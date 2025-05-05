 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How one dad traveled to 30 countries with two kids under 4 (and stayed sane)

Expert Tamiz Ahmed breaks down how to travel with young children

By
Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

Traveling with kids can feel a little overwhelming, even for those of us without any! Honestly, there are days I can barely get myself through airport security without a minor meltdown (mine, not a toddler’s). So it’s completely fair if the idea of navigating international airports, jet lag, and public transport with little ones in tow feels like a lot. But here’s the thing: being nervous about family travel doesn’t mean you should skip it.

To prove just how doable, and even fun, it can be, I chatted with Tamiz Ahmed, seasoned family traveler and Co-Founder of bootstrapped baby registry Poppylist. Tamiz is a tech founder and dad of two kids under 4, and somehow, in just four years, he and his family have managed to visit 30 destinations around the world, from Japan to Portugal, Australia to Denmark.

Recommended Videos

In this interview, Tamiz shares his go-to travel tips for flying with kids, how to carve out space for adult activities (yes, it’s possible), and his favorite kid-friendly destinations. Whether you’re a new parent or just trying to figure out how to make family vacations more enjoyable for everyone, Tamiz offers plenty of wisdom.

Related

Interview with Tamiz Ahmed

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: With two kids under 4, how do you plan and pack for a trip to make sure everyone stays comfortable and entertained, especially on long flights?

Ahmed: Packing is relatively easy at this point. We keep a list of all essentials we need to take on every trip (diapers, wipes, baby monitor, sound machine, etc) and then vary the clothing needs based on the length of the trip and the climate of our destination. We also are very selective on any toys we take, usually just a small set of leggos or magnatiles which the kids can use when there is some downtime at our hotel or Airbnb. As for entertainment on long flights, we typically try to take red-eye flights to ensure that the majority of the flight, they will sleep on. We don’t allow screen time for our 18-month-old, and our 4-year-old is only allowed to watch screens on airplanes, so daytime flights tend to be quite a bit more difficult. But we also pack my 4-year-old’s backpack with all her coloring supplies (her #1 passion) so she can usually spend a few hours on a daytime flight engrossed in her artwork.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: Have you discovered any travel hacks or tips for flying or navigating airports with toddlers that might make the process smoother for other parents?

Ahmed: Having an airport routine and assigned roles has been critical to our success while traveling. Specifically with airports, we always pack all our non-essentials for the travel journey into our checked bags to keep our on-plane luggage to a minimum. We’ve intentionally purchased travel-friendly gear like our YOYO stroller, that make the security process a breeze. An investment in TSA Precheck is also a lifesaver, as anything that reduces the amount of work you, as the parent, need to do is crucial. We also try to arrive at the airport well in advance, primarily to allow our kids to run around a bit before being strapped in for several hours. This also allows for a low-stress experience when we’re trying to get them fed and to use the bathroom before flights.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: How do you involve your kids in the trip planning process? Do they have any favorite activities or destinations they get excited about?

Ahmed: My kids aren’t too picky at this stage on where they want to go, they just know they love to travel! My wife and I tend to pick the destinations based on other factors. For example, after a busy fall with school and activities, we’re more likely to opt for a short beach vacation. For an end of summer trip, a European adventure may align better.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced while traveling with young kids, and how do you overcome them?

Ahmed: The biggest challenge for us has been making sure my kids are eating properly when we’re in new places. To facilitate this, we try to make sure our first meal in a new place is somewhere where we can get some very basic items for the kids. If it’s breakfast, we’ll go to a restaurant (or ideally a hotel breakfast buffet) that serves eggs, cereal, yogurt, and fruit. If it’s lunch or dinner time, pasta and pizza are our best friends. If we’re staying in an Airbnb, even better, because we’ll load up on basic groceries and snacks that will keep our kids happy for the duration of our stay.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: You’ve traveled to so many diverse places. Are there any destinations that you’ve found to be especially family-friendly, and what made them stand out for you?

Ahmed: Most places in Europe we’ve visited have been extremely family-friendly, but Copenhagen stands out as the best of that group. We had heard that Denmark in general is a very family focused country, and our experience certainly affirmed that. The people there are very accommodating and patient with families with young kids, which is especially calming in higher stress environments like airports and restaurants. Additionally, Copenhagen has countless parks and playgrounds with various themes around the city, which is basically a toddlers dream come true.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: What’s your philosophy when it comes to introducing your kids to new cultures and experiences? How do you make those moments educational and fun for them?

