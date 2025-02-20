 Skip to main content
Are more people staying active and joining gyms to boost mental health? New data

Getting your muscles moving has physical and mental benefits.

By
In the past, when I first started really working out, it was usually because I wanted to prioritize my health, shed a few pounds, and tone up. I didn’t fully realize the mood-boosting perks and mental health benefits until after those endorphins were flowing and my muscles were moving. Going for a run, lifting weights and using the machines, or doing a dance or yoga workout always elevates my mood and lifts my spirits by the time I’m done.

The word’s out, and research continues to highlight the benefits of exercise for mental health, from reducing anxiety and depression to improving self-esteem and cognitive functioning. Recent data revealed that more people are staying active and joining gyms to boost mental health.

New data

Research recently released by Savanta on behalf of UKActive yielded interesting results. Over 8,374 adults in the United Kingdom were polled through January, April, July, and September 2024. Here’s what the researchers unveiled:

  • Three-quarters or 77% of gym members with long-term health conditions became more active to boost their mental health and improve strength and fitness.
  • Over half, or 56% of all gym users, say their membership is important in helping them to follow medical advice and manage a short- or long-term health condition like diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, and mental health conditions.

Gym users with at least one long-term health condition

With regards to gym users with at least one long-term health condition, the researchers found that:

Can physical activity help prevent disease?

Impressively, some research shows that implementing daily physical activity and exercise prevention interventions reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease by 80%, type 2 diabetes by 90%, and more. Research from Sport England reported that physical activity helps prevent 57,000 cases of dementia a year in England, 600,000 cases of type 2 diabetes a year, and saves £540m by reducing health visits to the general practitioner.

More people are recognizing that joining the gym, becoming more active, and prioritizing your fitness have proven benefits for your physical and mental health. Time to roll out that yoga mat, pack your gym bag, or slip on your favorite running shoes.

