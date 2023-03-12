 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sip on these tasty Irish-style stouts this St. Patrick’s Day

These delicious stouts will have you feeling festive on St. Patrick's Day in no time

Pat Evans
Lindsay Parrill
By and

St. Patrick’s Day is here, and that means it’s time for stouts.

Specifically, St. Patty’s Day calls for Irish-style dry stouts. The depths of winter are the time for big, boozy, imperial, and barrel-aged stouts, but as spring begins to show its face, the lighter, lower-alcohol dry stouts are a way to transition to the warmer weather, but are still roasty enough to fight off the last bit of chill.

Guinness, of course, is the standard bearer, but there are plenty of other Irish-style dry stouts, both from Ireland and the United States, to toast to the American tradition of celebrating everything we think is Irish.

Here are some of the best options widely available in the U.S.

Guinness Draught
Guinness Draught
Jump to details
Murphy's Irish Stout
Murphy’s Irish Stout
Jump to details
Deschutes Brewery Obsidian Stout
Deschutes Brewery Obsidian Stout
Jump to details
Left Hand Brewing Fade to Black
Left Hand Brewing Fade to Black
Jump to details
Guinness

Guinness Draught

For most Americans, there are two types of beer: lager and stout. Those styles are widely confined to macro lagers and the flagship Guinness Draught, respectively. The latter is the standard bearer of Irish stouts — a superbly made beer that is low in alcohol (4.2 percent ABV) and calories.

The other traditional stouts are fantastic as well, including the Guinness Extra Stout and the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. As the Irish brewer continues to innovate, there’s a variety of other Guinness products flooding the market, including the Blonde American Lager, the Nitro IPA, and even more crafty options.

Guinness Draught
Guinness Draught
best irish stout murphy s
Crescent Wine & Spirits/Facebook

Murphy’s Irish Stout

While Guinness is the stout associated the world-over with Ireland, there’s an internal debate within the Emerald Isle — much like Miller and Bud in the U.S. — between Murphy’s, Guinness, and Beamish. Murphy's main geographic hold is in Cork, Ireland, where it is made and adored.

Of the three, Murphy’s is distinct because it’s sweeter than the other two and often associated with chocolate milk. It’s even lighter in alcohol, coming in at 4 percent ABV.

Murphy's Irish Stout
Murphy’s Irish Stout
Related
deschutes obsidian stout
Deschutes Brewery/Instagram

Deschutes Brewery Obsidian Stout

At 6.4 percent ABV, it’s boozier than a traditional dry stout, but this Oregon brew has been lauded at times for being the best dry stout in the world. Obsidian is roasty and sweet, with a good amount of hops to mellow it all out.

Deschutes is widely available in the U.S., so both Obsidian and the brewery’s fantastic Black Butte Porter offer great malty, dark alternatives to Guinness and mass-produced lagers.

Deschutes Brewery Obsidian Stout
Deschutes Brewery Obsidian Stout
left hand brewing fade to black
Left Hand Brewing

Left Hand Brewing Fade to Black

Export stouts are an evolutionary branch of Irish stouts, brewed with more hops to preserve the beer for travel around the world. They retain the dry finish and roasty characteristic, but are higher in alcohol and more bitter than the lighter counterpart.

As an export stout, Fade to Black is less like Guinness Draught and more like Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. However, Left Hand's popular Milk Stout, when poured on nitro, looks and acts how Guinness so often does. Sweetened with lactose, it's much sweeter than a dry stout, so head for the Fade to Black if you are a traditionalist.

Left Hand Brewing Fade to Black
Left Hand Brewing Fade to Black

Locally across the U.S., there are plenty of great Irish-style dry stouts that aren’t packaged and distributed widely for release — just look at the three winners of the style in the 2017 Great American Beer Festival: Rockford Brewing in Michigan, PT’s Brewing in Las Vegas, and Pinthouse Pizza in Austin.

If stouts aren’t ideal, try Irish ales like Smithwick’s, Harp, and Murphy’s Irish Red. Of course, you can always reach for an Irish whiskey — maybe a little spirit named Jameson.

Editors' Recommendations

How to make the perfect shepherd’s pie, according to a cookbook author
Cookbook author Licia Kassim Householder shares her delicious recipe, guaranteed to be a hit
Steven Johnson
Hunter Lu
By Steven Johnson and Hunter Lu
March 2, 2023
shepherds pie recipe untitled 14

Although Saint Patrick's Day has come and gone, it doesn't mean that we want to stop eating delicious Irish-American dishes. Hence, the reason you sought out a shepherd's pie recipe. We don't want to burst your bubble, but shepherd's pie isn't a traditional Irish dish. But, for that matter, neither is corned beef. However, this colcannon version of shepherd's pie really ups the level of the dish's Irishness.

Shepherd's pie has its roots in English cuisine. Dishes like corned beef and shepherd's pie have found their way into Irish-themed menus thanks to Irish-American celebrations, with emphasis on the American part. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious shepherd's pie on St. Patrick's Day or any day. It's a hearty and filling comfort food for the chilly winter and spring months.

Read more
Incredible St. Patrick’s Day drinks: Check out these fantastic cocktail recipes
These fun and dynamic drinks will be a surefire hit at any St. Patrick's Day celebration
Pat Evans
Hunter Lu
By Pat Evans and Hunter Lu
March 1, 2023
Cocktail Crossing Currents Knappogue

St. Patrick's Day is a holiday for imbibers. Whether you gravitate toward spirits or beer, there's a St. Patrick's Day drink or riff for you to enjoy as America pours celebratory dye into its rivers and dons every article of green clothing it has. (There's even Irish wine, if you feel so inclined.)

Here, we're focused on mixed drinks, ones that flex some Irish flair or are at least inspired by the land of rolling green hills and shamrocks -- the kind of drink you can clutch triumphantly in hand as you observe a holiday more than 1,000 years old. We won't quiz you on who St. Patrick was, nor will we check your plate to make sure you're eating traditional Irish bacon and cabbage (though you probably should). We just want to give you another excuse to celebrate.

Read more
The best ginger ale brands to sip on or mix with
Looking for the best ginger ale? Our top picks
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
February 23, 2023
best ginger ale brands organic soda

Bartenders understand the value of a good ginger ale. It can be combined with spirits for some memorable cocktails like a Dark 'n Stormy or Scotch and Ginger Highball. It can also serve as the base for some great zero-proof mocktails if you're in the midst of dry January or just taking it easy. The best ginger ales are great on their own, offering a swift kick of herbaceous spice that awakens the palate.

Related Reading

Read more