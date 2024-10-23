Arc'teryx mountain running apparel helps you go further

As I climbed the punishing grade up Mount Mansfield’s Sunset Ridge Trail, my calf muscles protested, and a howling south wind pelted my right side. The gusts felt 50 mph, or more, and I sometimes lost my balance as a cloud-like mist covered the surroundings. I managed my pace, careful not to push too hard, and wondered what I’d gotten myself into. I was competing in the Mozo Double Up, a mountain race that climbs Vermont’s highest mountain twice, front and back, for around 5,000 vertical feet of climbing over about 11 miles.

The climb up Sunset Ridge covered roughly two miles, with grades about 20% to 40%, and its conclusion marked the race’s halfway point. The first part of the trail was tight, rocky, and rooty, before it gave way to open rock formations that climbed into the sky. As I neared the top, I wondered if my pacing was on target, if my nutrition plan was right, and if I could hit my target finishing time. But there was one thing I had confidence in: my trail running apparel (and my shoes).

Leading up to the Mozo Double Up, I was concerned about the race’s demanding nature and wanted every advantage I could get. I contacted Arc’teryx, and they set me up with their latest trail running kit from head to toe. Here’s how it performed and why it’s a step above the competition.

The Arc’teryx apparel I tested: Specs and pricing

The Mozo Double was a mountain race unlike I’d competed in. After starting at the base of Stowe Mountain Resort, it climbed up, across, down the backside, then back up over varying mountain terrain. It was technical and punishing, from narrow forest trails to scrambles up and down open rock formations.

Beforehand, I knew it would require strength and strategy, so I upped my gear locker with Arc’teryx’s best. Here’s what I wore.

Small Bird Cap ($50)

Polyester plain-wave fabric

Spacermesh sweat band

Fully adjustable closure

Classic ballcap styling

Weight: 2.1 oz.

Norvan 7 Vest ($160)

Breathable mesh construction

Dual 500ml flasks

Multiple drawcord adjustments

Multiple powernet stretch mesh pockets

Rear storage can hold food, a helmet, and technical alpine tools

Weight: 7.2 oz.

Cormac Arc-Bird logo shirt ($70)

100% recycled Phasic LT fabric

Highly breathable, excellent wicking

Merrow stitch steam construction for enhanced comfort

FC0-DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish

Rear full-length Arc’teryx logo

Weight: 3.9 oz.

(Note: Arc’teryx U.S. website now only carries the Cormac sans rear logo)

Norvan 5” short liner ($70)

Fortius Air 20 stretch mesh fabric

Low-profile seams reduce chafing

FC0-DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish

Anatomic shaping, articulated patterning

Weight: 1.6 oz.

Norvan 7” short ($90)

100% recycled Diem fabric

External drawstring

Rear zipper pocket

Split side hem for enhanced movement

FC0-DWR (Durable Water Repellent)

Weight 2.8 oz.

Merino wool low-cut sock ($24)

Targeted cushioning

Cotton-like feel

Ultra-fine yarns made of merino and polyester

Moisture management

Weight 1.3 oz.

How Arc’teryx apparel performed during training and racing

From the moment I put on my Arc’teryx kit, I knew it was different. From the design to the materials, it had a feel and function above anything I’d worn. Here’s how it worked during my training runs and during the Mozo Double Up.

The Small Bird Cap blended style and function, whether on hours-long runs or in casual settings. I found its Spacermesh sweatband especially useful, pulling sweat off my forehead and then transferring it throughout the hat. The polyester plain-weave material blocked the sun and wind, and I was never hot nor cold through direct sunlight or howling gusts. However, it wasn’t a super light hat, so if you’re running an ultra in 90-degree weather, you might want something more minimal.

The Norvan 7 Vest held my essentials—phone, keys, hydration, and food—with ease. Its tailored fit and bottle design greatly reduced bounce. The vest’s pockets were reminiscent of a kangaroo pouch—there was always a little more stretch and space to fit in an extra energy bar or squeeze in my phone. A zippered pocket ensured my keys stayed put.

