 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A gin aged in rum barrels for the best of both taste worlds

Stillweather Spirits American Sunset Gin is aged in ex-rum barrels

By
stillweather spirits american sunset omjldsqoqjkswebuo4aq still8680
Stillweather Spirits

It’s not only whiskies and dark spirits that are being barrel aged — there’s a trend for barrel aging other spirits such as gin as well. Although gin is typically crystal clear and juniper-forward, with herbal botanicals adding to its flavor, these barrel-aged gins are darker in color and have the notes of oak, caramel, and vanilla that you’d more often associate with darker spirits.

A new barrel aged gin is being released by Portland brand Stillweather Spirits, known for its American-style gins which embrace the flavors of particular regions of the U.S. The Stillweather Spirits American Sunset Gin takes the brand’s classic American gin, with flavors of orange peel, licorice, and fennel, and ages it in ex-rum barrels to add warmth and flavors of toasted aromatics and vanilla.

Recommended Videos

“American Sunset Gin represents our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Stillweather Spirits co-owner Erin D’Achino. “We wanted to create a gin that not only honors the traditions of gin-making but also brings something new and exciting to the table. The rum barrels add a richness and depth that our customers love.”

The Sunset Gin can be appealing to those who like to drink rum or whiskey but aren’t so familiar with gin, and it could also appeal to those gin lovers who are on the lookout for something new and different. It is intended to be sipped neat like a fine whiskey, but brings in the juniper and orange flavors you’d expect a gin to have. It would make for a great cocktail too: The aged flavors would play well in a Negroni, or you could sub it in for whiskey in a drink like an Old Fashioned.

The Sunset Gin is available now from the Stillweather Spirits website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The new gin map looks very different from the old one
Gin is changing, it's time to catch up
Gin

 

Gin has come a long way. Of the clear spirits, this one has perhaps evolved most of the last generation or so. And now, much like the ever-evolving sparkling wine map, the map of gin has been rewritten, with exciting new regions all over the place.

Read more
A rum rested in cold brew casks to impart delicious flavors of coffee
Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish marries the classic flavors of rum and coffee
santa teresa arabica finish 1796 coffee cask jpg

Coffee and rum is a classic combination -- used in everything from a spiced rum coffee to a rum espresso martini -- and now a new limited edition rum is being released which incorporates the flavors of coffee via cask finishing. Rather than adding coffee flavors to a rum after it has been finished, which typically results in a very sweet spirit, the Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish is finished in casks which have previously held cold brew coffee.

The brand Santa Teresa 1796, the oldest rum producer in Venezuela, is known for its high quality rums which have a very low sugar content, making them more of a fine sipper like a quality whiskey than like the typically sweet spiced rums you often find on shelves. To add the flavors of coffee, the brand's popular Santa Teresa 1796 Solera rum spends an extra three months being finished in American white oak casks. These casks were previously used to a age a rum-based cold brew coffee, so leaving the rum to finish inside them melds the flavors to something special.

Read more
These are the best Kentucky distilleries to visit this summer and fall
Take a road trip to Kentucky this summer
Buffalo Trace

 

The epic road trip is a classic summer staple that we look forward to every year. Whether it’s a trip to a nostalgic beach destination, a popular amusement park, or a National Park, we don’t mind spending hours in a cramped, sweaty car if the destination is worth it. And while we enjoy all of the sites we previously mentioned, a road trip is made even better if the final stop involves alcohol. Especially whiskey.

Read more