Dometic’s new CFX5 portable fridges have us rethinking our beloved Yeti coolers

Dometic already set us down the boujee path of ditching our precious Pelican and Yeti coolers in favor of portable fridges (or “electric coolers,” if you like) for overlanding and car camping. Now, the company is upping the ante yet again with its premium CFX5 lineup.

The CFX5 series is the big brother to Dometic’s existing CFX2 line of budget-friendly portable fridges. That means it is more expensive, but it’s also better in every way. According to the brand, the biggest upgrade is in the use of Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP), a technology that reduces weight and saves energy. Translation: Lighter, more efficient fridges. VIPs allow Dometic to use thinner insulated panels, which cut the bulk and to make its latest and greatest fridges even more compact.

Dometic is also touting a much-improved compressor. The new VMSO 3.5 (that’s “variable motor speed optimization”) auto adjusts its output to maintain the desired temperature. That means it only works as hard as it has to conserve energy and provide a more consistent interior temp.

Other features exclusive to the CFX5 series include a high-res color display, an alert when the lid isn’t closed properly, and an 18-watt QC 3.0 USB port for fast charging your smaller tech gadgets without wasting the otherwise used port on your portable power station.

The Dometic CFX5 series portable fridge is available right now via and directly from . It’s available in five sizes, including the entry-level, 25-liter option ($800 MSRP) and the flagship 95DZ — a 95-liter monster with dual-zone fridge/freezer capabilities for $1,400.