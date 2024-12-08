Why Harrison’s Cave is a must-visit natural wonder in Barbados

Table of Contents Table of Contents About Harrison’s Cave The tram tour Other attractions at Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park Enjoy a taste of rum

Barbados offers so much natural beauty to explore, from stunning white sand beaches to diverse wildlife. Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park is a can’t-miss attraction for outdoor enthusiasts visiting the beautiful island of Barbados. First discovered at the end of the 18th century, this stunning limestone cavern is a natural wonder and a popular tourist attraction on the island.

Located about five miles from Holetown and Bathsheba Beach, this stunning cave features small streams, waterways, stalagmites, and stalactites—all of which can be viewed from a convenient tram tour. Here’s why this top Barbados attraction needs to be on your list and what to expect on the inside.

About Harrison’s Cave

Harrison’s Cave is an underground limestone cavern that stretches about 1.4 miles and is named after Thomas Harrison, a prominent 18th-century landowner. Inside the cavern are a variety of natural pools, waterfalls, and formations that you can explore while on a guided tram ride. The caves are naturally formed by water erosion through the limestone rock. The cave is naturally formed thanks to calcium water, which causes the calcite to be deposited in “icicles” on the ceiling and floors. Some Bajans even consider Harrison’s Cave the “8th natural wonder of the world.”

The cave was left unexplored for nearly 180 years, as it was first charted by local explorers around 1795. Around 1974, an enterprising caver, Ole Sorenson, was commissioned to map out the caverns and saw great potential for the cave. The cave later opened to the public in 1981. You’ll learn the full story of how the caves were uncovered throughout your 45-minute tram tour.

The tram tour

The tram tour of the cave lasts about 45 minutes. Before the experience, you must sign a waiver to board the tram. The tour will begin with a short history video about Harrison’s Cave. Following that, you’ll be provided a hair net and a hard hat before jumping on board the electrically operated tram. The man-made pathway allows visitors to head down to the cave’s lowest point safely.

At various points during your tram tour, your driver and tour guide will stop to allow you to leave the vehicle. This is a great opportunity to view the natural beauty up close and take photos. Your tour guide will also offer to take photos of you and your group by the caves too.

Throughout the journey, you’ll feel some mild water droplets, a normal part of the cave’s natural properties. Don’t worry, however, as the droplets aren’t enough to get you soaked. Most importantly, remember not to touch anything you see during the tour.

Other attractions at Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park

While the cave and signature tram car are the primary attractions that bring you to Eco-Adventure Park, there are also plenty of other exciting attractions and things to do at the park.

Ziplining and adventure course

Harrison’s Cave Monkey Zipline takes you approximately 100 feet above the ground, gliding above the trees. You will experience a breathtaking view of Barbados’ natural landscape. Tickets for the Monkey Zipline can be purchased in advance online or at the front desk when you enter the park.

Harrison’s Cave Challenge Adventure Course (yes, an adventure course for adults) is the perfect add-on attraction if you have a competitive side. The 14-element Gully Challenge Course is the largest in the Caribbean. Visitors can choose to do both of these attractions or just one.

Pride of Barbados Nature Trail and Bird Aviary

After sitting on board a tram car for 45 minutes, head to the Pride of Barbados Nature Trail and Bird Aviary to get your steps in! This relaxing guided walk allows visitors to reconnect with nature along a picturesque trail. Along the trail, you’ll encounter many of the bird species that call Harrison’s Cave ‘home.’

Discover Barbados film

Inside the lobby of Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park, visitors can also watch a ‘Discover Barbados’ film to learn more about Bajan culture, food, people, and history. Viewing times are listed in the lobby.

Enjoy a taste of rum

No day-long excursion in Barbados can occur without tasting rum (Bajans love their rum punch). Luckily, Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park has you covered with a Mount Gay Rum Bar in the lobby. You can stop at this regular bar to enjoy a refreshing beverage before or after any park activity.

Inside the lobby, guests can also walk through the Mount Gay Rum Experience to learn about rum’s innovation, craftsmanship, and history. Those who prefer a guided rum experience can also schedule the Mount Gay Rum Tasting tour, led by a guide, to educate you on the types of rum found in Barbados. You can also browse the Rum Cellar to shop for rum bottles to bring home.

If you’ve worked up an appetite from the day’s activities, grab a bite at the Green Monkey Bar & Grill inside the park. Relax at this casual outdoor bar and grill, which serves classic sandwiches like Barbados fish cutters. If you haven’t already hit the rum bar, you can sip on rum punch or blended beverages here.