Go leaf peeping in these national parks

The change of seasons is upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking about when and where to go to see the stunning colors this year! OnX, an outdoors tech company, is here to help. This brand is well known for off-roading, back country, and hunting map apps, which are trusted by millions nationwide. Now, they have made it easier to gauge leaf peeping prospects by utilizing their state-of-the-art satellites to measure the deciduous tree density in our favorite National Parks. Pack your gear and get ready to explore — here are the National Parks you shouldn’t miss this season.
OnX’s top 9 National Parks for seeing fall colors this year
-
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee
- Trail Mileage: 1025 miles
- Tree Types: Oak, Maple, Beech, Hickory, Birch
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30
-
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
- Trail Mileage: 664 miles
- Tree Types: Oak, Maple, Birch, Ash
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30
-
Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio
- Trail Mileage: 311 miles
- Tree Types: Oak, Hickory, Maple, Beech, Aspen
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30
-
Acadia National Park, Maine
- Trail Mileage: 186 miles
- Tree Types: Oak, Maple, Birch, Aspen
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30
-
Isle Royale National Park, Michigan
- Trail Mileage: 186 miles
- Tree Types: Aspen, Birch, Beech, Elm, Ash, Cottonwood, Oak
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 2-30
-
Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
- Trail Mileage: 157 miles
- Tree Types: Aspen, Birch, Maple
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30
-
Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky
- Trail Mileage: 76 miles
- Tree Types: Oak, Ash
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30
-
New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia
- Trail Mileage: 73 miles
- Tree Types: Oak
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-November 13
-
Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana
- Trail Mileage: 13 miles
- Tree Types: Oak, Ash, Maple, Beech
- 2023 Peak Fall Dates: Oct 16-30