Stillweather Spirits American Sunset Gin is aged in ex-rum barrels

It’s not only whiskies and dark spirits that are being barrel aged — there’s a trend for barrel aging other spirits such as gin as well. Although gin is typically crystal clear and juniper-forward, with herbal botanicals adding to its flavor, these barrel-aged gins are darker in color and have the notes of oak, caramel, and vanilla that you’d more often associate with darker spirits.

A new barrel aged gin is being released by Portland brand Stillweather Spirits, known for its American-style gins which embrace the flavors of particular regions of the U.S. The Stillweather Spirits American Sunset Gin takes the brand’s classic American gin, with flavors of orange peel, licorice, and fennel, and ages it in ex-rum barrels to add warmth and flavors of toasted aromatics and vanilla.

“American Sunset Gin represents our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Stillweather Spirits co-owner Erin D’Achino. “We wanted to create a gin that not only honors the traditions of gin-making but also brings something new and exciting to the table. The rum barrels add a richness and depth that our customers love.”

The Sunset Gin can be appealing to those who like to drink rum or whiskey but aren’t so familiar with gin, and it could also appeal to those gin lovers who are on the lookout for something new and different. It is intended to be sipped neat like a fine whiskey, but brings in the juniper and orange flavors you’d expect a gin to have. It would make for a great cocktail too: The aged flavors would play well in a Negroni, or you could sub it in for whiskey in a drink like an Old Fashioned.

The Sunset Gin is available now from the Stillweather Spirits website.