Honda has a Gold Wing for five types of touring

American Honda’s Gold Wing touring motorcycle is an icon and a platform for advances in two-wheel touring power, comfort, and safety. This year’s lineup includes five Gold Wing models with different levels of touring capability, ease of operation, and rider and passenger protection.

Why Honda has five Gold Wing variants



Honda is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, with millions of devotees. The company produces multiple models and variants of every type of motorcycle, including the Gold Wing. The company’s customer pool is so large that it can isolate a range of interests and preferences within every category.

Honda appeals to different types of touring bike buyers, for example, because the company knows that some riders only want to ride relatively short distances—what many would term cruising—but those customers want to ride in comfort on the largest Honda motorcycle. For others, touring means as much storage capacity as possible and the best available passenger comfort features.

Many Gold Wing buyers prefer maximum rider involvement, which translates to a manual transmission, while others opt for the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission. Some also want the assurance suggested by an airbag. Honda has a Gold Wing for each type of touring motorcycle rider.

The five 2024 Honda Gold Wing models

The five 2024 Gold Wing models share many standard features, including an 1833 cc liquid-cooled Unicam six-cylinder engine with throttle-by-wire, a twin-spar aluminum frame, and an electric windscreen. They are also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can personalize their bikes with a wide range of accessories and upgrades, but the following are the five models with starting prices that include a standard $775 destination charge.