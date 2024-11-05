 Skip to main content
2024 Honda Gold Wing: five ways to tour

Honda has a Gold Wing for five types of touring

A Honda Gold Wing and a Honda Gold Wing Tour Airbag Automatic DCT parked by the side of a mountain road.
American Honda

American Honda’s Gold Wing touring motorcycle is an icon and a platform for advances in two-wheel touring power, comfort, and safety. This year’s lineup includes five Gold Wing models with different levels of touring capability, ease of operation, and rider and passenger protection.

Why Honda has five Gold Wing variants

Two people riding a Honda Gold Wing on a mountain road with mountains and valleys in the background.
Honda is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, with millions of devotees. The company produces multiple models and variants of every type of motorcycle, including the Gold Wing. The company’s customer pool is so large that it can isolate a range of interests and preferences within every category.

Honda appeals to different types of touring bike buyers, for example, because the company knows that some riders only want to ride relatively short distances—what many would term cruising—but those customers want to ride in comfort on the largest Honda motorcycle. For others, touring means as much storage capacity as possible and the best available passenger comfort features.

Many Gold Wing buyers prefer maximum rider involvement, which translates to a manual transmission, while others opt for the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission. Some also want the assurance suggested by an airbag. Honda has a Gold Wing for each type of touring motorcycle rider.

The five 2024 Honda Gold Wing models

2024 Honda Gold Wing.
2024 Honda Gold Wing. American Honda
2024 Honda Gold Wing Automatic DCT.
2024 Honda Gold Wing Automatic DCT American Honda
2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour.
2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour American Honda
2024 honda goldwing gold wing tour automatic dct
2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour Automatic DCT American Honda
2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour Airbag Automatic DCT.
2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour Airbag Automatic DCT American Honda

The five 2024 Gold Wing models share many standard features, including an 1833 cc liquid-cooled Unicam six-cylinder engine with throttle-by-wire, a twin-spar aluminum frame, and an electric windscreen. They are also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can personalize their bikes with a wide range of accessories and upgrades, but the following are the five models with starting prices that include a standard $775 destination charge.

  • 2024 Honda Gold Wing: Starts at $25,475
  • 2024 Honda Gold Wing Automatic DCT: Starts at $26,475
  • 2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour: Starts at $29,475
  • 2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour Automatic DCT: Starts at $30,475
  • 2024 Honda Gold Wing Tour Airbag Automatic DCT: Starts at $33,775

F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024: Verstappen wins decisively
All teams tested tires while Verstappen and Norris led the race for 18 of 19 laps
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

It was like the beginning of the F1 2024 season at the United States Grand Prix Sprint race on Saturday afternoon, October 19. Red Bull F1 driver and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen started the race in the pole position and was never threatened while keeping the lead and winning the 19-lap competition easily. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris were second and third in the Sprint.

Verstappen's Grand Prix dominance during the first five weeks of the season was so great that many expected he'd be uncontested as he drove for his fourth Championship. After the fifth race, however, issues with the Red Bull race car and winning performances by other drivers, particularly Lando Norris, opened the opportunities for both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. McLaren is ahead of Red Bull, and Norris has been closing the points gap for the Drivers' Championship. Before the USGP, with six Grand Prix remaining in the season, including three with Sprints, the gamble was whether Norris could catch up to Verstappen's points lead before the season ended. Today, with the Sprint finished, the direction turned, and Verstappen strengthened his lead.
Why the Sprint race matters
The FIA Formula 1 organization added Sprint races to a limited number of Grand Prix in a season (currently no more than six) to give race fans who attend in person or stream the race events an additional exciting event during the weekend. Sprints are held the day before the Grand Prix, so people who didn't care much about watching practice sessions and qualifying events would have an excellent reason to attend or watch during an additional day. The top eight drivers win Championship points, too, with eight points for the winner, seven points for 2nd place, and so on, so the eighth place driver wins 1 point. The extra 8 points for the winner can be a good boost, even though it's less than one-third of the points for winning the Grand Prix, which awards 25 points to the winner and decreases more rapidly, so the tenth place driver gets the final point.
What the Sprint race results suggest for the Grand Prix
Because Verstappen won so handily in the Sprint race, Sunday's Grand Prix could be a bellwether for the rest of the season. If Verstappen wins, it may dishearten McLaren because, besides making the math of the Championship points harder to beat with so few remaining races, the feeling around the track may be that Red Bull's upgrades for this race have finally fixed the midseason issues.

F1 United States Grand Prix preview: teams test the last major upgrades of 2024
The US Grand Prix in Austin may decide the season's outcomes
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

The four-week break since the Singapore Grand Prix has allowed the teams to make the last significant race car upgrades for the 2024 F1 racing season. With potential changes in the driver and team competitions, the last six of the 24 races this year could be exciting. The October 12-21 United States F1 Grand Prix 2024 in Auston, Texas kicks off the last part of the season with unexpected opportunities for teams that aren't Red Bull Racing. 

Since four of the six races are in the Americas, the race time zones also make it more convenient for U.S. fans who livestream the races.
Why the US Grand Prix matters
It's officially the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, and this race is a big deal for the F1 teams and fans. Teams will see if the upgrades they made during the four-week break, the last break of the season, pay off with better performance.

2025 Honda Grom: refreshed style, same fun with Honda’s smile machine
The Grom is a smile-magnet motorcycle for less the cost of some e-bikes
2025 Honda Grom three abreast in a city street.

Honda Motorsports introduced the fourth-generation Honda Grom for 2025. The biggest change in the new generation Grom is styling, leaning toward a sportier look. Honda also created a selection of new accessories for the bike often included in lists of the most beginner-friendly motorcycles.
Why make a big deal out of a small motorcycle?

Honda single-handedly took the threat out of motorcycling for millions of Americans in the 1960s with its "You meet the nicest people on a Honda campaign." When Honda introduced the original Grom in 2014, the motorcycle giant may have been following the same game plan by offering an innocuous small bike that put smiles on observers and riders alike. But then something happened. The Honda Grom has become one of the top-selling models not just for Honda but for the entire motorcycle industry.

