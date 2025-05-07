This popular European country has been issued a travel advisory despite record tourism in 2025

Spain may be breaking tourism records in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped new warnings from government officials.

The United States is cautioning travelers heading to Spain this summer, where over 17 million visitors arrived in just the first quarter, a 5.7% jump from last year and the busiest tourism season ever recorded in the country. But as visitor numbers soar, so do safety concerns.

Canada just issued a fresh advisory urging travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to an increased threat of terrorism. The U.S. still maintains its own Level 2 advisory, first issued in December 2024, citing terrorism and civil unrest, and it hasn’t been lifted, despite Spain’s booming visitor numbers.

How to navigate Spain in the coming months

If you’re planning a trip to Spain this summer, a little preparation can go a long way. With record-breaking crowds already flooding popular destinations, expect packed streets, long wait times, and limited availability at top restaurants and attractions. Booking your accommodations, tours, and dining experiences well in advance is essential if you want to avoid disappointment.

High temperatures in cities like Madrid and Barcelona can make walking tours and sightseeing physically demanding, so plan for heat: stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and don’t underestimate the power of a well-timed gelato break.

If you haven’t booked your trip yet, consider exploring lesser-known destinations, like quiet beach towns or rural villages, that offer a more relaxed pace and fewer crowds. No matter where you go, practice basic travel safety: keep your valuables secure, remain aware of your surroundings, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time alerts and support in case of emergencies.