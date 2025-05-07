 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This popular European country has been issued a travel advisory despite record tourism in 2025

The United States is cautioning travelers who are visiting Spain this summer

By
Madrid
NakNakNak / Pixabay

Spain may be breaking tourism records in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped new warnings from government officials.

The United States is cautioning travelers heading to Spain this summer, where over 17 million visitors arrived in just the first quarter, a 5.7% jump from last year and the busiest tourism season ever recorded in the country. But as visitor numbers soar, so do safety concerns. 

Recommended Videos

Canada just issued a fresh advisory urging travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to an increased threat of terrorism. The U.S. still maintains its own Level 2 advisory, first issued in December 2024, citing terrorism and civil unrest, and it hasn’t been lifted, despite Spain’s booming visitor numbers.

Related

How to navigate Spain in the coming months

Begur Spain
ELG21 / Pixabay

If you’re planning a trip to Spain this summer, a little preparation can go a long way. With record-breaking crowds already flooding popular destinations, expect packed streets, long wait times, and limited availability at top restaurants and attractions. Booking your accommodations, tours, and dining experiences well in advance is essential if you want to avoid disappointment.

High temperatures in cities like Madrid and Barcelona can make walking tours and sightseeing physically demanding, so plan for heat: stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and don’t underestimate the power of a well-timed gelato break.

If you haven’t booked your trip yet, consider exploring lesser-known destinations, like quiet beach towns or rural villages, that offer a more relaxed pace and fewer crowds. No matter where you go, practice basic travel safety: keep your valuables secure, remain aware of your surroundings, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time alerts and support in case of emergencies.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The European nation was ranked as the best destination to move to in 2025
Iceland ranks high for quality of life, safety, and more
Field and mountain in Iceland

Looking to relocate in 2025? Remitly’s new Immigration Index has ranked the best countries to move to based on 24 key factors, including cost of living, employment opportunities, healthcare, safety, and overall happiness. After analyzing 82 nations, one European country emerged as the best destination for expats.

Iceland takes the number one spot, scoring high for happiness, safety, and financial stability, though it comes with a higher cost of living. The country boasts gorgeous natural landscapes, a strong social welfare system, and one of the world’s highest minimum wages and annual salaries.

Read more
These are the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025, according to a new study
Laos comes in first place at only $22 per day
Laos

For travelers seeking an affordable getaway in 2025, HelloSafe has unveiled a new study ranking the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. The research analyzed 131 countries, factoring in the average daily cost of accommodations, food, and local transportation. The study highlights Asia and Africa as prime regions for low-cost travel, offering wonderful experiences without a hefty price tag.

Topping the list is Laos, where travelers can explore stunning mountains, waterfalls, and temples for just $22 per day. Kazakhstan follows at $27 per day, while Rwanda takes third place at $29.60 per day. 
The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list

Read more
Data reveals the best European countries for Americans seeking affordable 5-star stays in 2025
Looking for a luxurious stay without breaking the bank?
Paros Greece

In a new study conducted by Kinglike Concierge, the 20 most affordable European countries for Americans seeking a luxurious vacation in 2025 have been revealed. Their European Budget Luxury Travel Index highlights destinations where travelers can indulge in 5-star experiences without breaking the bank.

At the top of the list is Greece, with an average cost of $1,329 for a week-long stay for one person. While popular spots like Mykonos and Athens can be expensive, the study found that exploring lesser-known areas can offer more affordable 5-star accommodations. Following closely are Spain and Germany, both priced at $1,529 per person per week. 

Read more