels cars — all the trappings of a picture-perfect childhood. But the epitome of boyhood rad-ness? Go-karts. They were fast, loud, and undeniably dangerous, which, of course, made them irresistible to most of us.

Fast-forward a decade or three. You may be (mostly) grown up now, but you can still relive your street-racing glory days. Some automakers are thinking way outside the box with compact, adult-friendly “racecars.” Behold the world’s best street-legal go-karts for adults.

Recommended Videos

Wimmer-RST KTM X-Bow GT parked on pavement near a green open field.

Wimmer-RST KTM X-Bow GT

For 20 years, the good folks at Germany’s Wimmer-RST have been chip-tuning anything with an engine to within an inch of its life. It focuses on bringing race track-worthy performance to street-legal rides. So, its Limited Edition transformation of the stock, but already stunning KTM X-Bow (pronounced “crossbow”) to an absurd, open-cockpit rocket made perfect sense.

Related

From the available lineup, we think the flagship GT trim is the only way to fly. It’s tuned to a max 435 horsepower — enough to propel it to 62 mph in just under 3 seconds and to 124 mph in less than 10.

Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring Autocycle racing out of a tunnel toward the camera.
Polaris

Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring Autocycle

If Batman had a daily driver, it’d likely be Polaris’ Slingshot Grand Touring autocycle. It’s the tamest, most “livable” go-kart on this list, with car-like creature comforts, including touchscreen navigation, quilted touring seats, and a solid 100-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system. However, the door-free design, removable hardtop, and GM 2.4-liter four-banger pushing a respectable 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque make this more of an adult go-kart than a traditional drop-top sports car.

Vanderhall Carmel Three-Wheeler car in blue, isolated on a plain white background.
Vanderhall

Vanderhall Carmel Roadster

Like Britain’s legendary Morgan Motor Company, Vanderhall builds street-legal go-karts (though they both prefer the term “roadsters”) for the discerning gentleman. While its competitors tout outrageous, over-the-top designs, Vanderhall deftly blends marine-inspired sleekness with the looks of vintage, early 20th-century racecars. Make no mistake, though: Under the hood, its offerings boast plenty of power. The flagship Carmel Roadster pushes 194 horsepower and 203 lb-feet of torque thanks to a 1.5L GM turbocharged four-cylinder. The removable roof, swing-out doors, and 19-inch wheels make it all the more fun to drive.

Ariel Atom 3RS open-air sports car parked on pavement with desert mountains in the background.
Ariel

Ariel Atom 3RS

The Ariel Atom racecar is basically a street-legal go-kart for automotive purists. It strips away the frivolous luxuries of every traditional sports car and even those of most of its competitors. This is a high-performance, no-nonsense, race-track-ready ride built for speed and fun. In the early 2000s, it became the world’s third-fastest-accelerating production car, just behind the Bugatti Veyron, and has since continued to make and break dozens of records. If speed is your priority, it doesn’t get any better than the Atom. Just bring your wallet — a customized version of the company’s flagship, built-to-order Ariel Atom 3RS starts near $120,000. They’re so popular that you’ll be lucky to even find one.

Campagna Motors T-REX RR three-wheel sports car.
Campagna Motors

Campagna Motors T-REX RR

The compact footprint of the original three-wheel T-REX 16SP likely resembles the go-karts of your boyhood dreams. This next iteration of the OG T-REX — the T-REX RR — is the latest flagship offering from Montreal’s Campagna Motors. It’s bolder, faster, more aggressive, and just plain cooler in every way. Like the Ariel Atom, this is a pared-down “skeleton” ride built for speed. Liberal use of carbon fiber, composites, and high-tech alloys helps trim the weight down to a scant 1,098 pounds. Coupled with a 208-horsepower, 4-cylinder Kawasaki engine, the T-REX accelerates to 60 in less than 4 seconds, pulling 1.3 smile-inducing lateral g’s in the process. And all that power feels a whole lot faster in an open-cockpit ride than in a traditional roadster.

For roadster lovers, automotive purists, or anyone who just feels the need for speed, it’s hard to beat a street-legal go-kart. If raw, open-cockpit driving isn’t your style, though — if “traditional” supercars are more your thing — check out the fastest cars in the world right now. Or, if you like things extra spicy, these are the world’s fastest motorcycles.

Editors' Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
What the EPA’s new proposed rules about electric vehicles mean for car buyers
If you plan to purchase a vehicle, read this first
EPA plague in the U.S.

President Biden has witnessed enormous growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales since taking office, with sales tripling and the total amount of available models doubling. For example, over 130,000 public charging stations for electric cars have been deployed across the United States, indicating a 40% increase over prior years.

In addition, since Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, the private sector has spent over $120 billion in domestic electric vehicle and battery production. Now the EPA has introduced new rules and regulations surrounding EVs to further accelerate America's movements toward more environmentally friendly automobiles. 

Read more
Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 production is taking longer than anticipated
Production delays hit Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90: What’s behind the extended production time?
Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 on stage during unveiling ceremony

Last month, Volvo unveiled the new 2025 Polestar 4. It’s an electric SUV that will compete against the Tesla Model X — but it will be cheaper with a price tag of around $60,000. The 2024 Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 were also unveiled late last year as part of the Swedish carmaker’s plan to bring an all-electric vehicle lineup to the U.S.  

Both the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 were scheduled for production in mid-2023 with delivery slated for later this year. However, the production plans have changed and Polestar says we have to wait until early 2024 for the new Polestar and Volvo cars. What's the reason for the pushback? It has something to do with software issues. 
Polestar needs more time to develop and test the software
According to the Swedish automaker, it needs "additional time for final software development" before manufacturing the Polestar 3. Since the Volvo EX90 shares the same platform as the Polestar 3, it will also be affected. However, the automaker clarified that the upcoming Polestar 4 won't be affected and it will be delivered on the initial schedule.

Read more
Mercedes Benz’s new AMG SL 43 is a gorgeous RWD, F1-inspired beast
If you need to go fast and look good doing it, we've got the car for you
Front view of AMG SL 43

Two years ago, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the SL Roadster, also known as the R232. Mercedes-AMG reimagined it by adding a new fabric roof, modern tech modification, and a standard two-plus-two seating layout. Two variants of the R232 were immediately available for sale in the U.S. — the AMG SL 63 and AMG SL 55.

There was just one thing missing — the entry-level SL Roadster dubbed the AMG SL 43, was not made available in the U.S. despite it being sold in Europe. Luckily, Mercedes-AMG just announced that the AMG SL 43 will be available to order in the U.S. starting this summer.

Read more