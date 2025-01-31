 Skip to main content
North Face’s hiking collection expands with two new techy additions

North Face releases new hiking shoes

By
back side of heel of north face offtrail hiking boot
North Face / North Face

When exploring the outdoors, there’s no doubt that North Face has a lengthy history and experience. Known for its excellent selection of outdoor items that provide warmth, support, and protection, it seems natural that the brand also knows how to create quality footwear. While North Face’s Offtrail hiking collection isn’t as vast as other brands, it’s full of great choices that can easily withstand all your hiking adventures. In their recent release, North Face expanded their hiking collection with two distinct designs made for hikers. Besides North Face’s expected brand quality, these new releases have many styles and modern features that can easily compete with your favorite current brands. With these additions, North Face adds techy features that bring a classic rugged design into the modern era. 

Trekking with North Face Offtrail Hike sneakers and boots

side product photo of north face offtrail hiking boot
North Face / North Face

North Face has introduced the Offtrail Hike LT Mid GORE-TEX Boots and Offtrail Hike GORE-TEX Shoes for their latest drop. In the latter, the brand has introduced a protective toe cap, a durable SURFACE CTRL rubber outsole, and a rugged waterproof GORE-TEX membrane. Designed as a chunky sneaker, the Offtrail Hike GORE-TEX shoes are made for any hiker. Available in three colorways, this techy sneaker is the perfect way to add robust footwear technology into your closet with sleek and stylish hues. Retailing for $185, this classic hiking sneaker option is a timeless silhouette that can easily take you from the trails to the city. 

North Face’s second release is a similar design but in a hiking boot. Available in the same three colorways, the Offtrail Hike LT Mid GORE-TEX Boots are a lightweight hiking boot option with ample ankle protection. Perfect for more rugged terrain and extreme weather conditions, the LT Mid GORE-TEX boot also includes a waterproof membrane that allows users to feel comfortable and sturdy in their footwear. Despite the added material around the ankle, the boot remains a lightweight and flexible option that can easily help you maneuver any trail. While the LT Mid boot is slightly more difficult to style in everyday situations, it’s certainly a shoe made for trendy hikers. Retailing for $200, the LT Mid GORE-TEX boot is available via North Face’s web store, with its sneaker counterpart.

