Study reveals the top 10 cities you should move to before they become too crowded

Seattle, Washington, takes first place

By
space needle in seattle washington at night
Stephen Leonardi / Pexels

A new study by Evernest has ranked the top U.S. cities to move to before they become overcrowded, analyzing factors like population trends, salary levels, quality of life, and density. The goal? To highlight cities where you can enjoy a high standard of living before rapid growth leads to congestion.

Topping the list is Seattle, boasting the highest monthly net salary of $6,749.36 and an impressive quality of life index of 198.0. With 9,000 residents per square mile, it’s a prime spot for professionals seeking high earnings in an urban environment.

Coming in second is Austin, Texas, a tech and cultural hub with a quality of life score of 197.2 and competitive earnings of $5,233.71. With just 3,016 residents per square mile, it offers a more spacious feel compared to other fast-growing cities.

San Diego takes third place, striking a balance with monthly salaries of $5,529.80, a quality of life index of 187.7, and 4,259 residents per square mile.

Rounding out the top five are Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, two southern cities with booming economies and rapidly expanding job markets.

The top 10 cities that are filling up fast: The full list

Austin, Texas
sanwoz / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the top 10 cities you should flock to before they become too crowded.

  1. Seattle, Washington
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. San Diego, California
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina
  5. Atlanta, Georgia
  6. Washington, District of Columbia
  7. Tampa, Florida
  8. Madison, Wisconsin
  9. Charlotte, North Carolina
  10. Orlando, Florida

