 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Copenhagen has a new program to encourage sustainable tourism with these perks

Copehagen rewards tourists who make sustainable decisions

By
Waterway in Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark Michael Jerrard via Unsplash

This summer, Copenhagen will reward tourists when they make sustainable decisions. With the CopenPay program, officials seek to reduce tourism’s environmental impact on the city of 600,000. There’s certainly a need for that — with historic attractions like Frederiksberg Palace and the Little Mermaid sculpture  — and more than 12 million booking overnight stays last year.

Throughout Europe, there has also been recent pushback against over-tourism, with Barcelona locals shooting water pistols at visitors, and protests taking place in the Canary Islands. The Copenhagen program — while not aimed at reducing tourism — could make locals rest easier. Here’s how Copenhagen will encourage environmentally friendly tourism.

Recommended Videos

Green choices for cultural experiences: How Copenhagen will reward sustainable tourism

Bike on the street in Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark Johan Mouchet via Unsplas

CopenPay is a win-win for Copenhagen and tourists, offering tangible rewards for actions that protect the environment. All visitors have to do is ride a bicycle, participate in a cleanup, or show a train ticket, then receive valuable cultural experiences in return.

Those visiting the city’s heating plant via public transportation can ski down the roof’s green pitch. Tourists who arrive at the National Gallery of Denmark with plastic waste can turn it into art in a free workshop. Additional offerings include free guided museum tours, a vegetarian lunch made of local crops, and kayak rentals.

The pilot project runs from July 15 through August 11. Visitors can find detailed info on www.copenpay.com.

Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, summed up the program’s intent, saying, “It is a core task for us to make traveling sustainable. And we will only succeed if we bridge the large gap between the visitors’ desire to act sustainably and their actual behavior. It might sound simple, but it is not. We want visitors to make conscious, green choices and hopefully end up getting even better experiences while they visit.”

He continued,  “Through CopenPay we, therefore, aim to incentivize tourists’ sustainable behavior while enriching their cultural experience of our destination. It is an experimental and a small step towards creating a new mindset amongst travelers and one among many initiatives we are doing to make traveling more sustainable.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
A new study ranks the safest national parks to visit (Spoiler: Grand Canyon is pretty dangerous)
These are the safest national parks, according to a new study
a man standing on a stone pillar in Grand Canyon National Park

America's great nature, ranging from the most and least visited national parks, can take our breath away, stop us in our tracks, and remind us of the vast wildness of where we come from. While this unadulterated nature is certainly awe-inspiring, it can also be dangerous, especially if unprepared.
So, let's talk all about park safety. From seeing which parks are safest to explore to those that carry the most risk, you'll learn what you need to know to have a safe and enjoyable trip.

The safest parks for your next adventure
You may be wondering, what makes a park more secure than others? Firstly, the maintenance, signage, and accessibility features of a park have a big role to play in their safety. Staff is important as well, as having enough rangers to patrol and protect visitors can make a difference.
Statistics also allow us to get a deeper look at what parks are least likely to result in injury.
The scales measuring national park safety scores usually range from 0 to 10. A higher score means safer, while a lower score suggests higher risk.
With that said, here are the top three safest national parks based on comprehensive park data gathered and analyzed by KUHL:

Read more
Clear airport security has a secret program that makes even TSA PreCheck look outdated
Clear and Whyline are beating TSA Precheck in one key way
A man walking past an airport security station in motion

 

Waiting in lengthy airport security lines is one thing every traveler universally despises -- even though we know its importance. But what if there was a way to avoid waiting in line at the airport? You're probably thinking of TSA precheck, a paid program allowing frequent travelers access to shorter security wait times at airports. But if you're looking for a free option, Clear Airport Security offers another program many travelers don't know about.

Read more
New Mexico road trip itinerary: These 3 incredible routes feature highlights and hidden gems
Ready for the ultimate New Mexico road trip? Here's where to go, what to do, and where to eat
Ghost ranch New Mexico

You know you deserve some time off to get out there and live a little, and that means planning a getaway. Few places beckon the wanderer quite like a New Mexico road trip. From the desert to the mountains, the ever-changing landscape is mesmerizing to watch as you work your way across the state in the Southwest U.S.

Following one (or all!) of these itineraries for different regions of the state will also lead you to fantastic food. "We cannot forget about the mouthwatering New Mexican cuisine and the variety of microbreweries and wineries," Brianna Gallegos, a New Mexico Tourism Board representative, said. While you'll find delicious restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and more along the way, you could even stock your car with local snacks, like Bisco Bites, the state's official cookie. Think shortbread cookies laced with spices like cinnamon, sugar, and anise. Once you have your car stocked, get ready to hit the highway for an amazing trip from corner to corner.

Read more