Ahmed: While my kids are happy to travel anywhere, we try to target places that will allow for them to have experiences that are different from our day to day life at home. For example, on our trips to Copenhagen and Amsterdam, our sole mode of transportation after arriving in the city center was via bicycle. The girls both got to ride along with us, which is quite a bit different than our daily commute to their school in Bay Area traffic. Recently, we took a trip to Australia to visit some family, but also experience the unique wildlife they have there. The girls both got to feed kangaroos and pet koalas, and they still haven’t stopped talking about it!

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: How do you manage to find a balance between planning kid-friendly activities and still carving out time for adult-only experiences on your trips?

Ahmed: This is always challenging, and my wife and I have yet to fully master it. Typically, when it’s just the two of us traveling with our kids (age 4 and 18 months), we tend to focus more on a schedule and activities that work for the kids. We definitely still include things the parents want to do, but certainly not everything, just the highest priority ones. We also try to travel with friends with kids when possible, and in those scenarios we’ll often tag team childcare to allow each set of parents time for themselves.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: How do you manage to stay flexible when things inevitably go off plan, especially when traveling with young kids?

Ahmed: The biggest tip I have is to not plan too much on any given day. Before having kids, my wife and I were much more aggressive with our trips and had our schedules packed from morning to night when exploring a new place. Now, we’re both more flexible and less ambitious with our plans. We typically will map out where we’ll eat that day and then a morning activity and then a post-lunch/nap activity. I’ve found that I tend to enjoy this type of travel much more, because it forces you to prioritize the activities that are most important, and then leaves ample time to get lost and explore areas of your destination you may have otherwise missed if sticking to a strict schedule.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: Have you found that traveling with young children has influenced the way you think about work-life balance? If so, how?

Ahmed: I love what I do for work, but nothing compares to time spent with my kids. And I hate to admit it, but that time is often taken for granted when we’re in our regular day-to-day routine at home. Travel has definitely allowed me to be more present with my kids, without the distractions of work (as much as startup life allows, at least). I now try to apply that same distraction-free mindset on a daily basis with my kids.

Tamiz Ahmed
Tamiz Ahmed

The Manual: What advice would you give to parents who are nervous about traveling with young children, especially for international trips?

Ahmed: Do it! There has been no better experience with my kids than introducing them to a new culture, or trying new food with them for the first time. If you’re nervous to travel internationally, start with a shorter, more familiar trip, such as Canada or Western Europe. These destinations will still allow for a unique experience, while feeling familiar enough to you and your kids. But in reality, kids are wonderful at adapting to their surroundings, it’s the parents that need to get comfortable.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
80 million travelers expected this Thanksgiving — find out where they’re going and how to avoid jams
A record number of drivers are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.
Cars in traffic

As Thanksgiving approaches, AAA’s 2024 Travel Forecast predicts a record-breaking 79.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period. This figure marks a 1.7 million increase from last year and surpasses pre-pandemic travel levels by 2 million, making Thanksgiving 2024 one of the busiest in history.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.” 
The most popular Thanksgiving destinations

Read more
Travel advisory warns of possible terrorism in this popular European country
The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisory for Italy
Canals in Burano, Venice, Italy

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel advisory for Italy, urging travelers to “exercise increased caution due to terrorism.” The updated warning, released after a routine safety review, highlights the potential for terrorist attacks across the popular European destination.

While the advisory does not cite any specific incidents or immediate threats, it notes that “terrorist attacks are possible in Italy” and could occur with little or no warning. Possible targets may include popular tourist sites, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, and places of religious importance. Major cultural events, parks, schools, and airports were also listed as potential areas of concern.
What does this mean for travelers?

Read more
Sri Lanka to offer free 30-day tourist visas to select countries
Starting October 1, Sri Lanka makes visiting easier
Mountains in Sri Lanka

Beginning October 1, Sri Lanka will offer free 30-day tourist visas to citizens from 35 nations, including the U.S. The six-month pilot program aims to boost tourism, a central part of the country’s economy. The policy waives the typical $50 fee and occurs during the island’s peak travel period, from December through mid-April.
Tourism rebounds in Sri Lanka

From the beginning of 2024 through August 19, Sri Lanka brought in 1.3 million tourists. Tourism revenue topped $1.5 billion from January through June, marking a 78% increase year over year. The country hopes to build on that success and end the year with $4 billion in revenue and 2.5 million visitors. The new visa program and the country’s “You’ll Come Back for More” global tourism marketing campaign look to keep the momentum going. 

Read more