But what stood out on the vest was its bottle design and snug fit. Viewed from the top, the bottles had an oval shape, unlike the typical circular outline. From the side, they tapered from top to bottom, like an icicle. That led to two benefits—reduced bounce and quick pit stops. The oval shape kept the bottles closer to my chest, while the tapered shape let me easily remove them, refill them, and reposition them at aid stations.

Unlike my prior vest, the Norvan 7 felt like a tailored suit through the shoulders, and the sides hugged my torso. That made it feel like a part of me rather than an unwieldy add-on. However, I would’ve liked a little more breathability through the back panel on hot weather runs, as heat tended to build up.

The Cormac Arc-bird Logo Shirt had an airy, light feel, unlike any tee I’ve worn. The Phasic LT material immediately wicked any moisture, and allowed ample air-flow for enhanced comfort. I liked the neon yellow Arc’teryx fossil logo covering the back, giving the shirt a stylish flair on the trails. The lone drawback was a mild coarseness to the inner fabric.

During my trail running, I’ve found that using linerless shorts combined with a separate liner is the best setup. It allows each piece to do its job better, whether freedom of movement or moisture wicking. So I turned to the Norvan 7” shorts and Norvan 5” liner.

The shorts had a barely-there feel, with the Diem fabric moving and flowing with my stride, offering minimal restriction. The material never retained a hint of moisture, and its light, silky feel reduced fatigue. On the other hand, the shorts ran large, and my usual L fit more like an XL. To Arc’teryx’s credit, its website reflects those dimensions.

The Norvan 5” liner wicked and breathed, with a comfortable fit and good support. Its Fortius Air 20 stretch mesh fabric pulled moisture away, and being separate from the shorts allowed for improved freedom of movement. On the negative side, the liner tended to ride up my thighs, forcing me to reposition it occasionally.

Lastly, the Merino socks surprised me with their cushion and comfort. Wearing them was like putting a sweater on each foot, and the targeted cushioning took the edge off the trails. If you buy a pair of Arc’teryx Sylan trail running shoes (you should), these socks give them a nice extra bit of cushion on long-haul runs. As for cons, if you run through a stream, the socks retain moisture and take a while to dry off.

Notice a theme? Each piece was lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. The entire kit weighed 18.9 oz. When the climbs got steep and fatigue set in, those qualities kept me comfortable and let me explore my limits.

The pieces also had a sophisticated, sleek appearance and fine-tuned construction. The fossil logo (a reference to the Archaeopteryx) signified continued evolution, and the gear reflected that in its performance. Each seam and every material was beyond the norm and worked better than I typically find.

My Arc’teryx kit had a premium price, costing $464. But if that fits your budget, it’s nice knowing you’re using the best gear available, especially when giving your all in demanding environments.

Arc’teryx mountain running apparel provides an extra edge

At the recent Formula 1 Singapore GP, the top eight qualifiers were separated by less than a second. Lando Norris, driving for McLaren Mercedes, qualified with a lap time of 1:29.525. In eighth was Yuki Tsunoda of RB Honda RBT, with a lap time of 1:30.354. That’s a barely discernible, yet measurable, gap. But the top car had that extra edge, whether in rear wing design or suspension setup, that put it at the front. I find the same holds true when comparing Arc’teryx apparel to other brands.

From its light weight, to its moisture-wicking, to its fabric feel, the Arc’teryx apparel I wore had that little bit extra compared to other brands. Each time I wore it, it was a pleasure, and I knew it would help me feel good and perform my best, through grueling training and racing. It also looked cool.

Arc’teryx gear is on the pricey side, so you’ll have to decide if that works for you. But if you take the plunge, you’ll get mountain running gear that lasts and works better than anything else. As the Vermont autumn sets in, I continue to enjoy the kit and look forward to using it for runs and races.