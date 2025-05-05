This European capital was just named the world’s happiest city in 2025

Curious about the happiest city on Earth to explore this year? According to the sixth edition of the Happy City Index, it’s time to set your sights on Copenhagen. The Danish capital just claimed the top spot as the world’s happiest city in 2025, scoring a total of 1039 points in the index.

The Happy City Index evaluates cities globally based on categories like citizens, governance, environment, economy, health, and mobility. Cities are then placed into ‘gold,’ ‘silver,’ or ‘bronze’ categories. Copenhagen landed in the ‘gold’ tier, with standout scores in citizens, economy, and environment.

Known for its strong work-life balance, eco-friendly culture, and social equality, Copenhagen continues to set the global standard for well-being. The city is full of charm. Think cozy bakeries, bike-lined streets, and sunsets that last until late in the evening during summer. Locals are famously friendly and often eager to engage with visitors.

Copenhagen takes the crown from fellow Danish city Aarhus, which topped the index in 2024 but slid to fourth place this year. Other Danish cities including Aalborg, Roskilde, Randers, and Holstebro also made the rankings, solidifying Denmark’s reputation as a hub of happiness.

The world’s happiest cities: The full list

These are all of the cities that earned ‘gold’ status in the Happy City Index ranking