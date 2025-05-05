How one dad traveled to 30 countries with two kids under 4 (and stayed sane)

Traveling with kids can feel a little overwhelming, even for those of us without any! Honestly, there are days I can barely get myself through airport security without a minor meltdown (mine, not a toddler’s). So it’s completely fair if the idea of navigating international airports, jet lag, and public transport with little ones in tow feels like a lot. But here’s the thing: being nervous about family travel doesn’t mean you should skip it.

To prove just how doable, and even fun, it can be, I chatted with Tamiz Ahmed, seasoned family traveler and Co-Founder of bootstrapped baby registry Poppylist. Tamiz is a tech founder and dad of two kids under 4, and somehow, in just four years, he and his family have managed to visit 30 destinations around the world, from Japan to Portugal, Australia to Denmark.

In this interview, Tamiz shares his go-to travel tips for flying with kids, how to carve out space for adult activities (yes, it’s possible), and his favorite kid-friendly destinations. Whether you’re a new parent or just trying to figure out how to make family vacations more enjoyable for everyone, Tamiz offers plenty of wisdom.

Interview with Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: With two kids under 4, how do you plan and pack for a trip to make sure everyone stays comfortable and entertained, especially on long flights?

Ahmed: Packing is relatively easy at this point. We keep a list of all essentials we need to take on every trip (diapers, wipes, baby monitor, sound machine, etc) and then vary the clothing needs based on the length of the trip and the climate of our destination. We also are very selective on any toys we take, usually just a small set of leggos or magnatiles which the kids can use when there is some downtime at our hotel or Airbnb. As for entertainment on long flights, we typically try to take red-eye flights to ensure that the majority of the flight, they will sleep on. We don’t allow screen time for our 18-month-old, and our 4-year-old is only allowed to watch screens on airplanes, so daytime flights tend to be quite a bit more difficult. But we also pack my 4-year-old’s backpack with all her coloring supplies (her #1 passion) so she can usually spend a few hours on a daytime flight engrossed in her artwork.

The Manual: Have you discovered any travel hacks or tips for flying or navigating airports with toddlers that might make the process smoother for other parents?

Ahmed: Having an airport routine and assigned roles has been critical to our success while traveling. Specifically with airports, we always pack all our non-essentials for the travel journey into our checked bags to keep our on-plane luggage to a minimum. We’ve intentionally purchased travel-friendly gear like our YOYO stroller, that make the security process a breeze. An investment in TSA Precheck is also a lifesaver, as anything that reduces the amount of work you, as the parent, need to do is crucial. We also try to arrive at the airport well in advance, primarily to allow our kids to run around a bit before being strapped in for several hours. This also allows for a low-stress experience when we’re trying to get them fed and to use the bathroom before flights.

The Manual: How do you involve your kids in the trip planning process? Do they have any favorite activities or destinations they get excited about?

Ahmed: My kids aren’t too picky at this stage on where they want to go, they just know they love to travel! My wife and I tend to pick the destinations based on other factors. For example, after a busy fall with school and activities, we’re more likely to opt for a short beach vacation. For an end of summer trip, a European adventure may align better.

The Manual: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced while traveling with young kids, and how do you overcome them?

Ahmed: The biggest challenge for us has been making sure my kids are eating properly when we’re in new places. To facilitate this, we try to make sure our first meal in a new place is somewhere where we can get some very basic items for the kids. If it’s breakfast, we’ll go to a restaurant (or ideally a hotel breakfast buffet) that serves eggs, cereal, yogurt, and fruit. If it’s lunch or dinner time, pasta and pizza are our best friends. If we’re staying in an Airbnb, even better, because we’ll load up on basic groceries and snacks that will keep our kids happy for the duration of our stay.

The Manual: You’ve traveled to so many diverse places. Are there any destinations that you’ve found to be especially family-friendly, and what made them stand out for you?

Ahmed: Most places in Europe we’ve visited have been extremely family-friendly, but Copenhagen stands out as the best of that group. We had heard that Denmark in general is a very family focused country, and our experience certainly affirmed that. The people there are very accommodating and patient with families with young kids, which is especially calming in higher stress environments like airports and restaurants. Additionally, Copenhagen has countless parks and playgrounds with various themes around the city, which is basically a toddlers dream come true.

The Manual: What’s your philosophy when it comes to introducing your kids to new cultures and experiences? How do you make those moments educational and fun for them?

Ahmed: While my kids are happy to travel anywhere, we try to target places that will allow for them to have experiences that are different from our day to day life at home. For example, on our trips to Copenhagen and Amsterdam, our sole mode of transportation after arriving in the city center was via bicycle. The girls both got to ride along with us, which is quite a bit different than our daily commute to their school in Bay Area traffic. Recently, we took a trip to Australia to visit some family, but also experience the unique wildlife they have there. The girls both got to feed kangaroos and pet koalas, and they still haven’t stopped talking about it!

The Manual: How do you manage to find a balance between planning kid-friendly activities and still carving out time for adult-only experiences on your trips?

Ahmed: This is always challenging, and my wife and I have yet to fully master it. Typically, when it’s just the two of us traveling with our kids (age 4 and 18 months), we tend to focus more on a schedule and activities that work for the kids. We definitely still include things the parents want to do, but certainly not everything, just the highest priority ones. We also try to travel with friends with kids when possible, and in those scenarios we’ll often tag team childcare to allow each set of parents time for themselves.

The Manual: How do you manage to stay flexible when things inevitably go off plan, especially when traveling with young kids?

Ahmed: The biggest tip I have is to not plan too much on any given day. Before having kids, my wife and I were much more aggressive with our trips and had our schedules packed from morning to night when exploring a new place. Now, we’re both more flexible and less ambitious with our plans. We typically will map out where we’ll eat that day and then a morning activity and then a post-lunch/nap activity. I’ve found that I tend to enjoy this type of travel much more, because it forces you to prioritize the activities that are most important, and then leaves ample time to get lost and explore areas of your destination you may have otherwise missed if sticking to a strict schedule.

The Manual: Have you found that traveling with young children has influenced the way you think about work-life balance? If so, how?

Ahmed: I love what I do for work, but nothing compares to time spent with my kids. And I hate to admit it, but that time is often taken for granted when we’re in our regular day-to-day routine at home. Travel has definitely allowed me to be more present with my kids, without the distractions of work (as much as startup life allows, at least). I now try to apply that same distraction-free mindset on a daily basis with my kids.

The Manual: What advice would you give to parents who are nervous about traveling with young children, especially for international trips?

Ahmed: Do it! There has been no better experience with my kids than introducing them to a new culture, or trying new food with them for the first time. If you’re nervous to travel internationally, start with a shorter, more familiar trip, such as Canada or Western Europe. These destinations will still allow for a unique experience, while feeling familiar enough to you and your kids. But in reality, kids are wonderful at adapting to their surroundings, it’s the parents that need to get comfortable.