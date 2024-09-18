Go leaf peeping in these national parks

According to research I made up for this post, Texas law requires a minimum of 87% of all vehicles on state roads to be lifted trucks. This is a state where trucks, especially workhorse pickups, reign supreme. So, just driving a jacked-up F250, Ram 1500, or Jeep Gladiator isn't enough to stand out in the crowd. Even a tricked-out Bronco hardly raises an eyebrow. I learned what will turn heads, however, is a Ford Bronco Raptor.

It's everything that makes the rebooted Bronco so dang cool: Endless utility, an iconic silhouette, heritage good looks, and the open-air freedom of a Jeep Wrangler sans the doors and roof. But the Bronco Raptor, known affectionately in fan subreddits and forums as the “BRaptor,” is taller, wider, meaner, and, to use a bit of automotive journalist jargon, so, so much more “badass.” In its flagship Raptor trim, the Bronco might be the most aggressive factory SUV on the road today, the picture-perfect overlanding rig. (Cue the hate mail …)

Exploring the design and specs of the Ford Bronco Raptor