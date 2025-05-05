 Skip to main content
This European capital was just named the world’s happiest city in 2025

Copenhagen ranks high for happiness

By
Copenhagen
un-perfekt / Pixabay

Curious about the happiest city on Earth to explore this year? According to the sixth edition of the Happy City Index, it’s time to set your sights on Copenhagen. The Danish capital just claimed the top spot as the world’s happiest city in 2025, scoring a total of 1039 points in the index.

The Happy City Index evaluates cities globally based on categories like citizens, governance, environment, economy, health, and mobility. Cities are then placed into ‘gold,’ ‘silver,’ or ‘bronze’ categories. Copenhagen landed in the ‘gold’ tier, with standout scores in citizens, economy, and environment.

Known for its strong work-life balance, eco-friendly culture, and social equality, Copenhagen continues to set the global standard for well-being. The city is full of charm. Think cozy bakeries, bike-lined streets, and sunsets that last until late in the evening during summer. Locals are famously friendly and often eager to engage with visitors.

Copenhagen takes the crown from fellow Danish city Aarhus, which topped the index in 2024 but slid to fourth place this year. Other Danish cities including Aalborg, Roskilde, Randers, and Holstebro also made the rankings, solidifying Denmark’s reputation as a hub of happiness.

The world’s happiest cities: The full list

Copenhagen
LePeiVisual / Pixabay

These are all of the cities that earned ‘gold’ status in the Happy City Index ranking

  1. Copenhagen, Denmark
  2. Zurich, Switzerland
  3. Singapore
  4. Aarhus, Denmark
  5. Antwerp, Belgium
  6. Seoul, Korea
  7. Stockholm, Sweden
  8. Taipei, Taiwan Region
  9. Munich, Germany
  10. Rotterdam, Netherlands
  11. Vancouver, Canada
  12. Vienna, Austria
  13. Paris, France
  14. Helsinki, Finland
  15. Aalborg, Denmark
  16. Berlin, Germany
  17. New York, New York, United States
  18. Dresden, Germany
  19. Brussels, Belgium
  20. Geneva, Switzerland
  21. Porto, Portugal
  22. Barcelona, Spain
  23. Oslo, Norway
  24. Dublin, Ireland
  25. Milan, Italy
  26. Roskilde, Denmark
  27. Reykjavik, Iceland
  28. Auckland, New Zealand
  29. Adelaide, Australia
  30. Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
  31. London, United Kingdom

